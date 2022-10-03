ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIBR Courses | Fall 2022

Looking for a 1 Credit Hour class to add to your schedule for Express II?. Look no further! The LIBR 105 course is a great option for students to consider. Full Course Description: As members of the scholarly community, students are instructed in the skills and strategies needed to locate, evaluate, analyze and apply information resources from a variety of media. The course concentrates on academic library resources and assumes some basic knowledge and understanding of library research.
CofC In the News: Week of October 3, 2022

College of Charleston “In The News” is a weekly roundup of news articles featuring College faculty, staff, students or alumni. Recent media coverage of the College includes:. The Associated Press writes about a $2.1 million gift to the Athletics Department. United Press International (UPI) quotes Norman Levine, the...
CofC Welcomes New Faculty

The new academic year brings with it new beginnings, new adventures and new aspirations – not to mention new faces! And nearly 60 of those new faces belong to the College of Charleston faculty!. The College of Charleston is proud to welcome its newest faculty members, who’ve come from...
CofC Board of Trustees Executive Committee to Meet

The College of Charleston Board of Trustees Executive Committee will hold a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the Randolph Hall Boardroom. The Zoom Video Conference meeting can be accessed by using:. Conference Call #: 312 626 6799. Meeting ID: 912...
