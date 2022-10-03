Read full article on original website
At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.At least 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed overnight, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev said at least 17 people were killed when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.On Saturday, three people were killed when the 12-mile-long Kerch Strait bridge in the annexed region of Crimea came under attack. Neither side has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Crimea’s Russian governor Sergei Aksyonov said: “Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge.”
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — A Russian barrage pounded apartment buildings and other targets in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens, officials said Sunday. The blasts in the city, which sits in a region Moscow has claimed as its own, blew...
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Israeli troops hunt for shooter in deadly Jerusalem attack
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police arrested at least three Palestinian suspects Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting at a Jerusalem checkpoint, as security forces searched for the suspected gunman. The shooter opened fire on a military checkpoint in east Jerusalem late Saturday, killing a female Israeli soldier and wounding three other soldiers, one of them seriously. The Israeli military identified the soldier as 18-year-old Noa Lazar. It was the latest bloodshed in the deadliest violence in the region in seven years. It also came less than a day before Israel was to begin celebrating the weeklong Sukkot holiday, a time when tens of thousands of Jews visit the holy city. Police said a large force of officers, soldiers and Shin Bet security agency operatives were involved in the search to apprehend the Palestinian attacker.
An Iranian state broadcaster was briefly hacked during its nightly news programme with a message targeting supreme leader Ali Khamenei as anti-government protests entered their fourth week.The newscast by the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN), which comes under the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) corporation, was briefly hacked by a group that called itself “Edalate Ali”, which roughly translates to “Ali’s Justice”.The broadcaster on Saturday was airing a segment of Ayatollah Khamenei attending a meeting in Bushehr city when it was interrupted by roughly 15 seconds of footage which showed a mask against a black background...
PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Strikes staged by France's hard-left CGT union at refineries of ExxonMobil (XOM.N) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) continued on Sunday, union officials at both companies told Reuters.
Activists appeared to hack Iran’s state-run TV broadcaster on Saturday, with a live news bulletin interrupted by a protest against the country’s leader.Footage shows a mask appearing on the screen, before an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with flames around him.The incident happened after at least three people were killed when protesters clashed with security forces in unrest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Photos of Ms Amini and three other women killed in recent protests also appeared on-screen during the apparent hack.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says protests in Iran ‘bring back memories’Power blackouts this winter ‘extremely unlikely’, Nadhim Zahawi saysZahawi calls for Tory unity as any delay in government plans would ‘end in defeat’
DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Female students in Tehran chanted "get lost" as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited their university campus on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody, videos on social media showed.
