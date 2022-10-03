ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange duo sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy football team this season

ORANGE, NJ — Orange residents Jaylen Ankrah-Jones and Kalvin Thomas are helping to pave the way toward success for a young Montclair Kimberley Academy football team that enters the Saturday, Oct. 8, Metropolitan Independent Football League contest at Horace Mann (N.Y.) with a 3-2 record. Ankrah-Jones, a junior wide...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team blanks Verona

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated Verona, 2-0, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at George Washington Field. Junior Grace Petretti scored in the third quarter on an assist by junior Amanda Woertz, and sophomore Emily Stapleford scored on an assist by junior Natalie Shaw in the fourth quarter. Sophomore goalkeeper Feryal Haider made two saves.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS boys soccer team tops West Essex

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Jaiden Wright scored a hat trick to lead the Columbia High School boys soccer team to a 5-4 win over West Essex on Sept. 28. Garrett Dyson had a goal and three assists, and Andersen Jiminez scored a goal. Holden Reeves and Jon Yourkoski each had one assist. Sumner Verdun made four saves.
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS football team seeks to get back to winning ways

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team will look to snap a two-game losing streak when the Blue Knights host Montclair on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. in a Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division game. Irvington lost at Union City, 19-15, on Friday, Sept. 30,...
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep soccer team tops West Orange and Millburn, improves to 8-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team improved to 8-1 on the season with two victories last week. On Wednesday night, Sept. 28, before a big crowd at Lincoln Field at West Orange High School, the Pirates defeated the WOHS Mountaineers, 3-2. In the opening half, with 29:34 left, junior Jack Dvorin headed in a junior Arthur Rosu throw-in to give West Orange a 1-0 lead. Seton Hall tied the score at 1-1 when senior Joaquin Niehenke connected on a penalty kick with 21:03 left.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS girls volleyball team enjoys victories during the week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls volleyball team defeated Mount St. Dominic, Payne Tech and Cedar Grove. Gabby Pineda had 14 kills and nine digs, Stacy Folas had 14 kills, Lucinda Edwards had 15 digs and 35 assists, and Sophia Feli had 12 digs in the 18-25, 25-22, 26-24 win over Mount St. Dominic on Sept. 26.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team prevails over Irvington

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior Nathan Latifi, freshman Christoffer Cabrera and junior Aidan Arnett each scored a goal to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team to a 3-1 win over Irvington on Sept. 28 at Watsessing Park. Latifi also had an assist, and junior goalkeeper Nicholas Overholtzer made three saves.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team notches solid victories

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated Newark East Side and Mount St. Dominic Academy to improve to 4-4-1 on the season. Senior Ava Kotronis scored two goals and added one assist, and sophomore Katie Powers had one goal in the 3-1 win over Newark East Side on Sept. 27. Sophomores Aly Hoover and Keira Runnions each had an assist, and junior goalkeeper Olivia Gist made seven saves.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS girls soccer team shows strong progress

This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Anya Terry scored two goals to lead the Columbia High School girls soccer team to a 4-2 win over Belleville on Sept. 29. Evie Campbell and Riley Rucker each had a goal. Josie Brophy made four saves and Julia Hartley made...
COLUMBIA, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Shore fun: Seton Hall Prep football team blanks Red Bank Catholic, 17-0, improves to 4-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Friday night, Sept. 30, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled down the shore to Count Basie Field in Red Bank to take on Red Bank Catholic. The Pirates shut out the Caseys 17-0. This victory was the Pirates’ second in a row and raised their record to 4-1 on the season. In their all-time series against Red Bank Catholic, the Pirates hold a 12-1-1 record.
RED BANK, NJ
