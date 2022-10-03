ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Ex-Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced for encouraging detainees to intimidate, attack each other

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0iKZD7mn00 A former Illinois Youth Center guard was sentenced to probation and community service for encouraging detainees to intimidate and attack each other, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said Monday.

A Kane County jury found Michael M. Klimek guilty of felony official misconduct and aggravated battery in a public place in April.

SEE ALSO | 4 guards at St. Charles juvenile facility accused of encouraging detainees to attack each other

In January 2016, Klimek, who was a guard at the St. Charles facility, encouraged some juvenile detainees to physically attack others, state's attorneys said. He stood by and did nothing during the attacks.

Kane County Associate Judge David P. Kliment sentenced the 46-year-old to 18 months of probation and 180 hours of community service on Wednesday.

"Michael Klimek was entrusted with providing a safe environment for the youths serving their sentences at the Illinois Youth Center, St. Charles. Instead, he encouraged a culture of violence amongst the youths to maintain order. This conviction ensures that Michael Klimek will never again be given the opportunity to manipulate, control, or abuse his power over the same youths he should have been protecting," said Kane County State's Attorney Margaret O'Brien.

