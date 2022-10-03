ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

2022 Beaches Oktoberfest needs volunteers

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The 2022 Beaches Oktoberfest is looking for people to help with its nonprofit partners. Volunteers will be needed when the party gets started on Oct. 7 through Oct. 8th. The yearly event will take place at the Seawalk Pavilion at 75 1st St. N., Jacksonville Beach.

Volunteer positions include working the festival’s check-in tent, VIP hospitality area, kids zone, and more.

Those who register and volunteer will be provided with an event T-shirt, a ticket to attend the festival the day they’re not volunteering, community service hours if desired, and a catered meal.

Volunteers are reminded to wear closed toed shoes and to please bring only personal items that you may need that will fit into your pockets. Lockers won’t be provided.

Food and water will be provided, and it’s recommended to bring your phone charger.

You can visit the online sign-up form by clicking here.

For more information and/or questions, please email charities@904happyhour.com.

Jacksonville, FL
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

