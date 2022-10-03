Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayor Faces Backlash After Posting TikTok Video Singing Karaoke Amid Rising City Violence
Chicago residents say their 56th mayor has some explaining to do after posting a TikTok of her singing karaoke Wednesday despite a 37% spike in violent crime in the city. The video, made to promote Chicago’s citywide karaoke competition, was posted to encourage people to participate in the challenge, which ends November 6.
Carrier and Bryant Chicagoland Factory Authorized Dealer program
Lou Manfredini is joined by Jp Cadorin, Territory Manager for Chicago’s Carrier and Bryant Distributor, and Ryan Hoger who is the Director of Training. The three discuss the FAD (Factory Authorized Dealer) program and how it allows companies to differentiate themselves. The program allows for the creation of highly certified installers and technicians who’ve passed a comprehensive set of specialty exams and training to ensure their technical competency.
OTL #834: Chicago BBQ history, Youth filmmaking in Chicago, The Secret History of Jim Post
Mike Stephen learns about Chicago BBQ history from Chicago Tribune food critic Nick Kindelsperger, discusses the impact of youth filmmaking in the city with DeAnna McLeary-Sherman of TrueStar and Eunice Shelley of the Wordsmith’s Writer’s Lab, and discovers the Secret History of the late great folk local folk musician Jim Post.
Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car
Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
Chicago man charged in fatal West Side stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with stabbing two people, one fatally, on the West Side in late September. Obie Cornelious, 49, is facing murder and attempted murder charges for stabbing and killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring a 40-year-old man on Sept. 23 in the 5300 block of West Crystal Street.
Man shot by multiple gunmen on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at by multiple people on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 29-year-old victim was shot at by multiple men around 3:08 a.m. in the 300 block of Cicero Avenue. The offenders fled the scene. The victim was hit once in the...
Extremely Local News: Rogers Park in top five of nicest places to live
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Rogers Park Is The 5th Best Place To Live In The United States, According To New Ranking: Rogers Park was the only neighborhood to make the list of best cities to live and is one of just two Illinois locations included in the top 50.
Woman beaten during Lakeview robbery: Chicago police
No one was in custody later Thursday morning.
Why you should be aware of rainbow fentanyl
Robert Bell, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Chicago Division, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to warn about rainbow fentanyl which are pills made to look like candy and discuss why you should be on the lookout for this deadly drug. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
Steam mops are not good for your hardwood floor!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to talk about why using a steam mop or mop is not good for your hardwood floor. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago’s hospitality industry had a very strong summer
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Chicago’s hospitality industry had a strong summer and it’s nearly back to the level reached in 2019 before COVID. Crain’s reported the stats provided by the city’s tourism and convention promotion agency, Choose Chicago. Chicago hotels reported having 3.11 million room nights from June to August, which is 89% of the 2019 level. From January through August, room demand was at 80% of the pre-pandemic level. Employment was at 94%.
Man stabbed during argument with woman on CTA Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is stabbed on the CTA Blue Line platform at the Kedzie-Homan station Thursday morning.Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 26, was on the train platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when he began arguing with a female suspect. The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right side of the chest before fleeing, police say. The victim was transported in fair condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating. Police say on background the incident is domestic-related.
Man faces attempted murder charges after West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A North Lawndale man is facing attempted murder charges shooting another man on Thursday morning. Keatrick Freemon, 24, was arrested on Thursday in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue around 8:38 a.m. Police say just before the arrest Freemon shot and seriously injured a 46-year-old man.
Deck maintenance tips with Deck Tech
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24:2022: Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to share tips on how to properly maintain your deck. To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 1-800-956-3325.
Get your Marquis door now at Builder Supply Outlet!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/17/2022: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about how their Marquis doors look great but also do a great job protecting your home. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
Chicago man charged with attacking CTA employee while riding bus
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus in West Woodlawn Monday evening. Treshon Kates, 20, allegedly attacked the employee multiple times in the 700 block of East 67th Street around 9:55 p.m., police said. The 62-year-old CTA employee's condition was...
Extremely Local News: New Pullman restaurant looking to employ veterans
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Memo’s Hot Dogs, A Pilsen Mainstay For 65 Years, Closes Amid Showdown With City Over Mural: The city...
The Legendary Film, TV Actor & Former Wrestler ‘Mr. T’ Shares A Spiritual Message on Sunday Oct 9th at Chicago’s Historic Cosmopolitan Church
There’s a familiar adage which states that ‘you can’t teach a mature soul new tricks’! The iconic ‘Mr. T’ begs to differ! In fact, he’s calling any and everyone who has sometimes struggled with their faith during challenging times! There is a unique religious spiritual vision of the word of God coming to Chicago’s Southside! Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the Pastor, and membership of the Bronzeville-based Cosmopolitan Community Church are pleased to announce a special ‘Champion of Christ’ with deep Chicago roots will preach a magnificent motivating morning message. Faith Festivities kick off on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:45am, at 5249 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL. All are invited!
CPD warns of violent robberies in the city; at least 12 reported Monday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning people about a string of violent robberies across the city, include at least 12 reported Monday morning. The robbery spree began at a gas station on the West Side. Two men started at a Citgo gas station, at Western and Walnut, shooting a man in the leg and then moving on to attack and rob several more victims. Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed at least a dozen people Monday morning. First, the men shot a 46-year-old man at the Citgo gas station. Officers said he was sitting in his car, when...
