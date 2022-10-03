Read full article on original website
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
The youngest billionaire in Houston
Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
houstoniamag.com
4 Ways to Celebrate Filipino Culture in Houston This Month
Order some sisig and let's celebrate. The Bayou City boasts the largest Filipino population in Texas. And while October is Filipino American History Month, local organizations like Filipinx Artists of Houston, Have A Nice Day HTX and spaces including Asia Society and Alief Art Houston work year-round to unite and uplift the community.
Did your Texas lottery tickets win Wednesday night? 2 $25,000 winning tickets sold in Dallas & Houston
It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ To Open Second Texas Restaurant In Houston
Everything that Shaq does is big, so I didn't expect anything small when I heard he was opening a chicken sandwich franchise. According to Franchising.com, there are over 50 restaurants planned for Big Chicken just in Texas. The first of these has already opened in Austin, Texas in the Moody...
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
W. Houston love triangle shooting was 'catastrophic situation that exploded,' activist says
The suspect's representative claims the man panicked when he shot his romantic rival. Now, they say the woman in the middle needs to tell the truth.
houstoniamag.com
The Nation's First 3D-Printed Multi-Story Home Is Being Built in Houston
3D-printed homes are nothing new for texas. In 2018, ICON erected the first in the U.S. in Austin, a petite 350-square-foot, two-room abode with 3D-printed mortar that only took 47 hours to produce. The rest of its components—the roof, windows, doors, electrical wiring, and plumbing—were installed by a builder.
cw39.com
The best Mexican restaurant in Texas is in Houston: Serving up flavors of Oaxaca to its diners
DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican food is one of the most sought-after foods in the country, let alone Texas, and finding the best spots to dine on this exquisite cuisine is always top of mind. Thankfully, Love Food put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state...
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
First Filipino American wins Miss USA; joins another in representing Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — A Houston model and fashion designer, R'Bonney Gabriel, made history Monday night after she was crowned Miss USA in Reno, Nev. She became the pageant's first Filipino American to win the title, which she says is a huge honor. “I’m getting messages on Instagram and just...
Texan near Houston claims $19 million Lotto Texas jackpot
Lottery officials said the winner said they were “surprised” when they realized they had won.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket
A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured someone using a hammer to...
Friendswood's R'Bonney Gabriel, who held title of Miss Texas, takes home crown at 2022 Miss USA
Yes, queen! 👑 R'Bonney Gabriel made history when she became the first Asian American woman to win Miss Texas USA. Now her reign continues.
This is where you can eat the best cinnamon roll in Texas, report says
Everyone knows that having a cinnamon roll is one of the best experiences you've had all week long and can even become an out-of-body experience depending on the quality.
Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?
HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE
A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
It's October! Here's what weather Houstonians can expect this year
Early October often still feels like summer, with high temperatures hitting in the 90s, but by the end of the month, the average high drops into the upper 70s.
