Boston, MA

Tufts researchers launching study to see if health shake prevents memory loss

By Mallika Marshall, MD
 5 days ago

Tufts researchers study

BOSTON -- Local researchers are studying whether drinking a daily shake can help stave off memory loss.

Researchers at Tufts University are launching a clinical trial to see whether drinking a specially designed healthy shake every day can help people control their weight and prevent memory loss as they age.

They're recruiting people over 55 who are overweight or obese with no serious memory problems at baseline.  If you'd like more information, go to their website .

2 organizations helping teens of color deal with mental health struggles

Taunton High School students produce TED Talk on mental health

Studies: Timing of meals could have big impact on health

Annual Boston 10K for Women's race won by Allston's Erika Kemp

Worker who lost legs in Boston construction collapse is home from rehab hospital

Brockton center managing rise in immigrant mental health patients

New York cupcake brand Baked by Melissa opens Boston shop

Kitten with glass jar stuck on its head gets fitting nickname after being rescued

Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood

Canton sisters growing local business with international flair

7 children hospitalized after exposure to fumes at West Barnstable YMCA

Best chance of frost will be west of 495 this weekend

Students graduate from fast-tracked health care worker program in New Hampshire

