Palm Beach County, FL

WPBF News 25

Brightline to begin high-speed test runs along the Treasure Coast

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — People traveling through or living on the Treasure Coast will soon see the high-speedBrightline trains moving through the area for testing. It’s a part of Brightline’s expansion to Orlando next year. The trains are faster than most, running at about 110 miles per hour.
WPBF News 25

Local animal hospital gathering donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach is jumping in to help victims of Hurricane Ian across Florida. "We actually had a previous employee reach out to us from California saying that her brother was looking for supplies in the Matlacha Isles to bring to Pine Island," Kami Kreaps, hospital liaison, told WPBF 25 News. "And we were able to help them because we’re closer to Florida and there was no way to deliver items."
WPBF News 25

Two hospitalized following shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police say two men were shot on North Tamarind Avenue Friday afternoon. Officials say the men are in their young 20's and were both shot in their lower extremities. Both men were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
WPBF News 25

Community members invited inside Sunset Lounge for sneak peek

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, community members in West Palm Beach got their first look at the renovations inside the historic Sunset Lounge since they started back in 2019. The project is several years in the making and officials said there’s still a ways to go before it...
