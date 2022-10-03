Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Larry Frank Luster
Larry Frank Luster was born in Illinois to Frank and Ruby (Poland) Luster of Wyoming and the family come back to Wyoming shortly after, so he always considered himself to be a genuine Wyomingite, through and through. He went to school from 1ST grade through 12th grade in Riverton, Wyoming...
wrrnetwork.com
CWC Receives Community College Commission Approval for Two New Law Enforcement Programs
The Wyoming Community College Commission meeting in Gillette on Thursday approved a new certificate in the Law Enforcement Leadership program at Central Wyoming College. Also approved was a new addition to one of the college’s two Bachelor of Applied Science Degrees. The Law Enforcement Leadership Advanced Certificate is designed to meet the needs of students interested in developing the skills necessary to be a leader and advance their career in Law enforcement or the criminal justice system. This certificate is designed to empower leaders within the criminal justice and law enforcement profession to think critically, to approach situations analytically and to make ethical decisions, according to Dr. Kathy Wells, CWC’s Vice President for Academic Affairs.
wrrnetwork.com
Hospitals Awarded Grant to VOA’s Center of Hope
SageWest Health Care awarded a grant of $5,000 to Volunteers of America’s Center of Hope, a Wyoming based nonprofit organization that partners with Fremont County to offer three days of close observation, as well as 14 days of social detoxification and up to three months’ transitional living for those suffering from substance abuse. The grant was issued through the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative of SageWest’s parent company, ScionHealth.
wrrnetwork.com
Fiber Arts Festival Saturday in Riverton
As you heard on the WyoTodayMedia’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program earlier this week, the Fremont County Fiber Arts Festival is on tap Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. On hand will be live sheep, llamas, angora rabbits, and alpacas, all wool producing species. Demonstrations, exhibits, sales all included in the day. See the poster below:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrrnetwork.com
Wendall Floyd Shepard
Wendall Floyd Shepard, 61, of Lander, WY died on September 28th, 2022 in Lander, WY. Wendall was born on December 19, 1960, to Ramon Floyd Shepard and Edna Earl Grouns in Riverton, Fremont Co., WY. Wendall loved being in the mountains, camping, panning for gold, and rock hunting. He also...
oilcity.news
Lander man life-flighted after Oct. 2 car crash; GoFundMe set up to help family
CASPER, Wyo. — A Lander man was life-flighted to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City after an Oct. 2 car crash, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help his family deal with medical, travel, rehab and other costs. Jake Skinner sustained serious injuries...
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
mybighornbasin.com
Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Runaway Teenager Heading for Alaska
The Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway 15-year-old Katherine Wagler. She was last seen in Casper on Saturday, Oct. 1. Wagler is 5’05” and 105 lbs. It is believed she recently changed her appearance, dying her hair black and cutting it to shoulder length.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrrnetwork.com
Fort Washakie Man Indicted on Assault Against a Juvenile
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced that Leslie Frank Noseep, III, 20, of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a person under the age of 16 and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. Noseep appeared for an arraignment hearing on September 30, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to those charges. A trial has been set for December 5, 2022.
Comments / 0