Houston, TX

CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Houston

Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

4 Ways to Celebrate Filipino Culture in Houston This Month

Order some sisig and let's celebrate. The Bayou City boasts the largest Filipino population in Texas. And while October is Filipino American History Month, local organizations like Filipinx Artists of Houston, Have A Nice Day HTX and spaces including Asia Society and Alief Art Houston work year-round to unite and uplift the community.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

The Nation's First 3D-Printed Multi-Story Home Is Being Built in Houston

3D-printed homes are nothing new for texas. In 2018, ICON erected the first in the U.S. in Austin, a petite 350-square-foot, two-room abode with 3D-printed mortar that only took 47 hours to produce. The rest of its components—the roof, windows, doors, electrical wiring, and plumbing—were installed by a builder.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket

A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
WILLIS, TX
KHOU

Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured someone using a hammer to...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?

HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE

A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
BRENHAM, TX

