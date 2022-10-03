ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Alexandria Police asking for help identifying woman

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RifHs_0iKZHpfe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzZsw_0iKZHpfe00
Photo: Alexandria Police

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Alexandria are asking for help identifying a woman they say is not communicating with them and is carrying no identifying information.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, a woman was found on the 3800 block of Edison Street. She is not communicating with police and is carrying no identification.

Fairfax Police looking for missing woman

The woman has grey hair and blue and grey eyes, she stands about 5-foot 3-inches tall and is believed to be in her 60s. Anyone who knows the identity of the woman is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County

BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
BOWIE, MD
WJLA

Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday

MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
MCLEAN, VA
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Woman fatally struck by SUV driver along Little Falls Road

(Updated at 12:35 a.m.) A pedestrian has died after being struck in the Williamsburg neighborhood this morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Little Falls Road and John Marshall Drive. Initial reports suggest that that an older woman was struck by the driver of an SUV in or near a crosswalk, and that the woman was in cardiac arrest when she was rushed to a local trauma center.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Prosecutor rules in favor of officers in deadly Prince William police-involved shooting stemming from sting operation

The Commonwealth Attorney for Prince William County has determined that four police officers who were involved in a deadly shooting stemming from a drug-related sting operation in Woodbridge were justified in their actions. However, two men, one of whom currently remains in the hospital for injuries from the shooting, have been charged with robbery that resulted in a death.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 13-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Zahra Khadar, a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Khadar was last seen in the 13800 block of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WTOP

Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
TYSONS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5dc.com

Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

Pedestrian killed in crash on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road. Police in Fairfax County said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said Northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are closed at Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway for the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. It's not yet clear how long those lanes will be closed.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy