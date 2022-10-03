Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Wichita Eagle
Desmond Howard Takes Shot At Ohio State’s Schedule During ESPN’s College GameDay
ESPN analyst and former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard hasn’t been afraid to use his platform to take shots at Ohio State in the past. Take last year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony, for example, when he mentioned the Buckeyes’ offensive line play during the 42-27 loss to the Wolverines in front of the finalist, including quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Wichita Eagle
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks SEC Record vs. Arkansas
There has been no shortage of accolades for Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers both ahead of and during the 2022 season and that is something that only continued into Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the 40-17 victory, Rogers completed 31-of-48 passes for 352 yards with three touchdowns. With...
Wichita Eagle
JUST IN: Georgia Potentially Without Starting Linebacker
Georgia entered Saturday's matchup against the unranked Auburn Tigers as a pretty banged-up football team. Saturday, the Dawgs kicked off the SEC matchup without starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter, with starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell still expected to be limited, and a handful of other starters still battling through injuries such as running back Kenny McIntosh (bone bruise).
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker ‘still has lot of pain’ as Raiders game nears
The Chiefs will continue to practice without their starting kicker ahead of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Harrison Butker (left-ankle sprain) will not be on the practice field Friday, the Chiefs announced. Butker also didn’t practice Thursday and has missed...
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Sauce Gardner Has ‘Dreamed’ About Facing Wideouts Like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle
Throughout the first four games of his NFL career, No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has lived up to the hype, proving that he's ready to shut down some of the league's most talented wideouts. Gardner has given up just nine catches on 19 targets for 101 yards and a...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies
Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
Wichita Eagle
Haason Reddick, Zach Ertz Aim to Show Former Teams What They Miss
PHILADELPHIA – Haason Reddick and Zach Ertz both want the same thing. Both players want to show the team that drafted them what they miss and that they are doing well in their new cities, thank you very much. Now the Cardinals tight end, Ertz won’t come out and...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots BREAKING: QB Brian Hoyer to IR; Rookie Bailey Zappe ‘Comfortable’ as Week 5 Starter?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp.
Wichita Eagle
Jadeveon Clowney Returns to Practice, Browns One Step Closer to Having Pass Rush Tandem Back
Jadeveon Clowney returning to the o practice field on Friday was a welcome sight. Clowney missed the passed couple of games with a sprained ankle and is close to a return. That return could come as soon as Sunday against the Chargers. The Browns were down three starting defensive linemen...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Nesmith shines in his preseason debut for the Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers took down the Charlotte Hornets 122-97 in their first preseason game on Wednesday, and Aaron Nesmith was a huge reason why. The reserve wing/guard hybrid had a terrific first showing for the blue and gold. He dropped 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and changed the game with impressive defense. His impact was noticeable.
Wichita Eagle
GameDay’s guest picker Saturday morning will be .... actor/KU Jayhawks grad Rob Riggle
ESPN GameDay officials have selected University of Kansas graduate Rob Riggle as “celebrity guest picker” for Saturday’s show, to be broadcast live from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on KU’s Campanile Hill. The announcement was made Friday afternoon on Twitter. Riggle, an actor who appeared in...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch and Listen: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium for the third straight week to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional matchup. The Buccaneers have lost two consecutive games while the Falcons have won two straight. With that being said, Atlanta will be without two of its top offensive playmakers in running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts on Sunday afternoon.
Wichita Eagle
The Dallas Cowboys’ lone Kansas Jayhawk: ‘It’s incredible; I’m on that bandwagon, too’
When Dorance Armstrong’s teammates brag on their alma maters inside the Dallas Cowboys’ locker room, he knows he can’t say too much. “No, no, no,” he said. “Up until this year, I never got into those arguments, ever. I just can’t. I have no room to do that. My teammates know that, and they tease me about it all the time. I mean, it’s cool.
Wichita Eagle
Preseason Preview: Pelicans vs Pistons
After collecting a 129-125 win over the Chicago Bulls in their preseason opener, the New Orleans Pelicans return home to the Smoothie King Center to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Besides the return of Zion Williamson, who produced 13 points in only 15 minutes in his first action...
