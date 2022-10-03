ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dobbins Will Carry Ravens Running Attack With Hill Out

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Justice Hill is one of the team's biggest surprises, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. However, Hill injured his hamstring last week against the Bills and has been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the Bengals. This means J.K. Dobbins, who...
BALTIMORE, MD
49ers Active Jimmie Ward off the Injured Reserve List

CHARLOTTE -- This is intriguing. The 49ers activated veteran safety Jimmie Ward off the Injured Reserve List today, meaning he might play tomorrow against the Carolina Panthers. Ward originally suffered the injury on August 25 in practice. This past week, the 49ers opened Ward's three-week practice window. But Ward apparently...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Saints Final Injury Report: Week 5

QUESTIONABLE: Andrus Peat (concussion), Alvin Kamara (rib), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marcus Maye (rib) Winston, Landry, Thomas, Williams, Throckmorton, and Turner were among those not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media. Dennis Allen said after practice that he feels good about Landry playing on Sunday. Andy Dalton is expected to make his second start for the Saints.
Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies

Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks SEC Record vs. Arkansas

There has been no shortage of accolades for Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers both ahead of and during the 2022 season and that is something that only continued into Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the 40-17 victory, Rogers completed 31-of-48 passes for 352 yards with three touchdowns. With...
STARKVILLE, MS
After Years of London Losers, Packers Come Leaping to Town

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 1773, a bunch of tea was thrown into Boston Harbor. That was a seminal moment in what wound up being a revolution against England. Since 2007, the NFL has been throwing a lot of T-for-terrible games at England. Eventually, the United States and Great...
GREEN BAY, WI
JUST IN: Georgia Potentially Without Starting Linebacker

Georgia entered Saturday's matchup against the unranked Auburn Tigers as a pretty banged-up football team. Saturday, the Dawgs kicked off the SEC matchup without starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter, with starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell still expected to be limited, and a handful of other starters still battling through injuries such as running back Kenny McIntosh (bone bruise).
ATHENS, GA
Desmond Howard Takes Shot At Ohio State’s Schedule During ESPN’s College GameDay

ESPN analyst and former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard hasn’t been afraid to use his platform to take shots at Ohio State in the past. Take last year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony, for example, when he mentioned the Buckeyes’ offensive line play during the 42-27 loss to the Wolverines in front of the finalist, including quarterback C.J. Stroud.
COLUMBUS, OH
How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning of Game 1 of NL Wild Card series to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3. Philadelphia had been shutout by Cardinals' pitching up until the final frame. Down to their final two outs, the Phillies loaded the bases, and didn't look back. It was their first postseason win in over a decade, and it was a big one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Doc Rivers Dishes Thoughts on Matisse Thybulle’s Struggles

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle knew he had to go into the 2022 offseason looking for ways to improve on the offensive end of the ball. Although Thybulle's established himself as one of the most dominant perimeter defenders in the game, his lack of production on offense has started to overshadow his value on the defensive end.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Dallas Cowboys’ lone Kansas Jayhawk: ‘It’s incredible; I’m on that bandwagon, too’

When Dorance Armstrong’s teammates brag on their alma maters inside the Dallas Cowboys’ locker room, he knows he can’t say too much. “No, no, no,” he said. “Up until this year, I never got into those arguments, ever. I just can’t. I have no room to do that. My teammates know that, and they tease me about it all the time. I mean, it’s cool.
