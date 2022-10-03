ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CNBC

Gold drops as U.S. jobs data fans hefty Fed rate-hike bets

Gold prices fell after a U.S. jobs report that kept market observers confident the Federal Reserve would not change course on interest rate hikes. Precious metals surged in early trading ahead of the report. Gold prices fell Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would...
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a gangbusters two days to start the week, stocks have declined two days. Despite the 2-2 record, however, equities are on pace to finish their best week since late June. A lot of that will have to do with how investors interpret September's jobs numbers, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning. The economy added 263,000 jobs last month, below the 275,000 economists had projected. The unemployment rate came in at 3.5%, under the estimated 3.7%. Market watchers were concerned a hot jobs report would strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to raise rates in its battle against inflation. Read live market updates here.
CNBC

Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ’62 crisis

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a fundraiser for the...
CNBC

Dow drops 600 points, Nasdaq closes 3% lower as rates pop after September jobs report

Stocks fell Friday as traders evaluated September's jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate continuing to decline and sparked an increase in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630.15 points, or 2.1%, to 29,296.79. The S&P 500 lost 2.8% to 3,639.66. The Nasdaq Composite slid 3.8% to 10,652.41, which is less than 1% above its low of the year.
CNBC

National Grid warns Britain could face forced power cuts this winter

Britain has put plans in place to secure its energy supply for the winter, the government said on Thursday, after National Grid warned of possible planned power cuts this winter in case of electricity and gas shortages. Britain could face planned power cuts to homes and businesses this winter if...
CNBC

Here's where the jobs are for September 2022 - in one chart

Leisure and hospitality was the standout sector, growing by 83,000 jobs. Health care has now returned to its pre-pandemic employment levels, according to the labor department, and hospitals and ambulatory services each added 28,000 jobs in September. Job growth remained strong overall in September, but declines in several sectors led...
