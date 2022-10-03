ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides

GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Valley VNA Senior Care breaks ground on massive expansion project

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 114-year-old nonprofit that helps seniors stay engaged with activities is getting a makeover in the City of Neenah. Valley VNA Senior Care broke ground on Thursday for its 9,835-square-foot space that will enhance the safety of common areas such as kitchens, dining rooms, and lounges.
NEENAH, WI
Brewery produces barley in Little Chute’s historic windmill

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Stone Arch Brew Pub and Tied House are producing barley for their ‘If it Ain’t Dutch’ light lager in Little Chute’s historic windmill. Originally, the brewing company was producing the grain with Briess Industries in Chilton. Even though they are still using some of their products, Stone Arch decided to move production to the windmill, which is across the street from the Tied House.
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted for portion of Marinette, fire still ongoing

FRIDAY, 10/7/2022 – 6:24 p.m. MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An update on the shelter-in-place order in Marinette has been provided by Marinette County’s Division of Emergency Management. Officials say that the shelter-in-place for portions of Marinette have now been lifted. Changing wind direction has directed the smoke...
MARINETTE, WI
Caferoz coffee and Shall We Dance Fox Cities benefits Harbor House

(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Cassie McDonald from Harbor House with details on Caferoz, New Morning Coffee Roasters, how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org and Cassie gives a closer look at the important work happening at Harbor House.
APPLETON, WI
Multiple departments battling industrial fire in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – An industrial fire in Menominee had numerous fire departments respond, as crews work to put out the flames. According to the Stephenson Fire Department, there is a fire at an industrial facility in Menominee. Multiple departments are on the scene. The fire was at Resolute...
MENOMINEE, MI
Warren Gerds/Review: Radio plays turn back clock

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – One function of theater is that of a time machine. It can bring back the past and make it seem live, today. Eighty and 90 years ago, they were a major way people were entertained. Wolf River Theatrical Troupe is visiting two plays from...
NEW LONDON, WI
Free Estate planning seminar with Hooper Law Office

(WFRV) – Estate plans can help you maintain privacy while ensuring that your property goes to whom you want, the way you want, and when you want. But did you know that having an Estate Plan can reduce the stress on your family and loved ones?. Attorney Justin Randall...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fall Fest this weekend in Green Bay’s Downtown District

(WFRV) – Look for the scarecrows and shop local this weekend in downtown Green Bay. Local 5 Live gets details on all of the seasonal activities coming up this weekend for Fall Fest in the Broadway District. Details from downtowngreenbay.com:. Fall Fest on Broadway, presented by Capital Credit Union,...
GREEN BAY, WI
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash

THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
APPLETON, WI
Better Business Bureau warns of Hurricane Ian donation scams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donations are pouring in for those affected by Ian, but not everyone is looking to help. “Make sure that when you use your heart you use your head when donating,” said Susan Bach, Northeast Wisconsin Regional Director at the Better Business Bureau. As...
GREEN BAY, WI
Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI

