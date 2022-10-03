Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of bodies found in Kharkiv after Russian retreat; nuclear threat is worst in 60 years, Biden says
Biden warns world would face ‘Armageddon’ if Putin were to use tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties
Investor Fear Increases Ahead Of US Jobs Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an increase in the fear level after US stocks recorded losses on Thursday. Wall Street closed lower ahead of the much-awaited jobs report for the month of September. Economists expect the payrolls rising by 250,000 last month, with the unemployment rate expected to remain at 3.7%.
UN rights body agrees to appoint expert to scrutinize Russia
The U.N.'s top human rights body has voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home
Comments / 0