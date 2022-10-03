BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Sabina Smailhodzic Lewis with Avant Garde Wealth. Sabina is volunteering at Glasgow High School with Camerin Garmon’s 9th grade class teaching JA Personal Finance. This high school curriculum explores the fundamental elements of personal finances: earnings, saving and investing, budgeting, credit, risk management, and giving. Students apply these elements to a personal financial plan that allows them to set specific goals for their lifelong financial needs and desired quality of life. Sabina’s favorite thing about JA “is the impact it makes on students in our communities – it can truly change the trajectory of their lives. The material is 100% applicable to the “real world” and the more students learn and choose to apply to their lives, the better off they will be not only financially but also overall.” She also said, “Volunteering with Junior Achievement is one of my favorite ways to serve the community. As a classroom volunteer at both the middle and high school levels, I see students connecting the material to their lives each and every class. The “real world” connections inspire them to apply the knowledge and skills they learn to create lives they love and are proud of. I truly believe Junior Achievement changes the trajectory of students for the better!”

