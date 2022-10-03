Read full article on original website
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Drive Electric Columbia event this Saturday
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Looking to power up and plug in? You can attend Drive Electric Columbia this weekend as part of National Drive Electric Week. The event takes places Saturday October 8th from 9am to 1pm at the Soda City Market, Main and Hampton Street intersection. You can stop by...
Richland County Detention Center holding Hiring Event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking for a career in corrections? The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is looking for applicants. The Detention Center’s Hiring Event will be Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 201 John Mark Dial Drive. Our...
Local Living: Palmetto Peanut Boil & Woofstock
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, it is time to celebrate the official state snack tomorrow at the 15th annual Palmetto Peanut Boil. During the event, teams will compete for the title of “best boiled peanut” in South Carolina. There will also be music, food, and fun for the entire family.
Historic home set to have new tenants as soon as next month
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The historic home on the corner of Gervais Street and Pickens Street in downtown Columbia will soon have new tenants. The W.B. Smith Whaley House was built in 1892 and then became the Dunbar Funeral Home in 1924. The home is currently being renovated into six apartments...
No. 19 Wolves return to winning ways with 42-21 win over Barton
NEWBERRY, S.C. – Returning to the friendly confines of Setzler Field after suffering their first loss of the season last week, the No. 19 Newberry College (5-1, 3-1 SAC) football team was able to pick up a win over the Bulldogs of Barton College by a score of 42-21 on Saturday, October 8.
Deputies searching for store break-in suspects
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. deputies are searching for two men they say broke into a convenience store and stole cigarettes and chewing tobacco. Investigators say on Sept. 24th one of the men used a large rock to smash the front window before going in and filling a trash bag full of tobacco products.
Carolina Downhome Blues Festival will be held this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The annual Carolina Downhome Blues Festival will be held this weekend and the fun has already begun!. This is the festival’s 25th year and event planners say it will be bigger and better than ever, with artists from all over the nation. You can head...
Local Living: Oktoberfest Celebrations
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, it is time for Oktoberfest Columbia. The Oktoberfest Columbia event takes place October 7-9 at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine street. Admission is free. For more information, click here http://www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com/. And over in Newberry, the annual Oktoberfest will be held...
Columbia Police search for man accused in deadly shooting
Columbia, SC (WOLO ) — Columbia Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 20 year old. Authorities tell us the young man was shot while in the 100 block of Ripplemeyer Drive back on August 23, 2022. Officials continue searching for the suspected shooter who authorities say was captured on surveillance that has helped them acquire a photo of the accused shooter.
RCSD searches for two men accused of Circle K burglary
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify and locate two men accused in a recent burglary. RCSD tells us the incident took place back on September 24, 2022 at the Circle K convenience along Parklane Road around 4:30 in the morning. Authorities say the duo was captured on surveillance video breaking into the store by smashing the front window of the business while it was closed. According to deputies, the suspects filled a garbage bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco before taking off.
Blythewood High School students return to school after hoax shooter call
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Blythewood High School students are back in class today, after the hoax active shooter call at several schools statewide Wednesday. Blythewood had an e-learning day Thursday due to the false report. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the threat was part of a Tik-Tok challenge that...
Richland One Schools awarded $14.9 million Magnet School Programs Grant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland One Schools was awarded a $14.9 million Magnet School Programs Grant from the U.S. Department of Education. They are one of two schools in South Carolina chosen for the competitive grant. The grant will go towards funding BLAST (Building Lasting Aerospace and STEAM Trajectories) over...
TYRELL OWENS-RILEY: Columbia and law enforcement communities honor late CPD officer
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Last month, a Columbia Police Officer unexpectedly died during a training exercise. Thursday morning, fellow officers, friends and family came to remember 31-year-old Tyrell Owens-Riley. In his 31 years on earth, Tyrell Owens-Riley served his country in the Marines and his community with the Columbia...
2022 Favorite Halloween Candy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Halloween is right around the corner and ahead of that sugar-filled holiday, Candystore.com is out with an interactive map of all 50 states’ favorite Halloween candies. Spoiler: South Carolina favors butterfingers!. Nationwide the most popular Halloween candy was Reese’s cups, followed by Skittles in second...
CPD searches for elderly man missing for nearly a week
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police SUV investigators are actively searching for an elderly man they say has been missing nearly a week. According to authorities, family member reported 72 year old Calvin Corley missing, telling CPD he has not been heard from since Monday September 3, 2022. They also say they are concerned that he is not getting attention needed for a unspecified medical condition.
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of drugs and 30 firearms
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department arrested Samuel Braxton, 25, for trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Braxton was taken into custody by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s SWAT team on Thursday after they entered his Crestline Drive home in Orangeburg.
Lexington County Narcotics Agents arrest man for drug trafficking
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year-old Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes after being accused of trafficking meth and cocaine, and distributing fentanyl. According to arrest warrants, Mayes is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with...
The return the 2 classics – Beethoven & Blue Jeans
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — One of the annual favorites, when it comes to the South Carolina Philharmonic, is the blending of Beethoven and Strauss (Levi Strauss, that is), for the Beethoven and Blue Jeans concert Saturday at the Koger. According to Music Director Morihiko Nakahara, it is a fun...
Defense, special teams help Tigers shut down Miles, 20-3
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict Tigers, the nation’s third-toughest team to score on, put the defensive clamps on Miles College to take a 20-3 victory on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium to remain unbeaten. Despite mustering a season-low 132 yards of offense, the Tigers secured the win...
Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss wrist injuries and how OT/PT therapy can help the healing process
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) A Colles Fracture is very common wrist injury and one of the most painful. Any time people are falling they stretch there hand or brace them self in car accidents causing force to travel from wrist to lower. radius bone. Angular breaks, usually occur is due to...
