Gizmodo
Photos Show Picture-Perfect Launch of SpaceX's Crew-5 Mission to the ISS
A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off yesterday under Florida’s gorgeous blue skies. The views of the Crew-5 launch, both on Earth and in space, were truly spectacular, as these images attest. Yesterday’s Crew-5 launch was SpaceX’s fifth commercial crew mission for NASA and the company’s eighth crewed launch to...
Engineers Regain Control of Moon-Bound Probe After a Frightening 4 Weeks
We’ve got some good news to start the weekend: A recovery team has regained control of NASA’s CAPSTONE probe, which is in the midst of a four-month journey to an elliptical halo orbit around the Moon. The recovery team traced the problem to a partially opened valve on...
An Abandoned Mars Rover Could Get a Second Chance on the Moon
The Anon rover was built for Mars, but its interplanetary mission got derailed. The car-sized robot is now undergoing tests at a quarry near London in hopes that it could one day go to the Moon instead. Over the past two weeks, Airbus has been testing its sample fetch rover...
Close-Up Photo of Jupiter's Moon Europa Shows a Bizarre Surface
NASA’s Juno spacecraft took images of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa during a recent flyby. One of the photos—released this week by NASA—offers an intimate view of Europa’s surface features. Juno has orbited the gas giant Jupiter since 2016, but only recently has NASA diverted the...
Heat Waves Set Off Record Ice Melt in Greenland Last Month
September heat waves across Canada and the U.S. were so bad that the high temperatures melted ice all the way in Greenland. Strong winds from North America carried the hot air to the northeast, raising average temperatures there more than 8 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to past Septembers, according to Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation program.
