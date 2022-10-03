Looking for a 1 Credit Hour class to add to your schedule for Express II?. Look no further! The LIBR 105 course is a great option for students to consider. Full Course Description: As members of the scholarly community, students are instructed in the skills and strategies needed to locate, evaluate, analyze and apply information resources from a variety of media. The course concentrates on academic library resources and assumes some basic knowledge and understanding of library research.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO