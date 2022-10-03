Read full article on original website
Related
Trump expected to launch dozens of TV ads boosting Republicans in key races
Republican Senate candidates Mehmet Oz, JD Vance and Herschel Walker likely to receive majority of Trump’s assistance
Miami Herald
President Biden rocked his visit to storm-ravaged Florida, F-bomb included — and all that cash! | Opinion
If this humorous photo of President Joe Biden in Fort Myers doesn’t lift your mood, please seek therapy.
'Hannity' on Biden's energy failures
Guests: Charles Payne, Geraldo Rivera, Pete Hegseth, Ron Johnson, J.D. Vance, Mehmet Oz, Ted Budd, Adam Carolla
Comments / 0