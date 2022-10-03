Read full article on original website
Visiting The Bake Sale in West Allis
There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
Kenosha girl loses parents, community organizes 'Katalina's Day'
KENOSHA, Wis. - A young girl is heartbroken after losing both of her parents this summer, but it's a young boy who is doing what he can to cheer her up. Katalina Shope, 7, and her grandmother, Vickie Hunt, just experienced a summer they will never forget. "One of the...
Kenosha LEGO home sold; FOX6 takes look inside
The housing market has been extremely hot in the last year or so. But who could have imagined a house with a distinctly LEGO theme would hit the market – and sell quite as fast as it did.
Kenosha LEGO home sold; only on market for 2 days
KENOSHA, Wis. - The housing market has been extremely hot in the last year or so. But who could have imagined a house with a distinctly LEGO theme would hit the market – and sell quite as fast as it did. The pictures from inside the ranch-style home on...
Fall family fun at Basse's Taste of Country
COLGATE, Wis. - Looking for a Fall Fest that’s full of pumpkins, a corn maze and apple picking? Basse’s Taste of Country has it all and much more!
Milwaukee business robbery near 39th and Vienna, men sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for two men who robbed a business near 39th and Vienna at gunpoint on Sept. 9. The first is described as a Black man between the ages of 19 and 20, standing 5'9" to 5'10" tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants with white stripes and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.
Don't miss out on these October events!
MILWAUKEE - Another month, another calendar stacked full of fun activities!. Calie Herbst from Milwaukee With Kids joins Real Milwaukee with five can't-miss family activities to enjoy in October.
Southbound WIS 100 weekend closure: 10 p.m. Friday- 5 a.m. Monday
MILWAUKEE - The Zoo Interchange North Leg project team is planning a 54-hour closure of southbound WIS 100 (Mayfair Road) starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Northbound WIS 100 will have lane restriction during this time. The closure will allow the construction of a major storm water sewer to be placed under the roadway.
Miniature horse at UW-Whitewater, police capture safely
WHITEWATER, Wis - University of Wisconsin-Whitewater police captured a miniature horse that got loose on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5. Severus, the mini horse, apparently had so much fun on campus he didn't want to go home. The horse ran a lengthy tour around campus and was later caught with help of campus staff from UWW Health and Counseling, UWW Student Activities and Involvement, and other helpful citizens.
Competitive auto market leads to buyer’s remorse
MILWAUKEE - A consumer alert for anyone searching for a used car: a competitive buying market has some feeling buyer’s remorse. A shortage of manufacturing materials over the last two years has led to fewer vehicles on dealer lots. While there are signs of inventory improving on the horizon, demand for new and used cars remains high in southeast Wisconsin and so are the prices.
Milwaukee police presence; 40th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant Milwaukee police presence near 40th and Villard on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Milwaukee police say a briefing will be held shortly on this incident. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
Merrill Park car break-ins day after residents voice crime concerns
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee housing complex was targeted again Thursday, Oct. 6 – just a day after FOX6 News reported on elderly residents who, pleading for solutions, said they were hopeful they were making steps toward progress. An 85-year-old woman told FOX6 this marks the sixth time her car...
Milwaukee election worker shortage, 200+ needed
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Election Commission said it currently has 1,462 poll workers, but will need 1,700 to be fully staffed. "They are the first people on the line helping voters out there," said Jonatan Zuniga with the Milwaukee Election Commission. "Without them, we wouldn’t have our 180 polling places opened, so they are critical."
Milwaukee homicide, Palmer and Keefe, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a vehicle as they seek the driver connected to a homicide near Palmer and Keefe Sept. 24. It was one of six homicides the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Police described the vehicle as a red four-door, BMW 328 with Wisconsin license plate...
Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating
MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
Brookfield house fire; Red Cross assisting residents
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday evening, Oct. 5 responded to the scene of a house fire on Iris Court near Lakeview Drive in Brookfield. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. All occupants and their dogs had exited the residence before arrival of fire department units. First arriving units...
Mequon fatal party stabbing, Milwaukee man charged with homicide
Prosecutors say Kevin Nguyen, 52, of Milwaukee, fatally stabbed a man in Mequon during an argument at a party. In his last words, the victim provided the name of his killer.
