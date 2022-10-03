Read full article on original website
WBKO
Help Wanted: WKU’s police dept. recruiting new officers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Policing the community on the campus of Western Kentucky University offers a unique approach to law enforcement. The campus police department is actively recruiting new officers. According to Chief Mitch Walker, “University policing is the best-kept secret in law enforcement.”. However, finding officers to...
WBKO
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
WBKO
This week’s JA People of Action features Sabina Smailhodzic Lewis with Avant Garde Wealth
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Sabina Smailhodzic Lewis with Avant Garde Wealth. Sabina is volunteering at Glasgow High School with Camerin Garmon’s 9th grade class teaching JA Personal Finance. This high school curriculum explores the fundamental elements of personal finances: earnings, saving and investing, budgeting, credit, risk management, and giving. Students apply these elements to a personal financial plan that allows them to set specific goals for their lifelong financial needs and desired quality of life. Sabina’s favorite thing about JA “is the impact it makes on students in our communities – it can truly change the trajectory of their lives. The material is 100% applicable to the “real world” and the more students learn and choose to apply to their lives, the better off they will be not only financially but also overall.” She also said, “Volunteering with Junior Achievement is one of my favorite ways to serve the community. As a classroom volunteer at both the middle and high school levels, I see students connecting the material to their lives each and every class. The “real world” connections inspire them to apply the knowledge and skills they learn to create lives they love and are proud of. I truly believe Junior Achievement changes the trajectory of students for the better!”
WBKO
Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night. Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.
WBKO
Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road sweeps over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday. According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.
WBKO
Local mid-term elections are right around the corner
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The 2022 midterm elections are right around the corner, and county officials are preparing community members for what’s to come. Bowling Green will offer voters eight different locations for voters to vote at with four different times and ways to do so. Lynette Yates, Warren...
Wave 3
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
WBKO
Allen County K9 officer dies following procedure
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that its K9 Officer, Niko has passed away. According to a Facebook post, K9 Niko died as a result of complications from a scheduled operation on Wednesday. Niko joined the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 as...
lakercountry.com
Columbia woman killed in Adair Co. crash
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Columbia killed an Adair County woman, according to police. The Columbia Police Department responded to the collision at the intersection of Burkesville Street and Veterans Memorial Bypass Wednesday. According to witnesses, the crash occurred when Sandra Dotson, 58, of Columbia, was driving a 1998...
k105.com
Grayson Co. woman involved in fatal accident in Meade Co.
A Grayson County woman has been involved in fatal accident in Meade County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Dixie Highway near Muldraugh. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, was traveling north...
wnky.com
3 arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
GLASGOW, Ky. – A shoplifting complaint led to drug charges Wednesday when police responded to a Walmart in Glasgow. Upon arrival, The Glasgow Police Department says officers made contact with Rosemary Fattaruso, 65, of Edmonton. Officials say Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf. In addition, Dianna Fattaruso, 36, of Edmonton was taking tags off items before passing them to Rosemary Fattaruso, who allegedly passed through the checkout without paying for them.
kcountry1057.com
Apartment Fire (Crescent Hill Manor)
Apartment Fire (Crescent Hill Manor) Campbellsville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a report of an apartment fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found an upstairs apartment with heavy smoke showing. Firefighters searched for occupants, extinguished the fire and provided overhaul. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported. One apartment sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage and two lower units sustained water damage. Three families were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
wdrb.com
Fired Lebanon Junction police officer files lawsuit to get job back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Lebanon Junction police officer is suing the city to get his job back. Officer Bobby Hedges was fired in April after several complaints of inappropriate and unprofessional conduct from the police chief and two officers. Hedges said he was fired after he refused to...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Residential Burglary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say in the early morning hours of Tuesday September 20th, 2022 an unknown suspect is seen peering into and trying to open a window of a home near WKU’s campus. He was seen on multiple surveillance cameras in the area. The...
clayconews.com
NARCOTICS SEIZURE, ARRESTS IN WAYNE COUNTY, KENTUCKY FOLLOW A SEPTEMBER 13TH SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE INVESTIGATION IN MONTICELLO
MONTICELLO, KY - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is reporting that: According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a check on a suspicious vehicle lead to the arrest of two Wayne County women in September on drug trafficking charges. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 2:00 A.M. Deputies Derek...
WBKO
Morgantown police charge 1 with DUI after crash
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - One was arrested and one was injured after a wreck on South Main Street in Morgantown Wednesday night. Allison Clark, 22, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said officers responded to the wreck around 11 p.m. Taylor...
k105.com
Fire destroys Falls of Rough home
A fire has destroyed a Falls of Rough residence. Wednesday morning at approximately 4:00, the Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to the blaze at 120 Pine Ridge Road. Upon Falls firefighters arriving on the scene, they found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors told...
WBKO
Barren County issues burn ban until further notice
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County officials have issued a burn ban until further notice. The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon. According to the order, local Volunteer Fire Departments made the request for ab urn ban due to “excessive dryness and fire hazard conditions”. The ban encompasses...
WBKO
Duncan Hines family member reacts to Duncan Hines Days, exhibit in Kentucky Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When people hear the name Duncan Hines, they probably think of those boxes of delicious cake mix in the grocery stores. Some even thought he was a fictional character like Betty Crocker or the Pillsbury Doughboy. “He was a real person, unlike some other trademark...
WBKO
Davenport ties for sixth in 2022 KHSAA Boys’ Golf State Tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Tournament wrapped up Wednesday. High schoolers in the city of Bowling Green and surrounding counties well represented the state of Kentucky throughout two rounds of 18 holes. Three boys placed in the top 25. Davenport...
