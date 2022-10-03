Rockingham Goodwill hosting Halloween movie nights

Photo from Pixabay

ROCKINGHAM — Nonprofit retail store Goodwill will be showing spooky-themed movies throughout the month of October.

Goodwill recently announced that it will host a free movie night in the community room every Friday this month, featuring four Halloween-related films:

Oct. 7 – “The Addams Family”

Oct. 14 – “Beetlejuice”

Oct. 21 – “Haunted Mansion”

OCt. 28 – “Hocus Pocus”

Each movie will begin at 6 p.m. and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be facepainting from 2-5 p.m. prior to the movie on Oct. 28.

“This effort is just another way to give back to the community in which we serve!” LiZeatra Wilson, PR & communications manager for Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, said in a media advisory.