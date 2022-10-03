WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Friday night, Sept. 30, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled down the shore to Count Basie Field in Red Bank to take on Red Bank Catholic. The Pirates shut out the Caseys 17-0. This victory was the Pirates’ second in a row and raised their record to 4-1 on the season. In their all-time series against Red Bank Catholic, the Pirates hold a 12-1-1 record.

