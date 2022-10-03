Read full article on original website
CNBC
Gold drops as U.S. jobs data fans hefty Fed rate-hike bets
Gold prices fell after a U.S. jobs report that kept market observers confident the Federal Reserve would not change course on interest rate hikes. Precious metals surged in early trading ahead of the report. Gold prices fell Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would...
CNBC
Biden signs executive order with new framework to protect data transfers between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
CNBC
Jim Cramer says economic data can’t capture one huge driver of inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is the consumer's desire to spend money in the reopening economy – a fact that isn't reflected in the data that the Federal Reserve and Wall Street are poring over. "They don't care about higher rates. They...
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
CNBC
There's new optimism the $300 monthly child tax credit checks can be renewed — but the relief may look different
Monthly child tax credit payments of up to $300 per child ended last year. While past efforts to renew the policy fell apart, there's new optimism something could come together soon. Advocates hope an enhanced child tax credit can be included in a year-end deal that would include corporate tax...
CNBC
GE is laying off 20% of its U.S. workforce devoted to onshore wind power, costing hundreds of jobs
GE is cutting hundreds of jobs in its onshore wind power group. The move comes as GE faces a trifecta of challenges: Rising input costs, supply chain issues, and competition from the likes of Siemens. GE is also in the process of splitting into three publicly traded companies, focused on...
CNBC
New cars are finally back in stock — but Americans might not be able to afford them
DETROIT — New cars are slowly becoming more widely available, as supply chain bottlenecks finally start to ease. But now, an increasing number of Americans might not want them or be able to afford them. With the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation, consumers are finding...
CNBC
Ron Insana: It's time to use an 'all of the above' energy policy to break up the OPEC+ cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
4 Days Until Your Social Security Increase Is Revealed: What Every Retiree Should Know
A huge Social Security cost-of-living adjustment should be on the way later this week.
CNBC
'Billions of dollars get left behind': The 401(k) industry now has a 'lost and found' for your old retirement accounts
Fidelity Investments, Vanguard Group and Alight Solutions — three of the largest administrators of 401(k) plans — are teaming up to reconnect workers with savings left behind at old employers. Current rules allow employers to move accounts of less than $5,000 out of their 401(k) plan. The firms...
Why Ukraine’s battlefield wins are raising fresh questions for Biden
Ukraine’s success on the battlefield in recent weeks has led to a ripple of fresh decisions facing the Biden administration around how to best support the country as its war against Russia shifts, escalates and threatens to drag into a harsh winter. The White House has been steadfastly supportive...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a gangbusters two days to start the week, stocks have declined two days. Despite the 2-2 record, however, equities are on pace to finish their best week since late June. A lot of that will have to do with how investors interpret September's jobs numbers, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning. The economy added 263,000 jobs last month, below the 275,000 economists had projected. The unemployment rate came in at 3.5%, under the estimated 3.7%. Market watchers were concerned a hot jobs report would strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to raise rates in its battle against inflation. Read live market updates here.
Musk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter (TWTR.N) takeover saga comes with all the drama necessary to be immortalised in case studies for future captains of industry, as the tycoon's on-off pursuit of the social media platform and unique management style make for a union like no other.
CNBC
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ’62 crisis
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a fundraiser for the...
CNBC
Dow drops 600 points, Nasdaq closes 3% lower as rates pop after September jobs report
Stocks fell Friday as traders evaluated September's jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate continuing to decline and sparked an increase in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630.15 points, or 2.1%, to 29,296.79. The S&P 500 lost 2.8% to 3,639.66. The Nasdaq Composite slid 3.8% to 10,652.41, which is less than 1% above its low of the year.
CNBC
National Grid warns Britain could face forced power cuts this winter
Britain has put plans in place to secure its energy supply for the winter, the government said on Thursday, after National Grid warned of possible planned power cuts this winter in case of electricity and gas shortages. Britain could face planned power cuts to homes and businesses this winter if...
CNBC
Here's where the jobs are for September 2022 - in one chart
Leisure and hospitality was the standout sector, growing by 83,000 jobs. Health care has now returned to its pre-pandemic employment levels, according to the labor department, and hospitals and ambulatory services each added 28,000 jobs in September. Job growth remained strong overall in September, but declines in several sectors led...
CNBC
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says today's biggest threat isn't inflation — it's recession
The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising rates too quickly, and recession risks will be "extremely" high if it continues to do so, said Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. "They should have started tightening much, much much earlier," he told...
CNBC
'Big Tech never loses a legislative fight – and they just did' as package of new bills passes
Advocates for tech antitrust reform have seen reasons for hope and disappointment throughout the past few months. Last week's passage of a package of antitrust bills in the House could drive more ambitious proposals making their way through Congress, according to the Tech Oversight Project. The nonprofit Big Tech critic...
CNBC
Louisiana to remove $794 milllion from BlackRock over ESG push
The state of Louisiana will pull nearly $800 million from BlackRock funds for the asset firm's push to embrace ESG strategies. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team discuss.
