ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pat Narduzzi stands behind quarterback Kedon Slovis while looking to `clean up' problems

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hn1OW_0iKZGWYg00

Before launching into a discussion about why Pitt’s passing game has fallen into mediocrity, let’s get one issue out of the way.

Kedon Slovis remains the unquestioned starter at quarterback. Nothing in Slovis’ 3 ½ games has indicated it’s time for a change.

That’s more fact than opinion, and coach Pat Narduzzi will be the first to defend his quarterback. When asked Monday if he considered a change at quarterback Saturday night — remember, Slovis completed only six of 16 pass attempts in the first half and Pitt was scoreless until almost halftime — Narduzzi was quick and definitive with his answer.

“Not at all. Not at all,” he said, repeating the words for emphasis. “Not even close. He’s the best quarterback we’ve got at this point without a question.”

Some of the numbers support Narduzzi’s contention.

Slovis, who has thrown only two interceptions in 120 attempts, is third in the ACC in passing yards per game (249.3, behind North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman).

Throughout his career, Slovis has displayed impressive accuracy — 71.9% as a freshman at USC, 68.4% for his three seasons there. At Pitt, he’s completed 63.3% of his passes, good for eighth among ACC quarterbacks.

When Pitt failed to get into a rhythm — Narduzzi’s word — in the first quarter of the Georgia Tech loss, seven of the nine plays were intended passes. Four were incomplete, and two were good for 8 yards. There was one sack and no first downs.

“I’m telling you,” Narduzzi said, “it’s hard as a play-caller to get in rhythm when you run nine plays in the first quarter.”

Narduzzi said there was a pass catcher “wide, wide open” on the first play of the first series.

“Kedon can’t see him because there’s a protection issue, then takes a hit. Second play is a drop (Jaden Bradley, who caught two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter). Completions aren’t all on the quarterback.”

Of course, the game was played in rainfall of varying intensity, and Narduzzi admitted his team had trouble with conditions.

“The second half, the weather got a little bit better,” he said.

And Slovis got a lot better, completing 20 of 29 attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Although there has been plenty of talk about Pitt’s experienced roster, injuries have forced some players into unaccustomed roles, especially among those protecting the quarterback. Pitt hasn’t played one game all season with all five of its expected starters on the offensive line.

Plus, senior running back Vincent Davis, who ran for 80 yards and lost two fumbles, probably wouldn’t have been as active if two others — Izzy Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond Jr. — had been available. Hammond has missed four games, and Abanikanda was hurt in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Both positions affect how well the quarterback can operate.

“You want them all together,” Narduzzi said of his linemen. “There’s the cohesion and a comfort level when you have them all in there. We had some missed IDs, which we haven’t had a lot. (Center Owen Drexel) doesn’t have very many of those because he’s a veteran. (Jake) Kradel has done an unbelievable job (at center while Drexel has missed three games), but he gave up some pressures, misidentifications as far as the linebackers, where we’re targeting, where we’re going.

“That doesn’t help the quarterback any. It doesn’t help the offense any. But we’ll get it cleaned up.”

Narduzzi said repeatedly — after the game and Monday — that there is plenty of blame to share.

“It starts with me and the coaches.”

Yet, so much newness may have had an effect.

“You’ve still got new guys out there, whether it’s at the linebacker position; we’ve had new defensive ends out there, a new quarterback, new wideouts,” he said. “You’ve got a new offensive coordinator (Frank Cignetti Jr.), as well.

“There (are) growing pains that go with that. There’s not been a whole lot of consistency as far as who is out there.”

Slovis, however, believes there’s one way to fix most of Pitt’s problems.

“I have to play better for us to win,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kedon Slovis
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Tribune-Review

‘Screw the Vegas lines’ — Steelers unfazed by being biggest underdog in half a century

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not expected to win their next game. At least, they’re seen as unlikely to win Sunday as they have for a game going back to the 1960s. Fourteen-point underdogs for the upcoming meeting at the Buffalo Bills, ESPN reported that’s the first time since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970 that the sports books have given the Steelers that many points in the betting line. The Steelers were the only one of the NFL’s 32 teams to have never faced a line that big over the past 53 seasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Acc#Wake Forest#Usc
Tribune-Review

Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds miss practice as Steelers start to prep for Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers were minus three-fourths of their secondary Wednesday when they began on-field preparations for their game Sunday at the Buffalo Bills. Sitting out practice were Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), strong safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee). In addition, cornerbacks Levi Wallace (foot) and Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring) were limited participants, as were defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (ankle/elbow) and Chris Wormley (ankle).
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

Tim Benz: Kenny Pickett's 'spark' better last a 'definitive' time for Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky seemed to lock in on the phrase. I can’t blame him. So did I. While conducting post-game interviews Sunday after he was benched for Pitt product Kenny Pickett during a 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, Trubisky was asked if he thought his benching was performance related or if head coach Mike Tomlin was “looking for a spark” from the rookie backup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 6

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 6:. Cross completed 11 of 13 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns to guide Bishop Canevin to a 60-7 win over Fort Cherry. The top-ranked Crusaders (5-1, 3-0) will host Cornell (3-2, 2-1) in a Class A Black Hills Conference game Saturday night at Dormont Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy