Bullitt County, KY

Wave 3

Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews battled a vacant house fire in the Russell neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to Major Bobby Cooper, around 5:13 a.m. crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 400 block of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

One person in hospital after crash on Gene Snyder, lanes reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in the hospital after a crash on the Gene Snyder Saturday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11 a.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision on I-64 eastbound at I-265. Preliminary investigation determined that a chain reaction...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

TRIMARC: Lanes blocked on Gene Snyder after multiple cars crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on the Gene Snyder. According to TRIMARC, the crash happened around 11:16 a.m. on I-64 east at mile marker 18.8. At least three cars were involved. The right three lanes and right shoulder are blocked. Lanes are estimated...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fuel tanker explodes in Grayson Co.

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents of a Grayson County community received a scare Thursday afternoon when a tanker truck parked outside a convenience store exploded. Around 3 p.m. (Central time), the tanker, belonging to Key Oil Company, was offloading fuel at Day’s Pro Bass in the 13000 block of Peonia Road. The store is the Wax community located in southeast Grayson County near the Nolin River Lake.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down several eastbound lanes on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 blocked several lanes of traffic on Saturday. Three cars were involved in an accident around 11:45 a.m. just before the Gene Snyder Freeway exit. The right shoulder and three right lanes on the eastbound side were blocked as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Fire destroys Falls of Rough home

A fire has destroyed a Falls of Rough residence. Wednesday morning at approximately 4:00, the Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to the blaze at 120 Pine Ridge Road. Upon Falls firefighters arriving on the scene, they found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors told...
FALLS OF ROUGH, KY
Wave 3

Sherman Minton Bridge 9 day closure delayed

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been postponed. According to the release, the closure was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 10. The closure has been postponed to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for phase two.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
MARION COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Louisville on Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Officials said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man charged with attacking woman in Louisville hotel room

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been arrested on charges related to an attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. Nicholas Vogelsang, 40, of Pikeville, is charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
PIKEVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car vs. pedestrian accident on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place on Wednesday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard. After their preliminary...
Wave 3

Teenage female in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage female is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway on reports of a shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Biscuit Belly closes Iroquois Park area location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Biscuit Belly has permanently closed their Iroquois Park area location. The announcement was made on Thursday on the Biscuit Belly: Louisville - Colonial Gardens Facebook page. The post states that the store has struggled with lingering effects of the pandemic, dramatic increase in food and costs...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Spring Street Bar & Grill reopens after closing in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beloved bar has reopened its doors Thursday for the first time since shutting down due to the pandemic. Spring Street Bar located on South Spring Street in the Irish Hill neighborhood is back open for business. According to the owners, the process did take some...
LOUISVILLE, KY

