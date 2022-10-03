Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: How Patrick Beverley Responded To Marcus Smart’s DPOY Award
New Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley feels some type of way about the Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart nabbing Defensive Player of the Year honors for the 2021-22 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. It looks like, even prior to his suiting up...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: L.A. Waives Dwayne Bacon And Javante McCoy, Adds Shaquille Harrison And L.J. Figueroa
Your Los Angeles Lakers are making some changes along the fringes of their training camp roster. L.A. announced today that it has waived guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy, essentially making room for new signings Shaquille Harrison and L.J. Figueroa. View the original article to see embedded media. A five-year...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Mingle With Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama In Vegas
Two of the most exciting No. 1 NBA draft picks of the millennium sat with a third recently in Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Anthony Davis hung out with projected 2023 top pick Victor Wembanyama. The 7'4" 18-year-old power forward/center's French club, Metropolitans 92, was in Las Vegas for two showcase games against the G League Ignite, which boasts several other future lottery picks, most notably 6'2" point guard Scoot Henderson, the anticipated No. 2 selection in next year's draft.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Nesmith shines in his preseason debut for the Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers took down the Charlotte Hornets 122-97 in their first preseason game on Wednesday, and Aaron Nesmith was a huge reason why. The reserve wing/guard hybrid had a terrific first showing for the blue and gold. He dropped 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and changed the game with impressive defense. His impact was noticeable.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
Preseason Preview: Pelicans vs Pistons
After collecting a 129-125 win over the Chicago Bulls in their preseason opener, the New Orleans Pelicans return home to the Smoothie King Center to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Besides the return of Zion Williamson, who produced 13 points in only 15 minutes in his first action...
Wichita Eagle
Montrezl Harrell Dishes Thoughts on Battle With Paul Reed
Just a few weeks before the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, the team made its final signing before traveling by adding the veteran big man Montrezl Harrell. When Harrell landed a multi-year deal with the Sixers, it was easy to assume that the veteran...
Wichita Eagle
Dallas Mavs vs. Orlando Magic Preseason: 4 Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) will host the Orlando Magic (1-1) on Friday in what will be the team's only home preseason game this season. In their previous outing, the Mavs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in what was a 98-96 victory. Jaden Hardy and Christian Wood were standouts in what was their first performance with the team.
Wichita Eagle
Doc Rivers Dishes Thoughts on Matisse Thybulle’s Struggles
Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle knew he had to go into the 2022 offseason looking for ways to improve on the offensive end of the ball. Although Thybulle's established himself as one of the most dominant perimeter defenders in the game, his lack of production on offense has started to overshadow his value on the defensive end.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Spencer Dinwiddie Will Lead Mavs’ Bench Unit, Says Coach Jason Kidd
As much as the Dallas Mavericks' front office played off the team's need for a secondary playmaker and ball-hander off the bench before training camp began, coach Jason Kidd is already realizing that leaning on Josh Green or Frank Ntilikina in that particular role might not cut it. This isn't to say Green or Ntilikina can't be good players for Dallas this season, but rather that they're just cut out for different roles.
Wichita Eagle
Tyrese Maxey Shoots Down All-Star Talk After Sixers Beat Cavs
Going into training camp, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been considered a potential candidate to become a first-time NBA All-Star this upcoming season. The hype surrounding Maxey’s third NBA season was warranted, considering what he put on display during his sophomore effort last year. Just one season after...
NBA・
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Sauce Gardner Has ‘Dreamed’ About Facing Wideouts Like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle
Throughout the first four games of his NFL career, No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has lived up to the hype, proving that he's ready to shut down some of the league's most talented wideouts. Gardner has given up just nine catches on 19 targets for 101 yards and a...
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
A Few Takeaways From Philadelphia 76ers’ Blue x White Scrimmage
The Philadelphia 76ers have four preseason games scheduled this offseason. On Monday, they paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets and picked up a convincing win while shorthanded. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for their first home matchup since last year’s playoff run against the Miami Heat. With all of the starters in the mix for the first time, Philly engaged in a tight battle with the Cavs before pulling off a one-point victory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Steven Kwan Explains Why The Guardians Are Ready For Postseason, Terry Francona’s Effect, Team Chemistry
It's pretty safe to say that if Steven Kwan wasn't on this team then the Guardians would not be in the position they're in right now!. He's had one of the best breakout seasons we've seen from a rookie in a long time and has beautifully meshed into this brand of baseball that the Guardians play so well.
Wichita Eagle
49ers Active Jimmie Ward off the Injured Reserve List
CHARLOTTE -- This is intriguing. The 49ers activated veteran safety Jimmie Ward off the Injured Reserve List today, meaning he might play tomorrow against the Carolina Panthers. Ward originally suffered the injury on August 25 in practice. This past week, the 49ers opened Ward's three-week practice window. But Ward apparently...
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Jose Ramirez Makes Unreal Play At Third To Keep Guardians Alive
I'm truly running out of words to describe Jose Ramirez. When I start to type his name into my computer, unreal, unbelievable, and outstanding immediately pop up as suggested words to follow. So it's only fitting that Ramirez made a fantastic play at third base to keep the Guardians alive...
Wichita Eagle
Haason Reddick, Zach Ertz Aim to Show Former Teams What They Miss
PHILADELPHIA – Haason Reddick and Zach Ertz both want the same thing. Both players want to show the team that drafted them what they miss and that they are doing well in their new cities, thank you very much. Now the Cardinals tight end, Ertz won’t come out and...
Wichita Eagle
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks SEC Record vs. Arkansas
There has been no shortage of accolades for Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers both ahead of and during the 2022 season and that is something that only continued into Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the 40-17 victory, Rogers completed 31-of-48 passes for 352 yards with three touchdowns. With...
Wichita Eagle
Desmond Howard Takes Shot At Ohio State’s Schedule During ESPN’s College GameDay
ESPN analyst and former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard hasn’t been afraid to use his platform to take shots at Ohio State in the past. Take last year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony, for example, when he mentioned the Buckeyes’ offensive line play during the 42-27 loss to the Wolverines in front of the finalist, including quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning of Game 1 of NL Wild Card series to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3. Philadelphia had been shutout by Cardinals' pitching up until the final frame. Down to their final two outs, the Phillies loaded the bases, and didn't look back. It was their first postseason win in over a decade, and it was a big one.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots BREAKING: QB Brian Hoyer to IR; Rookie Bailey Zappe ‘Comfortable’ as Week 5 Starter?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp.
NFL・
Comments / 0