SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - A local boxing club that's made its mark on the Suncoast for 37 years, is still looking for a new home, and it needs one fast. The Sarasota Boxing Club ran by Florida Boxing Hall of Famer, Harold Wilen, is still looking for a new home. Currently located at 2030 Harvard Street behind Subway, Coach Wilen and his clients are looking for a new facility, as their lease ends tomorrow.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO