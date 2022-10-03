Getting Answers: concerns over local urgent care facilities

Read full article on original website
Springfield event educates families on self-protection
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield, an event was held at South Congregational Church Saturday that focused on educating families on how to protect themselves from dangerous situations. The event, S.A.F.E. or (Self-Protection Awareness, and Family Empowerment) was led by local martial artists and community organizers to show kids and their...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?
It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
Getting Answers: western Mass. pharmacy closures
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Residents in Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their Walgreens prescriptions. Western Mass News is getting answers on the ongoing pharmacy problems residents in the area are left dealing with. Just last month, the CVS Pharmacy on Northampton Street closed for repairs following a storm. A CVS Spokesperson told Western Mass News in a statement:
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Amanda and David try an Argentinian stress relief
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Health Department in one Argentinian community has a peculiar way of tackling mental health. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Easthampton left with no local pharmacy after Walgreens pharmacy shutdown
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. - The pharmacy inside the Easthampton Walgreens is closed indefinitely due to staffing issues. The move has many residents concerned because right now, the city no longer has any a local pharmacy. Notes posted at the Walgreens entrance notify customers from Easthampton and surrounding communities its pharmacy is...
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
Springfield drinking water exceeds maximum contaminant level
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying residents of high levels of two disinfection byproducts from samples taken on September 6.
Chicopee Police, local organizations provide child safety ID kits for parents
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department partnered with Core-Awakening and the Molly Bish Foundation to provide child identification kits to families in order to protect children from being abducted. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that roughly 800,000 children are reported missing in the United...
Western Mass. residents gear up for Halloween season
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Halloween is a little more than three weeks away. Locals in the area are already gearing up to celebrate. Fall festivities are well underway throughout the area. More crowds are expected this holiday weekend. “This is typically our biggest weekend – if the weather corporates. And we...
OSHA fines Holyoke cannabis company Trulieve after employee’s death
On January 7, 2022, a West Springfield resident named Lorna McMurrey died of occupational asthma due to exposure to ground cannabis while working at Trulieve Holyoke.
Red Fire Farm calling for help to survive amid soaring operating costs
GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A western Massachusetts farm is in need of some financial aid and now, its owners are asking for the public’s help. Red Fire Farm is known for its various crops from vegetables and pumpkins to herbs and flowers. However, the business that covers around 200 acres combined in Granby and Montague is currently dealing with a financial burden. Co-owner Ryan Voiland told Western Mass News that after dealing with excessive rain in 2021 and a drought this year, the upcoming fall harvest is in need of some help.
13 displaced after fire damages Worcester triple-decker
WORCESTER, Mass. — The American Red Cross was assisting 13 residents who were displaced after fire ripped through a Worcester, Massachusetts, triple-decker Friday night. The two-alarm blaze inside the multi-story home at 183 Austin Street started just before 7 p.m. Friday. "I saw smoke coming out of the first...
Fires strike two three-deckers in Worcester
WORCESTER - Two fires struck three-deckers at 23 West Boylston Drive and 183 Austin St. Friday afternoon and evening. Both were two-alarm fires with no firefighter injuries. The fire at West Boylston Drive is thought to have originated on the third floor where the damage is most extensive, with smoke and water damage on the...
Local cannabis educator breaks down safety regulations after death of Trulieve employee
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration connected McMurrey’s death to marijuana dust inhaled at her job at Trulieve. Now, Western Mass News is digging deeper into what this means after speaking with one cannabis educator. Family and friends of Lorna McMurrey are...
Bocce court built to commemorate Italian Heritage Month
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -October marks Italian Heritage Month. To celebrate, two men from Springfield created a backyard bocce court. Italian Heritage Month was established in 1989 to highlight the achievements and contributions Italian immigrants and their descendants living in the US have achieved. Right now, there are over 26 million Americans of Italian descent in the United States.
Springfield’s mayor, police superintendent bartend to raise funds for youth programs
The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who used counterfeit cash at a local Walgreens. Former employees of Holyoke cannabis cultivation center speak out after colleague’s death. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News is digging deeper into the death...
Walk-in hiring event in Springfield every Wednesday during October
There will be a special hiring event on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall for those interested in learning more about careers with the city of Springfield.
Car crashes into tree on Parker Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to Parker Street in Springfield on Saturday morning for a car vs. tree accident.
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
