Kansas City, MO

Kansas Football Set to Host Multiple Four-Star Prospects This Weekend

The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 college football season, and they are starting to garner a lot of national attention. On Sunday, after a monumental 14-11 victory over Iowa State, the Jayhawks vaulted into the Top 25 for the first time in 13 years, landing at No. 19.
LAWRENCE, KS
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Drought is expanding over Kansas, Missouri

The weather in Kansas City has been spectacular for a rather long stretch. There is no record for it, but this may be the nicest stretch of weather in our fall history. Since fall officially began on Sept. 22, 2022 it has rained one day. On Sept. 23 it rained 0.13" and we only had 0.84" during the entire month of September (KC averages 4.04").
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Sims inducted to William Jewell College Hall of Fame

More than two decades after graduating from Park Hill South – and attending Park Hill – Stefanie Carson Sims was inducted into the William Jewell Hall of Fame on Sept. 22 to gain recognition for her prolific soccer career. The William Jewell legend has a unique connection to...
LIBERTY, MO
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE
kshb.com

Much cooler weather Friday in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The wind will pick up and shift to the northwest Thursday night as a strong, dry cold front passes through. Highs are much cooler Friday, frosty Saturday morning. Rain is possible by the middle of next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Mostly clear...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”. On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Olathe-based company wants change how EV owners power up

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe based company is trying to change the way electric vehicle owners charge their vehicles. “We believe we are the first truly green energy charging, not connected to the grid,” said Frank Hopkins, a project manager at Excellerate in Olathe. They will be the...
OLATHE, KS

