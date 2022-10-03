Read full article on original website
Related
wksu.org
5 things to do in NEO: BLK JOY Festival, dance and more
The first BLK JOY Festival happens at the Glenville Arts Campus in Cleveland Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1-11 p.m. This one day of expression of Black joy features music, dance, spoken word, film and visual arts presented by The Hough Youth Advisory Board with support from Twelve Literary Arts and Midtown Cleveland.
wksu.org
Cleveland Play House Managing Director steps down
Cleveland Play House is adding managing director to its slate of open leadership positions. Collette A. Laisure is stepping down after 20 months in the role. She succeeded longtime CPH Managing Director Kevin Moore, who passed away suddenly in October 2020. Laisure joined CPH as interim managing director in February...
wksu.org
Cleveland City Council nears approval of dramatic expansion of Shotspotter
Cleveland City Council’s safety committee has approved an expansion of Shotspotter while adding more oversight of the controversial gunshot detection technology. For the past two years, Cleveland police have used Shotspotter in a 3-square-mile area in the 4th police district, primarily in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. If approved by finance committee and the full council, the expansion would cover 13 miles spread out citywide.
wksu.org
Akron's Bounce Innovation Hub fosters mentorship and community for minority entrepreneurs
Since it was founded in 2018, Bounce Innovation Hub in Akron has worked to support entrepreneurship and innovation in the city. One of its main areas of focus has been promoting Black entrepreneurship. Its three-track program that supports minority and women entrepreneurs is getting some updates. Community members gathered this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wksu.org
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court launches Ohio's first gambling addiction court program
Cuyahoga County is starting the state’s first addiction gambling court program. The launch of the program comes ahead of the start of legalized sports betting in Ohio next year. According to Play It Safe Ohio, approximately 220,000 Ohioans engage in at-risk gambling and 30,000 engage in problem gambling behaviors.
wksu.org
Ohio LGBTQ+ youth discuss bills involving gender, sexuality and identity in education
A panel of young people discussed their experiences growing up as LGBTQ+ individuals at the City Club of Cleveland today, during a time when state legislatures are increasingly creating legislation they say targets LGBTQ+ youth. In Ohio, as in other states, there are a number of laws under consideration in...
Comments / 1