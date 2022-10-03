ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Mingle With Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama In Vegas

Two of the most exciting No. 1 NBA draft picks of the millennium sat with a third recently in Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Anthony Davis hung out with projected 2023 top pick Victor Wembanyama. The 7'4" 18-year-old power forward/center's French club, Metropolitans 92, was in Las Vegas for two showcase games against the G League Ignite, which boasts several other future lottery picks, most notably 6'2" point guard Scoot Henderson, the anticipated No. 2 selection in next year's draft.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Nesmith shines in his preseason debut for the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers took down the Charlotte Hornets 122-97 in their first preseason game on Wednesday, and Aaron Nesmith was a huge reason why. The reserve wing/guard hybrid had a terrific first showing for the blue and gold. He dropped 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and changed the game with impressive defense. His impact was noticeable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Preseason Preview: Pelicans vs Pistons

After collecting a 129-125 win over the Chicago Bulls in their preseason opener, the New Orleans Pelicans return home to the Smoothie King Center to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Besides the return of Zion Williamson, who produced 13 points in only 15 minutes in his first action...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Montrezl Harrell Dishes Thoughts on Battle With Paul Reed

Just a few weeks before the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, the team made its final signing before traveling by adding the veteran big man Montrezl Harrell. When Harrell landed a multi-year deal with the Sixers, it was easy to assume that the veteran...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Dallas Mavs vs. Orlando Magic Preseason: 4 Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) will host the Orlando Magic (1-1) on Friday in what will be the team's only home preseason game this season. In their previous outing, the Mavs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in what was a 98-96 victory. Jaden Hardy and Christian Wood were standouts in what was their first performance with the team.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Doc Rivers Dishes Thoughts on Matisse Thybulle’s Struggles

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle knew he had to go into the 2022 offseason looking for ways to improve on the offensive end of the ball. Although Thybulle's established himself as one of the most dominant perimeter defenders in the game, his lack of production on offense has started to overshadow his value on the defensive end.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Spencer Dinwiddie Will Lead Mavs’ Bench Unit, Says Coach Jason Kidd

As much as the Dallas Mavericks' front office played off the team's need for a secondary playmaker and ball-hander off the bench before training camp began, coach Jason Kidd is already realizing that leaning on Josh Green or Frank Ntilikina in that particular role might not cut it. This isn't to say Green or Ntilikina can't be good players for Dallas this season, but rather that they're just cut out for different roles.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Tyrese Maxey Shoots Down All-Star Talk After Sixers Beat Cavs

Going into training camp, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been considered a potential candidate to become a first-time NBA All-Star this upcoming season. The hype surrounding Maxey’s third NBA season was warranted, considering what he put on display during his sophomore effort last year. Just one season after...
NBA
Wichita Eagle

A Few Takeaways From Philadelphia 76ers’ Blue x White Scrimmage

The Philadelphia 76ers have four preseason games scheduled this offseason. On Monday, they paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets and picked up a convincing win while shorthanded. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for their first home matchup since last year’s playoff run against the Miami Heat. With all of the starters in the mix for the first time, Philly engaged in a tight battle with the Cavs before pulling off a one-point victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

49ers Active Jimmie Ward off the Injured Reserve List

CHARLOTTE -- This is intriguing. The 49ers activated veteran safety Jimmie Ward off the Injured Reserve List today, meaning he might play tomorrow against the Carolina Panthers. Ward originally suffered the injury on August 25 in practice. This past week, the 49ers opened Ward's three-week practice window. But Ward apparently...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Jose Ramirez Makes Unreal Play At Third To Keep Guardians Alive

I'm truly running out of words to describe Jose Ramirez. When I start to type his name into my computer, unreal, unbelievable, and outstanding immediately pop up as suggested words to follow. So it's only fitting that Ramirez made a fantastic play at third base to keep the Guardians alive...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks SEC Record vs. Arkansas

There has been no shortage of accolades for Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers both ahead of and during the 2022 season and that is something that only continued into Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the 40-17 victory, Rogers completed 31-of-48 passes for 352 yards with three touchdowns. With...
STARKVILLE, MS
Wichita Eagle

Desmond Howard Takes Shot At Ohio State’s Schedule During ESPN’s College GameDay

ESPN analyst and former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard hasn’t been afraid to use his platform to take shots at Ohio State in the past. Take last year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony, for example, when he mentioned the Buckeyes’ offensive line play during the 42-27 loss to the Wolverines in front of the finalist, including quarterback C.J. Stroud.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning of Game 1 of NL Wild Card series to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3. Philadelphia had been shutout by Cardinals' pitching up until the final frame. Down to their final two outs, the Phillies loaded the bases, and didn't look back. It was their first postseason win in over a decade, and it was a big one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

