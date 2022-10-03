ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Rockingham Goodwill hosting Halloween movie nights

By Staff Report
 5 days ago
Photo from Pixabay

ROCKINGHAM — Nonprofit retail store Goodwill will be showing spooky-themed movies throughout the month of October.

Goodwill recently announced that it will host a free movie night in the community room every Friday this month, featuring four Halloween-related films:

  • Oct. 7 – “The Addams Family”
  • Oct. 14 – “Beetlejuice”
  • Oct. 21 – “Haunted Mansion”
  • OCt. 28 – “Hocus Pocus”

Each movie will begin at 6 p.m. and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be facepainting from 2-5 p.m. prior to the movie on Oct. 28.

“This effort is just another way to give back to the community in which we serve!” LiZeatra Wilson, PR & communications manager for Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, said in a media advisory.

REMEMBERING MARIEA: Mom organizing half-marathon to honor daughter who died of postpartum eclampsia

Denise Dilley Martin is all too familiar with postpartum eclampsia. She lost her 27-year-old daughter, Mariea Martin Teague, to this rare condition on June 27, 2017. Teague had just been discharged from the hospital after giving birth when she developed symptoms which caused her to go into a seizure. She was immediately transported back to the hospital. Within a week Teague lost her life to PE.
PINEBLUFF, NC
Rockingham, NC
