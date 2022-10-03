ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska rolls past Michigan State, remains unbeaten in Big Ten play

When Michigan State announced in July it was playing its home matches this season in the Breslin Center, a basketball arena, first-year head coach Leah Johnson described it as "one of the most unique home court advantages in the country." She wasn't kidding. Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook said the...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Rutgers

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Rutgers and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. The Scarlet Knights held opponents to 1.78 yards per carry...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski named to preseason All-Big Ten team

Nebraska sophomore Alexis Markowski was named to the coaches preseason All-Big Ten team on Wednesday. Markowski, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, averaged team bests of 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds during conference play last season, while shooting 54% from the field. The Huskers finished with a 24-9...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

If Huskers want to accomplish rare feat, they'll have to win 'big man's fight'

Bill Busch predicts it’ll be a “big man’s fight.”. When Nebraska and Rutgers meet on Friday night, the Huskers are expecting a true battle. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph knows Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has a reputation for building “tough football teams,” and this year’s group is no exception. Searching for its first conference win of the year, Rutgers will be eager to defend its home turf.
LINCOLN, NE
#Out Of The Game
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Hot Topic: Can the defense do it again?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on gameday.
LINCOLN, NE
lswhawk.com

Volleyball Defeated Their Biggest Rival Of The Season

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks Varsity Volleyball team won their game against the Millard West Wildcats with the score of 3-2. “It’s always a big competition between us because they are a big rivals of ours,” junior Malayah Long said. “ It’s a good way to prove ourselves and what we have to offer.”
huskercorner.com

Nebraska Football: Reactions to Matt Davison's departure

Former Nebraska football Matt Davison is now also a former member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers athletic department. It was announced today that the ex-wide receiver is going to be stepping down from his duties as Senior Associate Athletic Director in order to head up n NIL that will be geared towards Husker players.
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Lance Leipold expected to leave Kansas despite denials

Nebraska football is in the market for a new head coach. So are a record number of teams this early in the college football season. That’s good news for coaches that are running programs who might be of lesser stature that are looking to move up. It’s likely bad news for fans of those programs who were hoping to have a little more time with those coaches. Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks is just such a coach.
LINCOLN, NE
The Staten Island Advance

Nebraska vs. Rutgers prediction, spread pick and odds for Friday, 10/7

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Rutgers football fell to #3 Ohio State last Saturday and our experts’ best bet for that matchup pushed since the game finished 49-10. It wasn’t a pretty result for the Scarlet Knights, but they can bounce back with a big home win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Friday night.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Tom Lorenz Passes Away

(KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) Tom Lorenz, general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena, died Saturday morning at a local hospital. He was 65. Lorenz had recently been diagnosed with cancer and was hospitalized due to pain issues earlier this week before his sudden death early Saturday. Lorenz is survived by...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker History Highlights - October 6

To honor Hispanic Heritage Month, Husker History Highlights will spotlight past and current Hispanic members of the Nebraska athletics department. Of the Nebraska bowling team’s eight national championships, three have come since 2010: the team claimed NCAA team titles in 2013, 2015 and 2021. And during that time, the...
LINCOLN, NE

