Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange duo sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy football team this season
ORANGE, NJ — Orange residents Jaylen Ankrah-Jones and Kalvin Thomas are helping to pave the way toward success for a young Montclair Kimberley Academy football team that enters the Saturday, Oct. 8, Metropolitan Independent Football League contest at Horace Mann (N.Y.) with a 3-2 record. Ankrah-Jones, a junior wide...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team blanks Verona
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated Verona, 2-0, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at George Washington Field. Junior Grace Petretti scored in the third quarter on an assist by junior Amanda Woertz, and sophomore Emily Stapleford scored on an assist by junior Natalie Shaw in the fourth quarter. Sophomore goalkeeper Feryal Haider made two saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS football team blanks Bayonne for its second win in a row, improves to 4-1
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team is on a roll. The Mountaineers won their second straight game, beating Bayonne, 35-0, on Friday night, Sept. 30, at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium. West Orange improved to 4-1 on the season. Jehki Williams rushed for 79...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS boys soccer team tops West Essex
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Jaiden Wright scored a hat trick to lead the Columbia High School boys soccer team to a 5-4 win over West Essex on Sept. 28. Garrett Dyson had a goal and three assists, and Andersen Jiminez scored a goal. Holden Reeves and Jon Yourkoski each had one assist. Sumner Verdun made four saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS football team gears up for home game vs. Newark Collegiate Academy
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team will host Newark Collegiate Academy on Saturday, Oct. 8, at noon at Hurrell Field. The Ridgers lost at Montclair Immaculate Conception, 40-6, on Saturday, Oct. 1, to move to a 1-3 record. Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano and...
theobserver.com
LHS sophomore Morinho: Captain, 5-touchdown game and now Athlete of the Week
Roddy Morinho may only be a sophomore at Lyndhurst High School, but he already has a football resume that rivals those much older than him. Morinho’s already been a team captain, a recipient of a state sectional championship ring and is a coach in Lyndhurst’s Rec Football program all before turning 16.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football team seeks to get back to winning ways
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team will look to snap a two-game losing streak when the Blue Knights host Montclair on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. in a Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division game. Irvington lost at Union City, 19-15, on Friday, Sept. 30,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep soccer team tops West Orange and Millburn, improves to 8-1
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team improved to 8-1 on the season with two victories last week. On Wednesday night, Sept. 28, before a big crowd at Lincoln Field at West Orange High School, the Pirates defeated the WOHS Mountaineers, 3-2. In the opening half, with 29:34 left, junior Jack Dvorin headed in a junior Arthur Rosu throw-in to give West Orange a 1-0 lead. Seton Hall tied the score at 1-1 when senior Joaquin Niehenke connected on a penalty kick with 21:03 left.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls volleyball team enjoys victories during the week
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls volleyball team defeated Mount St. Dominic, Payne Tech and Cedar Grove. Gabby Pineda had 14 kills and nine digs, Stacy Folas had 14 kills, Lucinda Edwards had 15 digs and 35 assists, and Sophia Feli had 12 digs in the 18-25, 25-22, 26-24 win over Mount St. Dominic on Sept. 26.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team prevails over Irvington
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior Nathan Latifi, freshman Christoffer Cabrera and junior Aidan Arnett each scored a goal to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team to a 3-1 win over Irvington on Sept. 28 at Watsessing Park. Latifi also had an assist, and junior goalkeeper Nicholas Overholtzer made three saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls soccer team tops West Essex and MKA, extends win streak to five games
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team defeated West Essex and Montclair Kimberley Academy, both by 1-0 scores, to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to 7-2-1 on the season. Anna Deer scored on an assist by Isabella Pincham in the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team notches solid victories
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated Newark East Side and Mount St. Dominic Academy to improve to 4-4-1 on the season. Senior Ava Kotronis scored two goals and added one assist, and sophomore Katie Powers had one goal in the 3-1 win over Newark East Side on Sept. 27. Sophomores Aly Hoover and Keira Runnions each had an assist, and junior goalkeeper Olivia Gist made seven saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls soccer team shows strong progress
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Anya Terry scored two goals to lead the Columbia High School girls soccer team to a 4-2 win over Belleville on Sept. 29. Evie Campbell and Riley Rucker each had a goal. Josie Brophy made four saves and Julia Hartley made...
essexnewsdaily.com
Shore fun: Seton Hall Prep football team blanks Red Bank Catholic, 17-0, improves to 4-1
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Friday night, Sept. 30, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled down the shore to Count Basie Field in Red Bank to take on Red Bank Catholic. The Pirates shut out the Caseys 17-0. This victory was the Pirates’ second in a row and raised their record to 4-1 on the season. In their all-time series against Red Bank Catholic, the Pirates hold a 12-1-1 record.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Montclair for its second win in a row
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team defeated Montclair, 20-7, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Woodman Field in Montclair. The Jaguars won their second straight game, to improve to 2-3 on the season. The story of the week was, who will win the Super...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS hall-of-fame inductee Jessica Simmonds reflects on her stellar basketball career
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 2000-01 Columbia High School girls basketball team, under legendary head coach Johanna Wright, was one of the best in school history. The team finished with a stellar 28-4 record, winning county, sectional and state championships before finishing as runner-up in the state Tournament of Champions.
jerseysportingnews.com
Once again....Rutgers should not be in the Big Ten Conference
Through five games of the 2022 season, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team sits 3-2. They started the season 3-0 with wins over national powerhouses Boston College, Temple, and FCS stalwart Wagner, who has not won a game in over two seasons. Their losses came in Big Ten conference play...
Houlihan's Closes Two North Jersey Locations
Two Houlihan's locations in North Jersey have closed, NJ Advance Media reports. The Bridgewater and Parsippany restaurants apparently closed on Sept. 28, the outlet said. The stores were located on 1288 Route 22 E. and 1735 Route 46. The restaurant chain did not say why the locations shuttered. Employees will...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield College grad named president of New Jersey Nursing Students
ELIZABETH, NJ — Lauren Bedell, a nursing student at Trinitas School of Nursing/RWJBH, was recently named president of New Jersey Nursing Students Inc. Bedell was elected unanimously by her peers in the NJNS for a term starting in July 2022 and running through February 2023. Made up of close...
‘Real Husbands of New Jersey’ play a round of charity golf at La Tourette – and leave the Housewives home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of “Dancing With The Stars” with Teresa Guidice, her husband, Louie Ruelas, flew cross country to show support for a New York City not-for-profit that bridges the gap between the underprivileged, those with special needs and mainstream youth and young adults.
