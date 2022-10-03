Tufts researchers launching study to see if health shake prevents memory loss

Healthwatch: New head lice guidance; Study looks at why some marriages last; Tufts researchers study 02:40

BOSTON -- Local researchers are studying whether drinking a daily shake can help stave off memory loss.

Researchers at Tufts University are launching a clinical trial to see whether drinking a specially designed healthy shake every day can help people control their weight and prevent memory loss as they age.

They're recruiting people over 55 who are overweight or obese with no serious memory problems at baseline. If you'd like more information, go to their website .