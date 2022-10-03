ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Desmond Howard Takes Shot At Ohio State’s Schedule During ESPN’s College GameDay

ESPN analyst and former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard hasn’t been afraid to use his platform to take shots at Ohio State in the past. Take last year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony, for example, when he mentioned the Buckeyes’ offensive line play during the 42-27 loss to the Wolverines in front of the finalist, including quarterback C.J. Stroud.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks SEC Record vs. Arkansas

There has been no shortage of accolades for Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers both ahead of and during the 2022 season and that is something that only continued into Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the 40-17 victory, Rogers completed 31-of-48 passes for 352 yards with three touchdowns. With...
STARKVILLE, MS
Wichita Eagle

JUST IN: Georgia Potentially Without Starting Linebacker

Georgia entered Saturday's matchup against the unranked Auburn Tigers as a pretty banged-up football team. Saturday, the Dawgs kicked off the SEC matchup without starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter, with starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell still expected to be limited, and a handful of other starters still battling through injuries such as running back Kenny McIntosh (bone bruise).
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Alabama State
Wichita Eagle

Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies

Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Josh Heupel
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Nesmith shines in his preseason debut for the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers took down the Charlotte Hornets 122-97 in their first preseason game on Wednesday, and Aaron Nesmith was a huge reason why. The reserve wing/guard hybrid had a terrific first showing for the blue and gold. He dropped 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and changed the game with impressive defense. His impact was noticeable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#The Dash First Quarter
Wichita Eagle

How to Watch and Listen: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium for the third straight week to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional matchup. The Buccaneers have lost two consecutive games while the Falcons have won two straight. With that being said, Atlanta will be without two of its top offensive playmakers in running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts on Sunday afternoon.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

The Dallas Cowboys’ lone Kansas Jayhawk: ‘It’s incredible; I’m on that bandwagon, too’

When Dorance Armstrong’s teammates brag on their alma maters inside the Dallas Cowboys’ locker room, he knows he can’t say too much. “No, no, no,” he said. “Up until this year, I never got into those arguments, ever. I just can’t. I have no room to do that. My teammates know that, and they tease me about it all the time. I mean, it’s cool.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Preseason Preview: Pelicans vs Pistons

After collecting a 129-125 win over the Chicago Bulls in their preseason opener, the New Orleans Pelicans return home to the Smoothie King Center to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Besides the return of Zion Williamson, who produced 13 points in only 15 minutes in his first action...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy