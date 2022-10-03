Read full article on original website
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant sentenced in connection with overtime abuse
BOSTON – A former lieutenant in the Massachusetts State Police has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in connection with overtime abuse in Troop E, the unit previously assigned to the Massachusetts Turnpike. According to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, David Keefe, age 57, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty Thursday in...
NH contractor allegedly took money upfront for jobs in 6 Mass. towns and then bailed
All of these towns were on the North Shore. A New Hampshire man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking money upfront for home improvement work he was supposed to do but never started. Robert Merrill, 32, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, has been charged by Newburyport police with two counts of...
New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer
A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
WCVB
Meet the Massachusetts physician who helped lightning strike victim near White House
BOSTON — It's a scene that Dr. Alister Martin will never forget. An ER physician at MGH, Dr. Martin was working as a White House fellow in August, when tragedy unfolded before his eyes. "All of a sudden, I heard and felt and saw the biggest lightning bolt I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VTDigger
Police looking for man in Northeast Kingdom described as armed and dangerous
Authorities are requesting public assistance to locate Daniel Peters, 27, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Vermont State Police. He was last seen on Sunday in a village in the town of Barton. On Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. at 1 Water Street in the...
WCVB
Massachusetts native who lost 2 restaurants in Hurricane Ian raising money for workers
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Cape Cod native how has called southwest Florida for decades had two restaurants seriously damaged in Hurricane Ian. “Imagine waking up and all of a sudden you don’t have your home. You’ve lost a loved one. You don’t have a job. What do you do next?” restaurant owner Franco Russo said.
WCVB
Trial begins for former head of State Police Association accused of embezzling money for affair
BOSTON — Opening statements began Monday in the trial of the former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. Dana Pullman is accused of using its funds as his own personal piggy bank to pay for extravagant meals, a trip to Florida, a down payment for his car and gifts for a woman with whom he was having an affair.
WCVB
Massachusetts-based Moderna joins campaign encouraging companies to partner with FBI on cybersecurity
CHELSEA, Mass. — Moderna, the Massachusetts-based vaccine maker, is putting its weight behind a campaign encouraging businesses to partner with the FBI and take other steps to ensure cybersecurity. "We at Moderna have fostered a strong, bilateral relationship with the FBI and we encourage you to do the same,"...
RELATED PEOPLE
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts nurse facing up to 4 years in prison for stealing fentanyl, including from a patient
BOSTON – A former nurse pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to diverting opioids from two Massachusetts hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Feb. 7, 2023. Tarr was charged by an Information on Sept. 12, 2022.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to 1 day in jail for over $250,000 in benefits fraud
BOSTON – A Massachusetts woman was sentenced yesterday for fraudulently receiving Social Security disability benefits, MassHealth, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Section 8 housing assistance. Maribel Rodriguez, 63, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to time served (approximately one day) and three years...
WCVB
Massachusetts Red Cross volunteer talks about helping in Ian-ravaged Florida
ESTERO, Fla. — A Red Cross volunteer from Massachusetts is in Ian-ravaged southwest Florida helping people displaced by the devastating storm. “The first thing they do is we give them shelter and food and a hug,” Red Cross volunteer Linda Moraski said. Moraski, on the ground in Estero,...
WCVB
Dozens of homeless cats rescued from Ian-ravaged Florida flown to Massachusetts
Massachusetts-based animal shelters are taking in dozens more homeless animals from Florida to help shelters in the areas devastated by Hurricane Ian. MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter took in dozens of cats from Humane Society Naples in Naples and Humane Society of Sarasota County in Sarasota. Before the storm hit, the organizations took in 42 homeless cats from shelters in Florida to get them out of the path of the storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting
RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
Mother arrested in Woburn following Amber Alert for two kids in Maine
WOBURN - Police in Massachusetts have arrested the suspect at the center of an Amber Alert in Maine. The two children involved are safe. Maine State Police said 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent took her young children from their home in Saco on Monday. After the alert was issued Tuesday, Vincent contacted the Saco Police Department. Detectives directed her to the closest law enforcement agency which was the Woburn Police Department. Vincent will be held pending an extradition hearing. Arrangements are being made for the children to be returned to Maine.
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call
On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
WCVB
Retail sports betting could begin in Mass. before Super Bowl under one possible timeline
BOSTON — Under the "most aggressive" timeline that the Gaming Commission's executive director thinks is doable, in-person sports betting could begin in Massachusetts in January followed by the launch of mobile betting at the end of February. But indications from Thursday's meeting were that commissioners were not entirely on board.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Question 4 debate: Should voters overturn controversial driver's license law?
BOSTON — Voters are being asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. The referendum on the law will appear as Question No. 4 on the ballot in...
fallriverreporter.com
One boy dead, another injured in crash involving dirt bike near Massachusetts border
One boy is dead, and another injured after a crash involving a dirt bike on Sunday afternoon near the Massachusetts border. Hudson Police and Fire responded to Wason Road at approximately 12:15 p.m. for a reported accident between a Ford Ranger pickup truck and Kawasaki dirt bike. According to NBC...
Is It Illegal to Dump Your Yard Waste in the Woods in Massachusetts?
The colder temperatures are becoming a reality in Massachusetts and autumn is in full swing. One of the best parts about fall in Massachusetts is the stunning fall foliage. Leaf peepers know the best foliage in the state can be found in the Berkshires. The historic mountains of Massachusetts see over 2.5 million visitors annually, with a large portion of folks coming for the autumn season. While the vibrant colors of changing leaves provide an amazing backdrop, they also happen to be a pain in the butt when they finally do fall.
Comments / 0