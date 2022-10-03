ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Former President Donald Trump Sues CNN Network, Seeks $475 Million in Damages

By Jake
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zh1Rn_0iKZJmL700

According to reports, former President of the United States Donal Trump is suing CNN. Trump is reportedly seeking $475 million in damages with the suit claiming that CNN carried out a “campaign of libel and slander” against him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SSC1_0iKZJmL700
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Reports say a lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The suit claims that the network used its influence to defeat him politically.

In the lawsuit, Trump reportedly claims that CNN used defamatory labels against him. Those labels included “racist”, “Russian lackey”, “insurrectionist”, and “Hitler”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMplb_0iKZJmL700
President Trump Truth Social video

In August, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was raided by FBI agents after the former President allegedly improperly removed documents from the White House. Trump responded to the raid by releasing a campaign-style ad .

See the report from @nypost on Twitter below.

attachment-Trump-Christmas Source: Former President Donald Trump Sues CNN Network, Seeks $475 Million in Damages

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“Perfect phone call”: Trump scrambles after Georgia DA floats “prison sentences” in election probe

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis indicated that as her investigation into voter fraud wraps up, she anticipates criminal charges. "The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences," Willis told reporters last week. Donald Trump responded in a formal statement from his political...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Salon

MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin, book claims

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims. In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

New book reveals Trump’s response to impeachment: “I’ll just sue Congress. They can’t do this to me”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump wanted to retaliate against Congress after the House of Representatives endorsed two articles of impeachment against him. According to HuffPost, the former president threatened to take legal action against Congress following his first impeachment. The allegation was detailed in the...
POTUS
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Fbi Agents#Defamation#The U S District Court#Russian#Trump Truth Social#Fbi#The White House#New York Post
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
POTUS
Salon

Mary Trump talks fears related to Trump's indictment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Now that more information became available about documents Donald Trump stole from the White House when he left, more questions are surfacing about...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Trump claims the medical records seized from Mar-a-Lago will show he is 'an absolutely perfect physical specimen' and compares his treatment to 'days of the Soviet Union'

Former President Trump claimed his medical records taken from Mar-a-Lago will prove he is an 'an absolutely perfect physical specimen' and that the FBI also confiscated his personal tax records and attorney/client privileged information. He compared the FBI raid on his Florida home to the days of the Soviet Union.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge

In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
POTUS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy