Springfield, IL

Family displaced after Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two adults and four children are looking for somewhere else to stay after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 3:24 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Moundford Court. When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy fire and...
DECATUR, IL
Springfield animal hospitals experience veterinarian shortage

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There's a shortage of vets for our pets, according to local animal hospitals. Local animal hospitals say they have been experiencing a shortage of doctors to help care for their patients. According to the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarian shortages are a national issue,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield woman starts sober living house for homeless men

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman in Springfield is helping people get sober. Julie Benson, who runs Helping the Homeless, has opened a home for the purpose of helping men live sober. We're told that the home will be fully self-sustaining. Benson says the shelter is completely from the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
New ambulance service now in session

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur and Macon counties now have a new ambulance service in operation. Decatur searched for months to find a new EMS service after the previous company announced its plans to stop service. The city eventually chose to issue an ambulance license to Abbott EMS. The...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Trunk or Treat in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Kids have a chance to wear their Halloween costumes early. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, the Damon Priddy State Farm is hosting a Trunk or Treat at the branch location at 2951 Montvale Drive, Springfield. There will be a bounce house, face painting,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Free jack-o-lantern carving in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can carve pumpkins with your family without the mess at home. Carve for the Carillon is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon. The event is free, pumpkins will be provided, and all you have...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Cocktails for a Cure at Win, Lose or Draught

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — People were able to grab a drink for a good cause Thursday night as Win, Lose or Draught hosted Cocktails for a Cure. It's all a part of the Land of Lincoln Pink Warriors. Local celebrities, such as Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, bartended to help...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Friday Night Rivals Recap Show: Week 7

Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Catch highlights and scores from games across Central Illinois on the Friday Night Rivals Recap Show!. EISENHOWER @ LANPHIER SAT. 1 P.M. BISMARK-HENNING-ROSSVILLE-ALVIN 48, GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM 0. HOOPESTON AREA 42, OAKWOOD 0. IROQUOIS WEST 39, CENTRAL 32. ST. THOMAS MORE 34, MILFORD 26.
ILLINOIS STATE
United Way teaming up with local restaurants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United Way is celebrating 100 years of community service. To celebrate, local restaurants will donate a portion of the price of your food on Wednesday to United Way of Central Illinois. This will continue through October 26. The donations are expected to go towards local...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Illinois lawmaker wants special session to address SAFE-T Act, gas tax

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — State Representative Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, is urging lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session to address two issues: the SAFE-T Act and the state's gas tax. The SAFE-T Act, also known as the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, takes effect in January. It allows only...
ILLINOIS STATE
Sangamon County Sheriff's Department gets body cameras

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is one of several states to require their police officers to wear body cameras. They are required to wear them under the SAFE-T Act that was signed earlier this year. Some Central Illinois Sheriff's Departments have had their officers wearing body cameras for some...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Arrest made in 2021 murder case

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — U.S. Marshals on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in 2021 in Decatur. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, of Decatur, was arrested in Mattoon and booked into the Macon County Jail on a first-degree murder arrest warrant. On...
DECATUR, IL
Another state's attorney and sheriff sue over SAFE-T Act

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Another state's attorney and sheriff are suing over the SAFE-T Act. This time Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley and Coles County Sheriff Tyler Heleine are suing Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul. In their statement, they argue the SAFE-T Act violates...
COLES COUNTY, IL
FNR Week 7: Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Williamsville Bullets take on the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans in our October 7 Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games...
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
Maroa-Forsyth HS golfer heads to 2A State Tournament after team's great season

Maroa-Forsyth High School senior golfer Tyler Davis will compete in this weekend's IHSA Individual State Championship Tournament following the Trojan's great season. The Trojan Boys Varsity Golf team finished 18-1 in the regular season. At Regionals, the four-man squad scored a 312, finishing just one stroke shy of advancing to...
MAROA, IL
Local library explains policies on banned books

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A local school librarian facing backlash online after reportedly promoting a book that's been banned by several school districts across the country. The book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is a graphic novel that some parents say has content that isn't suitable for students. Lincoln Library's...
LINCOLN, IL

