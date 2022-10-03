ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash

By Alain Poupart
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is tied for first in the NFL in receptions and first in receiving yards

Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch.

Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.

As he was in the process of being asked a questions about being able to put up numbers with different quarterbacks, Hill jumped in with this line to ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques: “I’d put up numbers with you. (laughter)

Truth is, there probably shouldn't be any doubt about his ability to put up numbers with Bridgewater considering his 10-catch, 160-yard performance against Cincinnati on Thursday night including six catches for 109 yards with Bridgewater throwing him the ball. That included a 64-yard connection in the third quarter.

“If you go back and watch the clips, me and Teddy have some little highlights in there on Dolphins Twitter," Hill said. "I feel like he’s just a veteran guy — having that connection and being able to have some conversations about ball. Teddy understands my play style and I understand where he wants me to be at on the field. That’s how we connected deep down the field against the Bengals. Just me and him on the same page. Him telling me, ‘Hey ‘Reek, if we get a certain coverage, I need you on this side of the hash. I need you here.’ And stuff like that. So just us being able to recognize things together and being on the same page. I try to have a good relationship with all of my quarterbacks.”

That's clearly been the case with Tua, who Hill consistently praised through the offseason.

Now, though, Hill is just concerned with Tua not as a teammate, but a person.

“For real, I don’t think there’s ever a moment when Tua is down," Hill said. "I just saw him in the locker room a moment ago and he’s smiling from ear to ear. As far as winning football games, we’re going to do everything we can in our power to win games. We want Tua on the field but we also understand the magnitude of this situation. His health moving forward is very important to all of us because life is so precious. You never want to take something like this for granted. We’re going to do everything we can to continue to win games. It would be the same mentality if I went down or if anybody went down. It’s the NFL for you. It’s the next man up. It’s sad.”

"CHEETAH DOESN'T WANT NO SMOKE"

After that 27-15 loss at Cincinnati, Hill reportedly was upset at comments made to him by a Bengals assistant coach, perhaps an offshoot of his pre-game comments regarding cornerback Eli Apple.

Hill, though, punted Monday when he was asked about the episode, though he did acknowledge the incident.

“Nah, I have no comments on that," Hill said. "I really don’t want to jump into anything crazy. The only thing I know is I’m going to take care of business next time, whenever I face him or whoever. The Cheetah doesn’t want no smoke. All I ask for is when players are playing and talking trash, that’s all fun and games. It makes the game fun. A lot of people think that I’ve got smoke with Eli Apple but it’s all love, man. I’m not a rapper. I don’t have beef with anyone. But I feel like when a coach comes at me in a certain way and I feel like it’s something deeper, then obviously I want smoke. I’m just focused on the next game right now.”

HILL TO THE JETS WAS "VERY CLOSE"

That next game for the Dolphins will be Sunday against the New York Jets, the other team that was in contention for his services when the Kansas City Chiefs decided to trade the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Because of his contract situation at the time, which needed to be resolved by any team ready to give up a lot of assets to get Hill, he had say in the trade scenarios and decided Miami was the place for him.

But he said Monday the Jets were a legit possibility.

“It was very close to happening but it was just those state taxes, man," Hill said. " I realized I had to make a grown-up decision and here I am in a great city in Miami. It’s great weather. Great people. Beautiful people. Here I am.”

The trade so far hardly could have worked out any better for the Dolphins, who certainly paid a big price to get him but got a player who has transformed their offense and probably is the biggest reason it's become one of the most dynamic attacks in the NFL.

Through the first four weeks of the season, Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards with 477 and tied for first with Stefon Diggs with 31.

Hill's numbers have him on pace for 131 catches and 2,027, which easily would establish career high in both categories (111 and 1,479).

" Truth be told, I’m just blessed to be in this scheme," Hill said. "Coach (Mike) McDaniel really believes in me and believes in who I am as a person, as a player. I’m just thankful for the opportunity. I could have been leading the league all seven of my years but I guess that’s not the case. So here I am here today leading the league. I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

