ourmshome.com
Mississippi’s first ‘Just Love Coffee’ opens in Tupelo and everybody just loves it
Tupelo just became home to the first “Just Love Coffee” franchise in Mississippi. This Memphis/Nashville-based coffee company was founded in 2003 by Robb and Emily Webb. It was initially an online coffee service to offer financial assistance to couples undergoing the adoption process, which can be extremely expensive.
hottytoddy.com
Progress mounts on Asylum Hill
In a milestone for the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archaeologists should begin exhuming human remains this month on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Clearing the way for this next step of the undertaking was last month’s removal of trees on a section of...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Blues Festival 2022 Headliner: “Howl-N-Madd” Bill Perry
TLV News The Local Voice is a bimonthly entertainment guide and newspaper based in Oxford, Mississippi, covering and distributed in North Central Mississippi, including Oxford, Ole Miss, Taylor, Abbeville, Water Valley, Lafayette County, Yalobusha County, and parts of Panola County, Marshall County, and Tupelo . The Local Voice is distributed free to over 255 locations in North Mississippi and also available as a full color PDF download worldwide on the internet.
hottytoddy.com
‘Another Side of Tennessee Williams’ Shows William’s Lighter Side
Theatre Oxford will kick off the 2022-2023 season with an evening of four short plays celebrating one of Mississippi’s own, Tennessee Williams. Williams is considered one of the foremost playwrights of 20th-century American drama, having written such classics as “The Glass Menagerie” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.
South Reporter
Marshall County loses great servant
District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
thelocalvoice.net
New University of Mississippi Faculty Members Bring New Perspectives on Studying the South
Andrew Donnelly and Ryan Parsons spent time on campus before joining faculty. Thomas Wolfe wrote that you can’t go home again, but perhaps it is possible to return to a college campus after a few years away. New University of Mississippi faculty members Andrew Donnelly and Ryan Parsons aren’t...
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
hottytoddy.com
Fall Activities to Enjoy in Lafayette County
School is well underway, and temperatures finally have dropped from the swelter of summer. Fall officially began Sept. 22, so if you haven’t already taken advantage of Lafayette County’s autumn fun, here are a few opportunities to enjoy the season. 1. Trick-or-treat with the Oxford Park Commission and...
Column: What makes Ole Miss uniforms so beloved?
Hello. We interrupt this regularly scheduled programming to talk about one of the most popular and common talking points of Ole Miss football, away from the game itself. Let's talk Ole Miss football threads, also known as uniforms. Every Thursday or Friday before game day, this topic is often hailed,...
hottytoddy.com
A Sisterhood of Editors
The Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics will present “A Sisterhood of Editors,” its third program of the fall semester, next Wednesday night. Executive editors Katrice Hardy (Dallas Morning News), Mary Irby-Jones (Louisville Courier-Journal) and Jewell Walston (Asheville Citizen-Times) are all African-American females currently leading some of the most important newsrooms in the South. They will join us to discuss their experiences as news leaders in the region, particularly at a moment in history where the racial/political climate is especially tense. Overby fellow Marquita Smith, herself a former news editor, will moderate.
wcbi.com
Missing man last seen in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-Investigators need your help to find a missing man last seen in Tupelo. Anthony Ross Powell has been missing since August 3rd. The last time he was seen was near the Barnes Crossing Mall area. He also frequents the cross-town area of Tupelo. Powell is 5’6″, 115 pounds...
Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
Former director of Tunica County Airport indicted for embezzlement
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The former director of the Tunica County Airport has been indicted for embezzlement after being investigated by state auditor Shad White’s office. Eric Konupka is accused of using the airport’s debit card for his own personal expenses, according to a release from White’s office.
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
Man banished from county — for second time — after pleading guilty to stalking Mississippi mayor
Matthew Reardon has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Reardon, who had been charged with stalking Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, pleaded guilty on Friday in Circuit Court. As part of his sentence, Reardon was banished from Lafayette County for five years and ordered to be on unsupervised...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Athletics Launches Partnership with Altius Sports Partners
With the everchanging landscape throughout college athletics and name, image and likeness (NIL), Ole Miss Athletics has teamed up with Altius Sports Partners (ASP) to further enhance the school’s NIL programming. ASP will provide Ole Miss with innovative and strategic guidance on policy and initiatives as well as educational support to empower Rebel athletes into the future.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford restaurants adjust to inflation, other pressures by raising prices
In response to nationwide increases in food prices due to inflation, supply chain disruptions and spikes in energy costs, Oxford restaurants are adapting to the changing environment by raising menu prices. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for food rose 11.4% from August 2021...
5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi
MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
WBBJ
Report reveals former booster club president stole money
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Cordova High School Baseball Booster Club President stole money. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office has resulted in the indictment of Tarus Anderson, the former president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club in Shelby County. The booster club’s purpose is to...
hottytoddy.com
Huddle House to Hold Hiring Day
Huddle House is hosting its Autumn Hiring Day on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to grow its team in Oxford. Huddle House is hiring for all positions. Those attending the event should bring a copy of their CV (or resume). Huddle House has been a leading family restaurant since 1964. In Oxford,...
