Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff Investigating Series of BB Gun Shootings at Vehicles, Houses in September
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of BB gun shootings to vehicles and houses during the month of September. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the bb gun shootings. Interviews were conducted and the BB gun...
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offering reward for Sparks robbery suspect
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:30 a.m.: Secret Witness is now offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man responsible for robbing a 7/11 in Sparks. They encourage you to call or text them at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. Police...
2news.com
Search Continues For Man Missing Out Of Lyon County
Richard was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and blue jeans. Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriffs to host symposium on policing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a symposium on community and policing next month. The event will be on Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hug High School in Sparks. Community leaders from around the Truckee Meadows will join with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek 7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect
Sparks police need your help finding a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Baring Blvd. early Thursday morning. Police say the man demanded money from the clerks while pointing a gun at them and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerks were not hurt.
2news.com
Reno Police locate Elderly Woman who was reported missing
Carol has been located safe and she checks okay. -------------------------------------------------- Police need your help finding an 80-year-old Reno woman last seen entering the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon. Carol Lynne Lara is white, approximately 5'9" tall, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a...
KOLO TV Reno
Wadsworth man guilty of murder while seek meth
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Wadsworth man faces 20 years to 50 years in prison for November 2018 murder in Wadsworth during a burglary and robbery, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Clayton Davis, 40, could receive additional time when h is sentenced for a burglary conviction. A...
2news.com
Some Washoe, Churchill County areas experiencing 911 Calling Issues
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada. As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy. If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Vehicle, motorcycle collide on East Prater Way; lanes reopened
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -8:53 P.M. UPDATE: All lanes have reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive. Several lanes are closed. The crash happened at about 7:55 p.m. Details of...
kkoh.com
Carson City Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspects Using Stolen Credit Card
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in a credit card fraud case. Investigators say on August 24th, two white men entered a Costco in Carson City, where they distracted a victim and stole her purse. Credit cards that were inside the purse were then used by the suspects at the Walmart on Topsy Lane in Douglas County.
2news.com
Reno Police Seek Missing Elderly Woman
Police say Carol Lynne was last seen at the Silver Legacy on October 3. Police need your help finding an 80-year-old woman last seen entering the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon.
2news.com
Police Release Body Cam Footage from August Officer Involved Shooting in Wadsworth
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released some redacted body camera footage from the officer involved shooting back in August 2022. No deputies were injured in the incident. Watch below. ----------------------------------------- The Washoe County Medical Examiners Office has released details on the identity of the suspect who was involved in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows
Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno residents arrested on weapons, fraud, and drug charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Reno residents have been arrested on a litany of weapons, fraud, and drug charges. 37-year-old Elias Sharifie and 35-year-old Laticia Peralez were arrested on Sept. 29 on the following charges:. Possession of a Financial Forgery Laboratory. Possession of a Forged Instrument. Forgery, Identity Theft. Possession...
2news.com
Redacted Body Camera Footage Released In Officer-Involved Shooting Near Wadsworth
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it started after deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop. The Medical Examiners Office says the suspect identified as 40-year-old Tony Dehart of Winnemucca had suffered a gun shot wound and fire scaring.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff’s Office Seeks Info On Credit Card Fraud Case
Deputies say two men stole a purse from a Costco and used the credit cards in the purse at a Walmart. On August 24, two white male adults entered the Costco in Carson City, distracted the victim, and stole her purse.
KOLO TV Reno
Roger Hillygus arrested in Kansas City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Roger Hillygus, accused of kidnapping his mother, has been arrested in Kansas City. He was served a bench warrant in February of 2022 for Failing to Appear for a hearing related to the kidnapping charge. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Hillygus was booked into the...
mynews4.com
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
KOLO TV Reno
Downtown Reno shooting victim identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 3:33 P.M. UPDATE: The victim in this shooting has been identified as 29-year-old Jalawrence Holden of Reno, according to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office. His cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds. MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead...
2news.com
Deadly Shooting Investigation in Downtown Reno
A man is behind bars accused of killing another man Sunday afternoon. A man is behind bars accused of killing another man in downtown Reno Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0