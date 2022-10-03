Getting Answers: concerns over local urgent care facilities

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A western Massachusetts farm is in need of some financial aid and now, its owners are asking for the public’s help. Red Fire Farm is known for its various crops from vegetables and pumpkins to herbs and flowers. However, the business that covers around 200 acres combined in Granby and Montague is currently dealing with a financial burden. Co-owner Ryan Voiland told Western Mass News that after dealing with excessive rain in 2021 and a drought this year, the upcoming fall harvest is in need of some help.

GRANBY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO