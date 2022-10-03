ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos Show Picture-Perfect Launch of SpaceX's Crew-5 Mission to the ISS

A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off yesterday under Florida’s gorgeous blue skies. The views of the Crew-5 launch, both on Earth and in space, were truly spectacular, as these images attest. Yesterday’s Crew-5 launch was SpaceX’s fifth commercial crew mission for NASA and the company’s eighth crewed launch to...
Close-Up Photo of Jupiter's Moon Europa Shows a Bizarre Surface

NASA’s Juno spacecraft took images of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa during a recent flyby. One of the photos—released this week by NASA—offers an intimate view of Europa’s surface features. Juno has orbited the gas giant Jupiter since 2016, but only recently has NASA diverted the...
Heat Waves Set Off Record Ice Melt in Greenland Last Month

September heat waves across Canada and the U.S. were so bad that the high temperatures melted ice all the way in Greenland. Strong winds from North America carried the hot air to the northeast, raising average temperatures there more than 8 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to past Septembers, according to Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation program.
