Nebraska football is in the market for a new head coach. So are a record number of teams this early in the college football season. That’s good news for coaches that are running programs who might be of lesser stature that are looking to move up. It’s likely bad news for fans of those programs who were hoping to have a little more time with those coaches. Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks is just such a coach.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO