ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Doctors say kids no longer need to miss school during head lice outbreaks

By Mallika Marshall, MD
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsMF1_0iKZEK8m00

Healthwatch: New head lice guidance; Study looks at why some marriages last; Tufts researchers study 02:40

BOSTON -- For many years, children with lice have been told to stay home until they are "nit free" but a leading group of pediatricians says this is unnecessary and even possibly harmful.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidance on head lice for the first time since 2015.

They say head lice outbreaks are not a health hazard nor a sign of poor hygiene. Instead, they are an "unpleasant part of the human experience," can be successfully managed, and are no reason for a child to miss school.

The group also says that head lice screening programs in schools are not an effective way to manage the problem and may, in turn, stigmatize children.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Walking 4 to 5 miles a day brings several health benefits, study says

BOSTON - Many experts recommend a goal of 10,000 steps a day for improved fitness. Now new research backs that up.A study by JAMA Neurology found that walking about 10,000 steps a day, which is about 4-5 miles depending on your stride, was associated with a lower risk of heart disease and stroke, 13 types of cancer, and dementia. Walking at a faster pace is even better. But don't worry, if you can't get 10,000 steps in daily, walking any distance at any pace will still provide some health benefits.    
WORKOUTS
CBS Boston

Most common COVID symptom is sore throat, new data shows

BOSTON - According to new data, fever and loss of smell are becoming less common symptoms of COVID and sore throat is becoming a hallmark symptom of COVID. The concern is that sore throat is incredibly common with other ailments like the common cold, allergies, strep throat, and even acid reflux, so someone with a sore throat may assume they have something other than COVID and not bother to get tested. This could lead to more community spread. And it's especially important for people at high risk to test for COVID if they develop a sore throat so they can get treated within the timeframe necessary to prevent COVID complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Can alcohol lower your immunity? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers COVID questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.Cindy writes, "I am on day #9 of COVID and still testing positive. Am I still contagious?"If you're still testing positive 10 days after your first COVID symptoms, even if you're feeling better, you could still be infectious, though it's not completely clear. But you probably should not be in close contact with people who are at high...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

2 organizations helping teens of color deal with mental health struggles

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - People of color face challenges unique to their communities when it comes to mental health.Two organizations in Boston are working to meet the growing demand for resources for teens.For the teens that gather at the Center for Teen Empowerment it's a space for healing."I can really be me, you know I'm saying? Without the judgment. I can be free," Breanna Bodden told WBZ-TV, saying it changed her life drastically. "Before I got here, mentally, I was far away. I was low, you know what I'm saying?"Vondell Martinez said he was in a depressive rut when...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Lice#Marriages#Outbreaks#Diseases#General Health#Tufts
CBS Boston

Petting a dog is good for your brain, research shows

BOSTON - They're not just man's best friend. They can also be man's best therapist. Researchers in Switzerland measured the brain activity of 19 healthy adults alone, then in the presence of a dog, then sitting next to the dog, and finally while petting the dog. They found activity in the area of the brain involved in social and emotional cognitive processing increased substantially as they progressed through the different stages. They said this helps explain why pets, such as dogs, can provide therapeutic benefits for some people with chronic health conditions and can help reduce stress in their owners.
PETS
CBS Boston

Trinity School: Teen who made racist homecoming proposal is no longer a student

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Trinity High School in Manchester, N.H., has confirmed that the student responsible for a racist homecoming proposal that sent shockwaves through the community is no longer a student at the school.The school pushed back against online rumors that said the student was only suspended for one day and was still allowed to participate in athletics. Officials say the administration took action immediately, but can't release more details, citing privacy concerns."The Trinity administration took action within a matter of hours of receiving an internal report of this image," Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Manchester, David Thibeault, said in a statement. "Issues surrounding privacy prevent us from providing certain student information, however, the young person is no longer a student at Trinity High School."The school said Friday that it received threats of violence following the proposal.All athletic events are postponed this weekend.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Studies: Timing of meals could have big impact on health

BOSTON - Two local studies find that timing of meals could have a big impact on your health. Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital studied 16 overweight people and found that when they ate later in the day, they were hungrier over a 24-hour period, burned calories more slowly, and were more likely to store fat, compared to eating those same meals earlier in the day and regardless of variables like physical activity and sleep. In another study, researchers at the Brigham found that eating meals within a 10-hour window can shrink bad cholesterol particles which could reduce the risk for heart disease. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police department tackles mental health with specially trained comfort dog

FRAKNLIN, N.H. - Police K-9 Miller has it good at Franklin, New Hampshire Middle School. He is greeted with cheers, hugs and pats and even has his own water bowl. "He loved the caf [cafeteria], so he would peruse the floor and eat all the kids scraps' during lunch," explained his partner, Officer Kristin Tracy. But it's not all fun and games for Miller. This yellow lab has a power. "They are actually saving lives. They are making it easier for people to communicate when they need to, making it easier for people to get services when they need them,"...
FRANKLIN, NH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy