The Vancouver Canucks have begun to reduce their training camp roster to something a bit more manageable. After 13 more cuts were announced on Tuesday, it now stands at 29 players with a few more subtractions to be made before the season starts on Oct. 12 against the Edmonton Oilers. The only real roster battle remaining is on defence with three depth players duking it out. Let’s dive in and take a closer look at each combatant as they fight to win a spot in the opening night lineup.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO