FEMA assistance now available to Palm Beach County residents who faced tornadoes during Hurricane Ian
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: The latest tropical forecast from WPBF 25 News meteorologists. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that Individual Assistance is now available for Palm Beach County residents affected by the tornadoes caused by Hurricane Ian. Three tornadoes formed as a result of...
Palm Beach County leaders hopeful for FEMA assistance following tornadoes during Hurricane Ian
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County leaders are hopeful that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon be granting individual assistance to the dozens of county residents without a place to live due to thetornadoes caused by Hurricane Ian. District 5 County Commissioner Maria Sachs and U.S. Rep....
Ben Carson opens new Reading Room in School District of Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH, Fla. — There is a new Ben Carson Reading Room in the Palm Beach County School District. Carson was there Thursday to officially open it for students. "This is supposed to be a time of joy and learning, and this is what this is all about," Carson said.
Brightline to begin high-speed test runs along the Treasure Coast
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — People traveling through or living on the Treasure Coast will soon see the high-speedBrightline trains moving through the area for testing. It’s a part of Brightline’s expansion to Orlando next year. The trains are faster than most, running at about 110 miles per hour.
Local animal hospital gathering donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach is jumping in to help victims of Hurricane Ian across Florida. "We actually had a previous employee reach out to us from California saying that her brother was looking for supplies in the Matlacha Isles to bring to Pine Island," Kami Kreaps, hospital liaison, told WPBF 25 News. "And we were able to help them because we’re closer to Florida and there was no way to deliver items."
Palm Beach Gardens charity helps Gold Star families victimized by Hurricane Ian
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Thepictures and video of Florida’s west coast after Hurricane Ian can be hard to watch. When Lyette Reback saw the damage, she knew she had to do something. “I was really concerned when that storm took a turn, very worried about what their...
Two hospitalized following shooting in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police say two men were shot on North Tamarind Avenue Friday afternoon. Officials say the men are in their young 20's and were both shot in their lower extremities. Both men were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Accused 'killer clown' lawyers demand state reveal behind scenes investigation into other suspect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lawyers for the woman accused of being Wellington's "killer clown" are demanding more evidence they say the state is withholding — evidence they say could aid in Sheila Keen-Warren's defense. Keen-Warren’s lawyers filed a motion to compel Friday demanding the state turn over...
Guns, scotch, Hermes purse among pricey items stolen in large-scale burglary at West Palm Beach public storage unit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a large-scale burglary at the Public Storage building on Mercer Avenue, where hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of people's belongings were stolen from scores of ransacked storage units Monday night. When customers arrived Tuesday morning, they found their stored belongings...
'He’s clearly a pervert': Martin County deputies arrest landlord for video voyeurism charges on minor
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Sixty-one-year-old Bruce Wayne Grady faces two counts of video voyeurism, after Martin County deputies said the landlord placed two cameras inside his tenant's home. "You should be safe in your home, whether you’re a tenant or you own the home. But in this particular case,...
Community members invited inside Sunset Lounge for sneak peek
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, community members in West Palm Beach got their first look at the renovations inside the historic Sunset Lounge since they started back in 2019. The project is several years in the making and officials said there’s still a ways to go before it...
Prosecutors rest case in sentencing trial for Parkland school shooter, closing arguments to begin Tuesday
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The state rested its case Thursday in rebutting the defense’s case for Nikolas Cruz,who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Closing arguments will begin Tuesday, followed by deliberations on Wednesday. Jurors are...
3 hospitalized after vehicles catch fire inside Port St. Lucie warehouse
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after three people were taken to the hospital after several vehicles caught fire inside a Port St. Lucie warehouse. Officials said crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames around 11 a.m. in the 700 block of SW Grove Avenue. Your...
