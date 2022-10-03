ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach is jumping in to help victims of Hurricane Ian across Florida. "We actually had a previous employee reach out to us from California saying that her brother was looking for supplies in the Matlacha Isles to bring to Pine Island," Kami Kreaps, hospital liaison, told WPBF 25 News. "And we were able to help them because we’re closer to Florida and there was no way to deliver items."

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO