Police: Woman dead in Arkansas shooting, three others injured
GOULD, Ark. — One woman is now dead and three others are injured after a shooting incident happened inside a Gould home on Sunday morning, according to Arkansas State Police. According to reports, once officers arrived they pronounced 82-year-old Willie Mae Sanders dead at the scene. Officers also located...
Arkansas State Police investigate homicide that left one woman dead, three others injured
GOULD, Ark. — One woman is now dead and three others are injured after a shooting incident happened inside a Gould residence on Sunday morning— Now Arkansas State Police have been requested to do an investigation. According to reports, once officers arrived they pronounced 82-year-old Willie Mae Sanders...
Arkansas State Police release additional details on shooting death in Gould home
One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a Sunday domestic disturbance in south Arkansas. Two others were injured in the incident.
Shots fired in Gould injuring multiple people
Several people injured in Gould after people in the community said shots rang out early Sunday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
