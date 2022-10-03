Read full article on original website
Northeast Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild presents: ‘Artistry in Wood’
(WFRV) – It’s true ‘Artistry in Wood’, the name of a local show happening this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a preview of what’s happening at Denmark High School and how you can stop by and support the artists’ hard work. Details from newwg.org:
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
‘The Giving Cow Project’: Kemps donating over 300k shelf-stable milk to Wisconsin communities
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local dairy brand Kemps is helping to fill a need for families and food pantries across Wisconsin by donating over 300,000 shelf-stable packs of milk. The ‘Giving Cow’ milks are single-serve, 8-ounce packs of ultra-high temperature pasteurized milk that have a shelf life of up...
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides
GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
Valley VNA Senior Care breaks ground on massive expansion project
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 114-year-old nonprofit that helps seniors stay engaged with activities is getting a makeover in the City of Neenah. Valley VNA Senior Care broke ground on Thursday for its 9,835-square-foot space that will enhance the safety of common areas such as kitchens, dining rooms, and lounges.
Brewery produces barley in Little Chute’s historic windmill
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Stone Arch Brew Pub and Tied House are producing barley for their ‘If it Ain’t Dutch’ light lager in Little Chute’s historic windmill. Originally, the brewing company was producing the grain with Briess Industries in Chilton. Even though they are still using some of their products, Stone Arch decided to move production to the windmill, which is across the street from the Tied House.
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted for portion of Marinette, fire still ongoing
FRIDAY, 10/7/2022 – 6:24 p.m. MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An update on the shelter-in-place order in Marinette has been provided by Marinette County’s Division of Emergency Management. Officials say that the shelter-in-place for portions of Marinette have now been lifted. Changing wind direction has directed the smoke...
Caferoz coffee and Shall We Dance Fox Cities benefits Harbor House
(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Cassie McDonald from Harbor House with details on Caferoz, New Morning Coffee Roasters, how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org and Cassie gives a closer look at the important work happening at Harbor House.
Multiple departments battling industrial fire in Menominee
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – An industrial fire in Menominee had numerous fire departments respond, as crews work to put out the flames. According to the Stephenson Fire Department, there is a fire at an industrial facility in Menominee. Multiple departments are on the scene. The fire was at Resolute...
What’s it like jumping out of an airplane and landing inside Lambeau Field?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what it would look like to parachute into Lambeau Field with over 81,000 fans watching?. Well, Curt Loter from All Veteran Group did just that and got his entire adventure filmed from his point of view. From the airplane all...
'We do not believe that this was a random incident': Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay's east side
'We do not believe that this was a random incident': Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay's east side
Warren Gerds/Review: Radio plays turn back clock
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – One function of theater is that of a time machine. It can bring back the past and make it seem live, today. Eighty and 90 years ago, they were a major way people were entertained. Wolf River Theatrical Troupe is visiting two plays from...
Free Estate planning seminar with Hooper Law Office
(WFRV) – Estate plans can help you maintain privacy while ensuring that your property goes to whom you want, the way you want, and when you want. But did you know that having an Estate Plan can reduce the stress on your family and loved ones?. Attorney Justin Randall...
Green Bay Police Chief talks about the annual Drug Take Back Initiative and the importance behind it
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 for Thursday morning’s community update. On the show, Chief Davis discussed the annual Drug Take Back Initiative that is coming up on October 29. The initiative is an event where officers partner with people...
Sheboygan man last seen on paddle boat in Rolling Stone Lake missing, Langlade County Sheriff’s seek information
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Langlade County are searching for a Sheboygan man who was last seen leaving a resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat on September 30. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Krause, a 58-year-old from Sheboygan, was last seen...
Fall Fest this weekend in Green Bay’s Downtown District
(WFRV) – Look for the scarecrows and shop local this weekend in downtown Green Bay. Local 5 Live gets details on all of the seasonal activities coming up this weekend for Fall Fest in the Broadway District. Details from downtowngreenbay.com:. Fall Fest on Broadway, presented by Capital Credit Union,...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
Better Business Bureau warns of Hurricane Ian donation scams
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donations are pouring in for those affected by Ian, but not everyone is looking to help. “Make sure that when you use your heart you use your head when donating,” said Susan Bach, Northeast Wisconsin Regional Director at the Better Business Bureau. As...
Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago
HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
Fall Card and Game Day supports Brown County Community Women’s Club
(WFRV) – It’s a day out for cards and games plus it benefits a great cause. Sue and Carol from the Brown County Community Women’s Club stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you can join in on the fun. Details from bccwc.org:
