Shawnee County, KS

WIBW

Part of Topeka intersection to close for about a week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of a Topeka intersection will close for about a week. Shawnee County officials say that starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the Public Works Department will close part of the SW 49th St. and S Topeka Blvd. intersection to repair asphalt and maintain the culvert, weather permitting.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail drops mask requirement for most people

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health announced on Thursday they will no longer require masks for patients, visitors, or team members. This change comes as part of the recently updated guidelines from the CDC, which recently removed the recommendation of universal masking in healthcare settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPS celebrate life-saving actions of two Stormont Vail officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools celebrated the life-saving actions of a couple of Stormont Vail officials at Thursday night’s district board meeting. The district said Carol Perry and Amy Kincade were on a career readiness panel at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC) when a student suffered a medical emergency.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lenexa clinical diagnostics lab to add 235 new jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A world-renowned clinical diagnostics lab will add 235 new jobs with the creation of a new lab space in Lenexa. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that Eurofins Viracor - a leader in clinical diagnostic services - will open a new laboratory in Lenexa creating 235 new jobs.
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

Osage Co. Residents vote on commercial wind and solar farms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Osage County are looking at the future of wind energy in their area. County leaders are considering potential changes to regulating commercial wind and solar farms. The Osage County Courthouse held a public hearing inviting community to explain their side for up to five...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Polk-Quincy viaduct survey results released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Results are in a from a survey to decide what Topekans wants to see built under the Polk-Quincy viaduct. Downtown Topeka Inc. turned to the community to search for ideas on how to utilize the area from South Kansas Ave. to Southwest Topeka Blvd., and over 2500 people gave their thoughts.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Construction of assisted living community on schedule in West Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is on track for a new assisted living community in West Topeka. Shawnee County Commissioners approved construction on Cedarhurst of Topeka last year. 13NEWS got a look on Wednesday at the work completed so far at 17th and Urish. A spokesperson with Brahm’s Construction said...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins has addressed the “Blanket Man” situation, however, officials’ hands are tied. Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins says that as a Sheriff’s Office, sometimes the situations they are tasked to deal with do not come with a simple solution which can cause the public frustration.
WIBW

New Topeka City Manager builds on knowledge gained from prior position

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face around Topeka City Hall is now the person in charge. Steve Wade paid his first visit to Eye on NE Kansas in his new role as Topeka City Manager. Wade was selected for the job in mid-September after serving as the city’s Director of Administrative and Financial Services.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Nurse staffing agency honored with 2022 Best of Emporia Award

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia-based nurse staffing agency has been honored with a 2022 Best of Emporia Award. Next Level Nursing Solutions, LLC, says it has been chosen as the awardee for the 2022 Best of Emporia Award in the Nursing Agency category. It said the awards were held by the Emporia Award Program.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff reports phone lines down

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office has reported that its phone lines are down. The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, it started to experience issues with its telephones affecting administrative phone lines. Officials indicated that Blue Valley Telephone Company...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Gas line struck in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gas leak was sprung Thursday afternoon near a construction site in central Topeka. A crew member working on the construction along 12th St. told 13NEWS a plastic gas line was struck by excavating equipment near the 12th and Frazier intersection. Kansas Gas Service was able...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway

JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
MCPHERSON, KS

