Westfield officials working to decongest roadways around Mass. Pike exit

Westfield family surprised with free year of internet
A family was surprised Thursday morning with free internet for a year in celebration of Whip City Fiber's 15,000th customer.
Multiple vehicle crash on Route 5 in West Springfield
Two lanes along Route 5 in West Springfield are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
House of the Week: House with multiple outbuildings for sale in Western Mass.
A 3-bed, 3-bath house for sale in Western Massachusetts has a brick fireplace, beautifully restored wide plank wood floors, oversized windows and multiple outbuildings. The house, located at 1246 North St. Ext in Agawam, is for sale for $524,900. It is listed by Alex Anthony of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.
Springfield drinking water exceeds maximum contaminant level
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying residents of high levels of two disinfection byproducts from samples taken on September 6.
Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Springfield after pandemic pause
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Oktoberfest is back in Springfield!. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebration is back for those who love beer and quality time with loved ones. In addition to beer tasting, the event features live music, refreshments and a cash bar for additional beverage options.
Crash on I-91 south in West Springfield
The two right lanes on Interstate 91 in West Springfield were closed after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Walk-in hiring event in Springfield every Wednesday during October
There will be a special hiring event on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall for those interested in learning more about careers with the city of Springfield.
Newbury St. closed after pole falls in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police had to close down a street after a utility pole fell down. This is Newbury Street in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood. The street was closed overnight, while crews worked to repair the pole. No word yet on what might have caused the pole to come crashing down. 22News […]
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
Chicopee Police arrested 71 and issued 460 citations in September
The police in Chicopee released their review for the month of September.
Moose on Mass. Pike in Westfield struck and killed, driver uninjured
A tractor-trailer struck and killed a moose along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Tuesday morning.
Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Broken streetlights have been a problem in Springfield and on Tuesday, city leaders and Eversource tackled the issue in an effort to find possible solutions. As the seasons change, the dark autumn sky begins to cover western Massachusetts neighborhoods earlier and earlier. Meanwhile several Springfield streets...
Sewage overflow in the Connecticut River in Holyoke
Recent rainfall is causing the city of Holyoke to alert the community of waste water being released into the Connecticut River.
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
Getting Answers: utility poles in middle of new Chicopee sidewalks
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers in Chicopee where a new stretch of sidewalk with utility poles right in the middle of the pathway. Pedestrians on Fuller Road in Chicopee were greeted to brand new sidewalks, but there’s one problem. Some of the utility poles are located right in the middle of the walking paths, which leaves residents with very little room to go around them.
Veteran helps craft new American flag disposal box for Westfield
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a new way for people in Westfield to hand over old, tattered American flags. A second location in the city has opened for the community to respectfully retire their tattered American flags. “It’s not always something that people will understand what they are supposed...
Daily Collegian
“Packed” PVTA bus drives off road
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Amherst police and fire units responded to an accident on North Pleasant St. after a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus drove into the lawn of the University of Massachusetts Institute for Holocaust, Genocide and Memory Studies. The bus was traveling northbound on the 31...
East Longmeadow Police search for counterfeit money suspects
Springfield’s mayor, police superintendent bartend to raise funds for youth programs. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tended bar Wednesday night to support Elks Lodge and the Springfield Police youth program. Former employees of Holyoke cannabis cultivation center speak out after colleague’s death. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News...
Dominic Grasetti, charged in fatal I-91 drunk driving crash, turns himself in
A Southwick man who police say was traveling between 109 mph and 118 mph when he collided with another car, killing a 60-year-old Chicopee man, while driving drunk in November 2021 turned himself in Monday, police said. Dominic M. Grassetti, 25, was previously charged with an OUI in the November...
