MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for two men who robbed a business near 39th and Vienna at gunpoint on Sept. 9. The first is described as a Black man between the ages of 19 and 20, standing 5'9" to 5'10" tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants with white stripes and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO