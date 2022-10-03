ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to do in NEO: BLK JOY Festival, dance and more

The first BLK JOY Festival happens at the Glenville Arts Campus in Cleveland Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1-11 p.m. This one day of expression of Black joy features music, dance, spoken word, film and visual arts presented by The Hough Youth Advisory Board with support from Twelve Literary Arts and Midtown Cleveland.
Cleveland Play House Managing Director steps down

Cleveland Play House is adding managing director to its slate of open leadership positions. Collette A. Laisure is stepping down after 20 months in the role. She succeeded longtime CPH Managing Director Kevin Moore, who passed away suddenly in October 2020. Laisure joined CPH as interim managing director in February...
Cleveland City Council nears approval of dramatic expansion of Shotspotter

Cleveland City Council’s safety committee has approved an expansion of Shotspotter while adding more oversight of the controversial gunshot detection technology. For the past two years, Cleveland police have used Shotspotter in a 3-square-mile area in the 4th police district, primarily in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. If approved by finance committee and the full council, the expansion would cover 13 miles spread out citywide.
