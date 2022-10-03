Read full article on original website
Thrillist
McDonald's Will Give Out Free Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on September 18. Naturally, McDonald's will be participating in the burger-based festivities, as will dozens of other restaurants around the country. However, this year, McDonald's is letting burger-lovers pick what burger they want as part of the food holiday deal. On September 12 and...
Thrillist
Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
Thrillist
Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Tacos for National Taco Day
If you really dig into it, you'd probably find that there is at least one food holiday every day of the year. If not every day, pretty close to it. There are a lot of days with more than one. National Pepperoni Pizza Day and National Queso Day landed on the same day in September. However, there's a big difference between, say, National Pumpkin Day on October 26 and National Coffee Day on September 29. You will find a lot of perks enticing you to celebrate coffee, while pumpkin day is just kind of there.
Free Crocs are up for grabs this week to celebrate 'Croctober': How you can snag a pair
To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Crocs is giving away free pairs of the foam shoes during the first week of October.
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
CNBC
I tried McDonald's new adult Happy Meal—here's why I won't be getting it again
As a 28-year-old man, I am objectively too old to be ordering a Happy Meal at McDonald's. But when I learned last week that the fast food giant was running a limited-time promotion to bring an adult-oriented Happy Meal to its restaurants, I was intrigued. The Happy Meal and I...
The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You
When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
16 Sam’s Club Perks You Never Knew About
As a Sam's Club member, you can save money and enjoy members-only pricing and special perks for only $45 a year -- or $100 for a Sam's Plus membership. Explore: These Cities Are the Most Expensive for...
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse
We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
The Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dish Fans Are Desperate To Taste Again
Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time, having first opened its doors back in 1969 in Tennessee. Over the years, it's no surprise that the menu would inevitably change, adding and dropping new menu items time after time until we eventually got the menu we know and love today. But even that menu is changing!
McDonald’s to offer ‘adult’ meal boxes with bizarre little figurines
(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s is saving its freakiest toys for the adults. On Tuesday morning, McDonald’s announced that it had partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market — a streetwear brand embraced by the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, among other high-profile fans — to repackage the Happy Meal “experience” for an older audience. The result of their collaboration is the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box: a Happy Meal-style offering packaged with one of four bizarre little figurines.
ComicBook
McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022
McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell
Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
I’m a McDonald’s worker & people always want to know what free food we get and how cheap we get meals – here’s the truth
OFTEN when you work in a shop or restaurant it’ll come with some perks, but what about McDonald’s?. A staff member has lifted the lid on whether or no they get free food at Maccies, and it has racked up thousands of views. More skits coming soon guys,...
Elite Daily
Here’s Why The Eyes On McDonald’s New Toys Look So Funky
You may have noticed something different about the toy in your most recent McDonald’s meal — namely, an extra set of eyes on some classic characters. ICYMI, McDonald’s launched its limited-edition Cactus Plant Flea Market box on Oct. 3, which features an exclusive design and four seriously unique toys inspired by your favorite Mickey D’s characters. In true CPFM fashion, the whole collab gives off major trippy vibes, but some fans are confused by the new ~look~ of the figurines that come in what looks like a Happy Meal for adults. So, what’s the deal with the new McDonald’s toys with four eyes in the Cactus Plant Flea Market box? Here’s what you need to know about the figurines’ designer look.
