The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks Defencemen Making Strong Cases For Roster Spots
The Vancouver Canucks have begun to reduce their training camp roster to something a bit more manageable. After 13 more cuts were announced on Tuesday, it now stands at 29 players with a few more subtractions to be made before the season starts on Oct. 12 against the Edmonton Oilers. The only real roster battle remaining is on defence with three depth players duking it out. Let’s dive in and take a closer look at each combatant as they fight to win a spot in the opening night lineup.
NHL preseason: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Time, TV
Exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (2-4-0) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-0-0) Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NHL Network (only in out-of-market areas). Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates). ⋅BOX SCORE. WEDNESDAY'S GAME:Tyler Bertuzzi's 2 points not enough as Red Wings fall to Washington, 4-2 Game notes: The...
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
Avalanche preseason: Shane Bowers makes final push for roster spot after strong training camp
Shane Bowers is at a crossroads to close out the Avalanche preseason. Bowers, with 117 career AHL games under his belt, will either secure a roster spot with the NHL club or be put on waivers — signaling a possible end to his time in Colorado. Bowers didn’t mince words after morning skate Wednesday in the Avs’ dressing room. The 2017 first-round draft pick has yet to appear in an NHL game. ...
NHL
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)
Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
Yardbarker
Rasmus Sandin set to Make Preseason Debut for Maple Leafs Against Red Wings, Lineups, Where to Watch
Many of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top players stars will be staying home to practice while the others down Highway 401 to take on the Detroit Red Wings in the penultimate pre-season game for both clubs on Friday. Rasmus Sandin is sure to get some premium minutes as he’ll...
NHL
The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks
Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 06.10.22
Special teams was an area of focus during Thursday's skate. Back to the drawing board. Thursday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome was heavily focused on special teams, specifically the powerplay after an 0-for-6 showing against the Jets Wednesday night. Here's how the power play units operated during today's practice:. PP...
NHL
Westbound LIRR Service a 'Game-Changer' for Islanders, UBS Arena
Westbound LIRR service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena station. Two-way train service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena station for New York Islanders games and UBS Arena events, the Long Island Rail Road announced on Thursday. Starting today, westbound service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Player Development Of First-Round Picks: Part 24
NHL player development seems to always result in more questions than answers. How likely is it for a top pick to pan out? What makes a player a “steal”? Last Word On Hockey will be starting a new series on how to properly develop prospects from all different spots throughout the draft. This week’s piece involves draft picks in the back half of the first round and how they were used early in their careers.
Yardbarker
The difference McDonagh Makes
It was a move that Ryan McDonagh didn't necessarily see coming. The veteran defenseman had four years remaining on his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning and a no trade clause. But when the Lightning found themselves in a difficult cap situation and asked McDonagh if he would waive his no trade clause, a move to Nashville became his next chapter in the NHL.
NHL
Done deal: What Robertson signing means for Stars
Dallas inks its leading goal scorer from 2021-22 to a new four-year contract worth $31 million. The Stars suffered a disappointing preseason loss in Denver Wednesday night. They also signed restricted free agent Jason Robertson to a contract extension. It seems the good outweighed the bad. Robertson inked a deal...
Yardbarker
Avalanche’s Cale Makar Making Strong Case for Hall of Fame
On the heels of Cale Makar‘s magnificent 2021-22 campaign in which he won his first career Norris Trophy and helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, why not revisit his apparently already sturdy case for the Hall-of-Fame?. Prior to last season, I compared...
NHL
Barzal agrees to eight-year contract with Islanders
Center could have become restricted free agent after season, commits to New York because 'I love it here'. Mathew Barzal agreed to an eight-year contract with the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Financial terms were not announced for the contract, which begins next season. The 25-year-old enter is in the...
NHL
Rangers alumni ring New York Stock Exchange opening bell
Lundqvist, Richter, Graves wave rally towels, sign wall. Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Richter and Adam Graves are ringing in the new hockey season in a special way. The New York Rangers alumni took a trip downtown to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Lundqvist waved...
NHL
Caps Gaming Announces Plans for 2022-23 Season
Caps Gaming, the esports sub-brand of the Washington Capitals owned by Monumental Sports and Entertainment, announced plans for the upcoming season including a new team roster and robust programming that will generate content year-round to engage with both North American and European audiences. Since its launch in 2019, Caps Gaming has created a space for hockey's esports gamers to engage through competitions and grassroots events.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: October 6, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights prepare for their second game of the week as they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT at Vivint Arena. Thursday's game is the sixth of seven preseason games for the Golden Knights. It will be played at a neutral site in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NHL
Roster a juggling act for DeBoer, Stars as preseason winds down
The balance between getting his team ready for the season and sorting out players on the bubble is a challenge for Dallas' coach. FRISCO, Texas -- The balance between getting his team ready and sorting out the players who are on the bubble between the NHL and AHL is a challenging one for new Stars coach Pete DeBoer.
FOX Sports
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
NHL
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
