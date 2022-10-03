The Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics will present “A Sisterhood of Editors,” its third program of the fall semester, next Wednesday night. Executive editors Katrice Hardy (Dallas Morning News), Mary Irby-Jones (Louisville Courier-Journal) and Jewell Walston (Asheville Citizen-Times) are all African-American females currently leading some of the most important newsrooms in the South. They will join us to discuss their experiences as news leaders in the region, particularly at a moment in history where the racial/political climate is especially tense. Overby fellow Marquita Smith, herself a former news editor, will moderate.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO