WIBW
Part of Topeka intersection to close for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of a Topeka intersection will close for about a week. Shawnee County officials say that starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the Public Works Department will close part of the SW 49th St. and S Topeka Blvd. intersection to repair asphalt and maintain the culvert, weather permitting.
WIBW
Stormont Vail drops mask requirement for most people
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health announced on Thursday they will no longer require masks for patients, visitors, or team members. This change comes as part of the recently updated guidelines from the CDC, which recently removed the recommendation of universal masking in healthcare settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission.
WIBW
Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
WIBW
TPS celebrate life-saving actions of two Stormont Vail officials
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools celebrated the life-saving actions of a couple of Stormont Vail officials at Thursday night’s district board meeting. The district said Carol Perry and Amy Kincade were on a career readiness panel at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC) when a student suffered a medical emergency.
kcur.org
KU Health System will merge with Olathe Health, affecting thousands of Kansas patients
Olathe Health will soon be part of the University of Kansas Health System. At a press briefing Wednesday morning, officials from Olathe Health and the University of Kansas Health System announced they had signed a letter of intent that will kick off negotiations between the two health care providers. The...
WIBW
Lenexa clinical diagnostics lab to add 235 new jobs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A world-renowned clinical diagnostics lab will add 235 new jobs with the creation of a new lab space in Lenexa. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that Eurofins Viracor - a leader in clinical diagnostic services - will open a new laboratory in Lenexa creating 235 new jobs.
WIBW
Osage Co. Residents vote on commercial wind and solar farms
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Osage County are looking at the future of wind energy in their area. County leaders are considering potential changes to regulating commercial wind and solar farms. The Osage County Courthouse held a public hearing inviting community to explain their side for up to five...
WIBW
Brown Co. officials search for those responsible after farmers report theft
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are combing Brown County searching for those responsible for breaking into farmers’ personal vehicles while tending crops. Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that deputies were called to the area of 20th and Nighthawk Rd. with reports of theft.
WIBW
Polk-Quincy viaduct survey results released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Results are in a from a survey to decide what Topekans wants to see built under the Polk-Quincy viaduct. Downtown Topeka Inc. turned to the community to search for ideas on how to utilize the area from South Kansas Ave. to Southwest Topeka Blvd., and over 2500 people gave their thoughts.
WIBW
Construction of assisted living community on schedule in West Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is on track for a new assisted living community in West Topeka. Shawnee County Commissioners approved construction on Cedarhurst of Topeka last year. 13NEWS got a look on Wednesday at the work completed so far at 17th and Urish. A spokesperson with Brahm’s Construction said...
WIBW
Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
WIBW
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins has addressed the “Blanket Man” situation, however, officials’ hands are tied. Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins says that as a Sheriff’s Office, sometimes the situations they are tasked to deal with do not come with a simple solution which can cause the public frustration.
WIBW
New Topeka City Manager builds on knowledge gained from prior position
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face around Topeka City Hall is now the person in charge. Steve Wade paid his first visit to Eye on NE Kansas in his new role as Topeka City Manager. Wade was selected for the job in mid-September after serving as the city’s Director of Administrative and Financial Services.
WIBW
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department
The Kansas Republicans bus tour kicked off in Topeka. The Kansas Republicans bus tour kicked off in Topeka. This is the first of 27 stops over the next six days encouraging voters to vote red this Election Day.
WIBW
Nurse staffing agency honored with 2022 Best of Emporia Award
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia-based nurse staffing agency has been honored with a 2022 Best of Emporia Award. Next Level Nursing Solutions, LLC, says it has been chosen as the awardee for the 2022 Best of Emporia Award in the Nursing Agency category. It said the awards were held by the Emporia Award Program.
WIBW
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff reports phone lines down
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office has reported that its phone lines are down. The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, it started to experience issues with its telephones affecting administrative phone lines. Officials indicated that Blue Valley Telephone Company...
WIBW
Stormont, Topeka Public Schools team up to give students head start on health care careers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A partnership between Stormont Vail and Topeka Public Schools is preparing high school seniors for a career after graduation, while also addressing the need for health care workers. Topeka West High School seniors Jason Fisher and Kayleigh Humphrey are part of the class. Both already had an...
WIBW
Gas line struck in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gas leak was sprung Thursday afternoon near a construction site in central Topeka. A crew member working on the construction along 12th St. told 13NEWS a plastic gas line was struck by excavating equipment near the 12th and Frazier intersection. Kansas Gas Service was able...
WIBW
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
