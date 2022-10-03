ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Southwest VA gets special attention in governor’s energy plan with call for small nuclear reactor

By Clarice Scheele, Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnrkX_0iKZGnc900

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia featured prominently Monday when Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Commonwealth-wide energy plan, with the first-year governor calling for deployment of the state’s first small “modular nuclear reactor” in the region.

Youngkin said the Commonwealth would bring together academia, industry, government and inject “sheer Virginia grit in order to build the world’s leading nuclear energy hub right here in Virginia.”

“She was full of life and bright personality”: West Ridge community remembers student who died in fire

Part of that effort will be centered in Southwest Virginia, a traditional home to the energy sector that has fallen on challenging times as the coal industry has declined, Youngkin said with a double metaphor.

“I want to plant a flag right now,” he said in Lynchburg, which is home to BWX Technologies and Framatome, two of the U.S.’s four large-scale nuclear companies.

“I want to call our moonshot. Virginia will launch a commercial small modular reactor that will be serving customers with baseload power demand in Southwest Virginia within the next 10 years. That’s what we’re going to go do.”

Southwest Virginia delegates and Invest Southwest VA have been closely involved in planning for the research and development needed to bring the nuclear projects and others to fruition in the region.

One of those, House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, said the plan “includes several exciting opportunities for Southwest Virginia.

Aircraft to drop raccoon rabies vaccines in region

“His endorsement of small modular nuclear reactors supports a technology that can innovate and revitalize abandoned coal mines and diversify Southwest Virginia’s economy,” Kilgore said in a news release.

These small modular nuclear reactors (SMNRs) will be monitored by the Discovery, Education, Learning and Technology Accelerator (DELTA) Energy Lab. SMNRs are used in air craft carriers and submarines.

The Chair of DELTA Energy Lab, Mike Quillen, says these SMNRs are “very safe”.

The DELTA Energy Lab will be launched this week.

The energy plan notes that six Virginia universities offer nuclear engineering and advanced physics degrees, and Virginia community colleges also include career paths supporting the nuclear workforce.

Virginia is at the forefront of nuclear energy research and development and should “become the nation’s leader” in small modular reactor technology, the plan says.

“Accordingly, this plan advocates for the development of the first commercial SMR in the U.S. in Southwest Virginia and calls for developing spent nuclear fuel recycling technologies that offer the promise of a zero-carbon emission energy system with minimal waste and a closed-loop supply chain.”

Another Southwest Virginia delegate, Israel O’Quinn (R-Abingdon), praised Youngkin’s turn from many of the goals set out in the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) passed by Democratic state House and Senate majorities and signed by Democratic then-governor Ralph Northam.

O’Quinn said the new plan increases opportunities for economic development in the coalfields.

“In 2020 I urged my colleagues to see that the Virginia Clean Economy Act was a bad deal for Virginians, especially those who call Southwest Virginia home,” O’Quinn said in a news release. “Today, I am encouraged to see the Governor’s plan emphasize the need for a diversified energy economy to benefit all regions of the Commonwealth and bring nuclear innovation to Southwest Virginia.”

Invest Southwest VA is the business development partner in that effort, which hopes to diversify the region’s economy through efforts like building businesses to contribute infrastructure to the offshore wind industry.

“That’ll increase the tax base for that county or locality and allow you to hire teachers and educate children and bring jobs into our region,” says House majority leader Terry Kilgore.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
cbs19news

VFBF: Ian brought positive benefits to parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking of hurricanes, most of the time, the focus is on flooding, wind damage and other negative impacts. But Hurricane Ian actually had a positive impact on Virginia’s farmers, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. In a release, the VFBF says the...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm

What do you have the right to know about what your state government is doing?  In Virginia, not a lot.  Virginia, like the federal government and all 49 other states, has a freedom of information law that rests on the idea that the public’s business should be accessible to the public. Governments are allowed to […] The post For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Terry Kilgore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Reactors#Green Energy#Nuclear Waste#Commonwealth#Bwx Technologies#Invest Southwest Va#House
WJHL

Southwest Virginia leaders ecstatic over potential nuclear reactor

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia business and political leaders expressed excitement over the possibility of a nuclear reactor coming to the region. The nuclear push was announced Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the unveiling of his statewide energy plan. Youngkin wants a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) built in Southwest Virginia, calling it […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Governor Youngkin on the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan

Dr. Penberthy a psychiatrist with the UVA Health System who specializes in Anxiety Disorders, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Drug Abuse & Addiction, OCD, BPD, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Psychiatry Services joined the show to discuss mental health treatment, symptoms and awareness. City Councilor Lloyd Snook joined the morning news to discuss the...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
WJHL

WJHL

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy