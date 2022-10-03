Read full article on original website
pearland.com
Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County
Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. If you have any information that may be of help, please contact Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
fox26houston.com
Houston officials collect a record-number of firearms during 2nd gun buyback program
HOUSTON - Houston officials celebrated a record turnout for the city's second gun buyback program Saturday, with more than 1,200 firearms collected. PREVIOUS: Houston's second gun buyback event to happen this weekend near Westchase. Dozens of Houstonians lined up at the METRO Park & Ride on Harwin as part of...
fox26houston.com
Political consultant convicted for threatening Texas Representative to influence election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A political consultant was convicted after threatening a former state representative. According to reports, Damien Jones was charged with Coercion of a Public Servant after sending an anonymous threatening text to former Texas State Representative Gina Calanni on Dec. 2, 2019. Jones reportedly attempted to coerce Calanni to resign from her position in Texas House District 132 and not run for re-election days before the 2020 primary election filing deadline.
fox26houston.com
Purse from 1959 found at Clear Creek ISD school, search underway for owner
LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Officials in League City are hoping residents can help find the owners of a purse from 1959 that was found at a Clear Creek ISD school. According to a press release, one of the district's oldest school buildings was undergoing renovations when the unintended time capsule was found in the floorboards.
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked among the cheapest airports to fly out of post-COVID-19
HOUSTON - As COVID-19 continues to dwindle and life begins to slowly return to "normal" a recent survey found Houston to have one of the cheapest airports to travel from. According to CouponFollow, Hobby Airport was ranked 5th cheapest airport to fly out of post-COVID-19 based on averaging airfare data from 2000-2022.
Inside the Montgomery County Sheriff District 2 station
From left, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, Sheriff Rand Henderson, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable stand outside the new Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Spring Annex. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County officials held a grand opening for a new sheriff facility in Spring on Oct. 4....
fox26houston.com
Temporary lane closures to affect Bush Intercontinental Airport travelers starting Monday
HOUSTON - Some upcoming work at Bush Intercontinental Airport will cause some problems for travelers starting on Monday. According to a release, the closures will begin on Monday, October 10, and will last four weeks. Officials said the lane closures will be along North Terminal Road and will impact drivers...
fox26houston.com
Houston's second gun buyback event to happen this weekend near Westchase
HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the next city's gun buyback event. The second gun buyback event will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the METRO Park & Ride at 11050 Harwin Drive. The event is one tool of the city's One Safe Houston initiative to reduce violent crime.
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
KSAT 12
Machine operator accidentally kills grandson at Houston area construction site, police say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a grandfather accidentally killed his grandson at a construction site in Spring on Wednesday morning. According to the Spring Fire Department, the 22-year-old construction worker died at a site located near I-45 North and Grand Parkway, north of Houston in Spring.
fox26houston.com
2 teens among 3 arrested after chase with Houston police in stolen car
HOUSTON - A total of three young men were arrested overnight Saturday after Houston police linked them to a carjacking. It all began after officers with the Houston PD found a car reported stolen out of the Harris County Precinct 4 area but did not give exact details on the location.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
The Redford Apartments in SE Houston inspected after multiple deaths in 2022, officials say
The complex has been the center of two back-to-back incidents after two bodies were found. One was found five days following a massive fire at the residence.
Texas Highway Patrol Adds Seized 1,080-HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat to Pursuit Fleet
Twitter | @TxDPSSoutheastOriginally seized from a street racer, the tuned Hellcat now haunts Texas roads.
Murder-attempted suicide shuts down I-45 near Gulf Freeway for hours, HPD investigating
All southbound lanes were shut down for hours after police found both of the victims with gunshot wounds to the head
fox26houston.com
Highway dedicated to honor Vanessa Guillen's memory in South Houston
HOUSTON - It's been two years since Vanessa Guillen died, but her memory lives on, and on Saturday, a ceremony was held to celebrate a highway dedicated in her honor. The Houston-native was killed back in April 2020 by a fellow soldier at U.S. Army base Fort Hood. And an investigation found she had been sexually harassed prior, but leaders failed to take appropriate action.
Click2Houston.com
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston questions ‘public good’ of KPRC 2 Investigates reporting on airport director’s relationship with subordinate
HOUSTON – A relationship with a subordinate... In recent years such headlines have resulted in the firings or disciplinary action of high-profile individuals, ranging from business titans to university leaders. In February, the president of CNN abruptly resigned after he was found to be in a relationship with one...
fox26houston.com
Capital murder charges filed against Daniel Chacon, accused of kidnapping mother of 4
PASADENA, Texas - Capital murder charges have been filed against Daniel Chacon, the Pasadena man who is accused of kidnapping Maira Gutierrez. Police say Pasadena officers with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to arrest Chacon, who fled to Mexico.
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airport
A rideshare driver has some explaining to do after he was caught drinking a beer while waiting for riders at a staging lot that is designated for drivers waiting for a ride in at Bush Intercontinental Airport on the north side of Houston.
