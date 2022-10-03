Read full article on original website
Disaster Recovery Center now open in North Port
NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - A Disaster Recovery Center is now open in North Port. The center is located at the Shannon Staub Public Library at 4675 Career Lane near the Toledo Blade Boulevard exit off of I-75. The center has information from FEMA, state agencies, and the U.S. Small...
Residents who suffered roof damage may be eligible for Operation Blue Roof
NORTH PORT - Operation blue roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. “What the program does is it provides a fabric reinforced covering for roofs that have damaged, less than 50 percent, it’s a free service offered by the U.S. corps of engineers," said City of North Port Emergency Manager, Michael Ryan.
Waste crews begin debris pick-up in North Port
NORTH PORT - Solid waste drivers are upping their efforts to collect debris throughout the City of North Port following Hurricane Ian. “Starting this past Wednesday we started collecting garbage throughout the city so we are back to collecting out normal, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for garbage," said City of North Port Solid Waste Manager, Frank Lama.
Venice residents escape Forbes Trail flooding
Major flooding trapped a community of Venice residents in their homes. They were able to escape through a new extension of the Legacy Trail. "Simply because we can not exit through South Moon Drive. Which is the only way in legally,” said resident Charlie Conrad. Cars are restricted from...
Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice is Supporting Families Who Are In Need After the Hurricane
Red Cross, FEMA, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Venice, and the National Guard, have joined forces to support families who are in need, after hurricane Ian, and they need our help. The Ian relief team is distributing tarps, water, ice , and MRE’s, to struggling families. Catholic Charities...
North Port call center brings more than information to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT - A call center set up in North Port is bringing more than helpful information to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It’s all city employees that want to pay it forward, get in here and help out our citizens get back to some sort or normalcy or what we’re going to call normal I guess," said North Port Police Dept. Accreditation Administrator and now call center supervisor, Tammie Wichers.
Sarasota Boxing Club on the ropes, needing new home
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - A local boxing club that's made its mark on the Suncoast for 37 years, is still looking for a new home, and it needs one fast. The Sarasota Boxing Club ran by Florida Boxing Hall of Famer, Harold Wilen, is still looking for a new home. Currently located at 2030 Harvard Street behind Subway, Coach Wilen and his clients are looking for a new facility, as their lease ends tomorrow.
Friday Football Fever: Week 7 - October 7th
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Absence makes the heart grow fonder they say, and Friday Football Fever is back after missing last week due to Hurricane Ian. Our thoughts and prayers are still with those struggling following Ian. But tonight, we return to the gridiron, even if its a condensed version this week, with schools still finding their footing post-Ian.
