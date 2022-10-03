ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

FUN 104

Rochester Cat Has Been Looking for a Special Home for Over a Year

It makes me so sad to see amazing animals like this guy sit a wait for so long to find them their forever home. My husband and I both volunteer with the cats and dogs at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester, Minnesota. We see so many amazing animals that are waiting patiently and this guy imparticular has been at Paws and Claws for quite a while.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
ROCHESTER, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Roller Disco in Downtown Rochester

Break out your roller skates and have some fun this weekend with Roller Disco in Downtown Rochester!. Rochester’s roller disco celebrates all things funky, sparkly, and fun on wheels. The 300 block of Broadway Avenue South will be turned into an outdoor roller rink complete with a DJ spinning high-energy tunes, FREE skate rentals, party lighting, and a disco ball (of course)!
ROCHESTER, MN
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Entertainment
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Olmsted County, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Government
Olmsted County, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
winonahealth.org

Lake Winona Manor fireworks set to light up the sky

Winona Health’s Lake Winona Manor annual fireworks show is set for Tuesday, October 11 at 7 p.m. The fireworks over Lake Winona will be visible from a variety of spots around the community. “We enjoy planning special events for our residents throughout the year, and the fireworks is one...
FUN 104

Soaring Windows and Luxury Kitchen in Pill Hill Home $825k

You hear a lot about curb appeal in the Pill Hill area of Rochester, Minnesota. Well, this place has stand-on-the-lawn-and-look appeal, and "hey, that's a huge kitchen appeal," and "man, this deck and hot-tub room, and I right appeal". And did I mention fireplace appeal?. 1940 Home Has Massive Kitchen...
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Grab Tickets Now for ‘A Holiday of Hope’ Gala in Rochester

Did you know that in 2022, over 700 unique individuals who are experiencing homelessness in the Rochester, Minnesota community were helped by The Landing MN? Yes, that number is correct and we aren't even close to the final month of 2022 so it will be even higher. If you've ever wondered how you can help those experiencing homelessness in our community, you will want to grab tickets while you can for the 2nd Annual A Holiday of Hope Gala on December 1st.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Candidates For Rochester Mayor Differ on City’s Pace of Change

Early voting has already begun, and voters will soon be asked to go to the polls to cast their ballots for a wide range of elected positions, including Rochester's Mayor. Current Mayor Kim Norton is seeking a second term in office and is being challenged by Rochester businessman Britt Noser. Both candidates recently appeared on News Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM during the Rochester Today Show with Andy Brownell.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Downtown Rochester hotel closes to transition into UMR student housing

(ABC 6 News) – The DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester announced it will close its doors Monday in preparation for redevelopment into a new student housing facility for the University of Minnesota Rochester. The award-winning hotel has been a downtown staple for those visiting Rochester since 2009. Before becoming...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022

Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
ROCHESTER, MN
steeledodgenews.com

A RECOVERY NO ONE EXPECTED

There is a long list of people who didn’t expect Tyler Maas-Schlie to survive the head-on crash he was involved in last November in Dodge County. First, emergency responders didn’t think Maas-Schlie would live. Then came the doctors at Mayo Clinic. And rounding out that list were family and friends.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
FUN 104

Investigation Underway in Albert Lea Shooting

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Albert Lea are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening. An Albert Lea Police Department news release indicates emergency dispatch received multiple calls regarding a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of Broadway Ave. North.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

FUN 104

