ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Westfield officials working to decongest roadways around Mass. Pike exit

By Kristin Burnell, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Westfield, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
westernmassnews.com

Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Springfield after pandemic pause

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Oktoberfest is back in Springfield!. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebration is back for those who love beer and quality time with loved ones. In addition to beer tasting, the event features live music, refreshments and a cash bar for additional beverage options.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Diehl
Person
Maura Healey
WWLP

Newbury St. closed after pole falls in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police had to close down a street after a utility pole fell down. This is Newbury Street in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood. The street was closed overnight, while crews worked to repair the pole. No word yet on what might have caused the pole to come crashing down. 22News […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Construction Maintenance#Wggb Wshm#Western Mass News
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: utility poles in middle of new Chicopee sidewalks

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers in Chicopee where a new stretch of sidewalk with utility poles right in the middle of the pathway. Pedestrians on Fuller Road in Chicopee were greeted to brand new sidewalks, but there’s one problem. Some of the utility poles are located right in the middle of the walking paths, which leaves residents with very little room to go around them.
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Veteran helps craft new American flag disposal box for Westfield

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a new way for people in Westfield to hand over old, tattered American flags. A second location in the city has opened for the community to respectfully retire their tattered American flags. “It’s not always something that people will understand what they are supposed...
WESTFIELD, MA
Daily Collegian

“Packed” PVTA bus drives off road

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Amherst police and fire units responded to an accident on North Pleasant St. after a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus drove into the lawn of the University of Massachusetts Institute for Holocaust, Genocide and Memory Studies. The bus was traveling northbound on the 31...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow Police search for counterfeit money suspects

Springfield’s mayor, police superintendent bartend to raise funds for youth programs. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tended bar Wednesday night to support Elks Lodge and the Springfield Police youth program. Former employees of Holyoke cannabis cultivation center speak out after colleague’s death. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy