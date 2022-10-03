Read full article on original website
Rochester Family Invites Everyone To See Their Massive Halloween Display
You've probably noticed Halloween decorations popping up throughout your neighborhood. Some people love setting up skeletons, witches, and spiders in their yards and some people love putting up all of that and more. The Claire family in Rochester is one of those families that loves going all out. For more...
10 Hard-To-Beat Halloween Costumes for Rochester On Tap’s Costume Contest
I'm not sure about you but I'm still on the fence about what to be for Halloween! And this is kind of an issue because Rochester, MN's first Halloween costume contest is coming up on October 15th. We are talking about the one and only Rochester On Tap costume contest....
Go Back in Time With this Video of the Apache Mall from 1993
There's no better time than Throwback Thursday to pull out a throwback video of an iconic place to shop in Rochester, MN: the Apache Mall! Malls aren't nearly as popular as they used to be but back in 1993 when this video was filmed they were the place to be.
Rochester Cat Has Been Looking for a Special Home for Over a Year
It makes me so sad to see amazing animals like this guy sit a wait for so long to find them their forever home. My husband and I both volunteer with the cats and dogs at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester, Minnesota. We see so many amazing animals that are waiting patiently and this guy imparticular has been at Paws and Claws for quite a while.
Unique Cheese Curd Burger Returning To Minnesota Next Week
It started as an April Fool's Day joke but turned into an actual product-- and now the CurdBurger is making a return to Minnesota next week. It's fitting that a restaurant that got its start and is still based over in my home state of Wisconsin is the genius behind something called the CurdBurger. That would be Culver's, of course, also home of the world-famous Butter Burger and concrete custard mixers.
See the Adorable Puppies of Spotted In Rochester, Minnesota
A while back we featured the winner of Rochester's Pup Cup, a fun, playful, and beautiful Great Dane named Moose. Seen here looking awesome. I shared that story in the Spotted In Rochester community and asked for their awesome pups. So, I proudly present to you the collection (some didn't make it because they looked super professional or had watermarks).
New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester
It's not every day that a world record is made in Rochester, Minnesota but apparently one was made on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota. It's been a bit since I've been to a big conference with a few thousand...
Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People
You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
Wisconsin Home For Sale is a LEGO-Lover’s Dream (PEEK INSIDE)
One of my favorite toys as a kid has to be LEGOs. My brother and I had huge tubs on tubs of LEGOs. We'd get a new box, we'd build what the instructions tell us to build, and then we'd take it all apart and dump it into one big box to make whatever we want! LEGOs are the best and if you also loved or currently love LEGOs, this house for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin is for you.
Which Building Is The Tallest In Rochester, Minnesota?
Construction projects are all OVER Minnesota's Med City these days, and the downtown skyline continues to change. So just which buildings are the tallest here in Rochester right now?. It was several years ago Mayo Clinic made this announcement that said they're planning on adding 11 new stories to the...
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
Soaring Windows and Luxury Kitchen in Pill Hill Home $825k
You hear a lot about curb appeal in the Pill Hill area of Rochester, Minnesota. Well, this place has stand-on-the-lawn-and-look appeal, and "hey, that's a huge kitchen appeal," and "man, this deck and hot-tub room, and I right appeal". And did I mention fireplace appeal?. 1940 Home Has Massive Kitchen...
Grab Tickets Now for ‘A Holiday of Hope’ Gala in Rochester
Did you know that in 2022, over 700 unique individuals who are experiencing homelessness in the Rochester, Minnesota community were helped by The Landing MN? Yes, that number is correct and we aren't even close to the final month of 2022 so it will be even higher. If you've ever wondered how you can help those experiencing homelessness in our community, you will want to grab tickets while you can for the 2nd Annual A Holiday of Hope Gala on December 1st.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Candidates For Rochester Mayor Differ on City’s Pace of Change
Early voting has already begun, and voters will soon be asked to go to the polls to cast their ballots for a wide range of elected positions, including Rochester's Mayor. Current Mayor Kim Norton is seeking a second term in office and is being challenged by Rochester businessman Britt Noser. Both candidates recently appeared on News Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM during the Rochester Today Show with Andy Brownell.
Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022
Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
Soldiers Field & Silver Lake Parks Master Plans Could be Adopted
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board has a big meeting scheduled for this afternoon. The board will be presented with revised proposals for the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the Silver Lake Park Master Plan. It's possible, both proposals could be approved during the meeting, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
Bernie Sanders to Campaign For Keith Ellison in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Former presidential candidate and US Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak at an event in Rochester later this week. The progressive Vermont Senator will be campaigning on behalf of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at three rallies in Minnesota on Thursday and Friday. The Rochester event will take place Friday morning at the Rochester Regional Sports Center at the RCTC campus. The doors are scheduled to open at 9 AM.
