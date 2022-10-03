Read full article on original website
Related
Person stabbed at Five Points MARTA station, suspect arrested
ATLANTA — A person was stabbed at a MARTA station on the southwest side of the city, according to MARTA Police Department. It happened on Friday around 1:36 p.m., police said, at the Five Points Station. The department said they found a person on the eastbound train platform that'd...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police are looking for second suspect in party shooting
Atlanta police are trying to track down a person they say crashed a party and started shooting when they were asked to leave. They say they already have one person in custody, but they're searching for a second.
BET
Notorious Jewelry Thief ‘Diamond Doris’ Tells Atlanta News Station Her Story
Doris Payne, notoriously known as “Diamond Doris”, recently spoke with Atlanta news station WSB-TV about her decades-long stint as a jewelry thief stealing millions of dollars’ worth of bling from around the world. The 91-year-old, who is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life, says...
fox5atlanta.com
Party crashers fire shots, cause critical injury crash, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Police say a pair of party crashers who fired off shots later crashed into another vehicle fleeing the scene, sending one person to the hospital in critical condition. An officer was already in area near the intersection of Campbellton and Fairburn roads on a call around midnight. Atlanta...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police searching for woman who disappeared from shopping center in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for your help in finding a women who disappeared from a shopping center. Police said Jae Soon Chun has dementia. Chun was last seen walking away from The Assi Plaza Shopping Center at1291 Old Peacthree Rd in Suwanee at 6:15 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Lawrenceville smoke shop target of smash-and-grab burglary
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Gwinnett County smoke shop is out thousands of dollars of merchandise after a brazen smash and grab and the whole crime was caught on camera. Armed with what looks like bricks and rocks crooks broke into "Smoke and Toke Smoke Shop" on New Hope Road in Lawrenceville Wednesday night.
fox5atlanta.com
K9 deputy finds massive fentanyl tablet shipment in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Deputies say "an open-air search of packages arriving at the delivery hub" in Gainesville led them to the discovery of nearly 600 grams of fentanyl on Thursday. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the package was discovered during a routine check for narcotics by the K9 unit....
7-year-old DeKalb boy found safe after police search through the night
A 7-year-old boy reported missing Thursday night after leaving his Stone Mountain home has been located Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman chased through West Midtown in stolen Amazon delivery truck, police say
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta have arrested a woman who hopped into an Amazon delivery truck and took it for a joyride. Officers say a woman stole the truck on Tuesday afternoon before leading them on a chase through the streets of West Midtown. According to the incident report,...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicles that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police say the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
Atlanta police searching for 19-year-old woman who vanished on college trip
Atlanta police are searching for a 19-year-old college student who vanished while on a trip with her school this week. Atlanta Police said Rakeb Tilahun, 19, attends Talladega College in Alabama and was in Atlanta for a trip, which ends today. She was last seen at the Hilton Hotel downtown on Oct. 5 at around 3:45 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man found dead at abandoned NW Atlanta home
A man was found dead Friday morning at an abandoned home in Bankhead, police said....
30-Year-Old Chassity E Hogan Died After A Wrong Way Crash On I-75 (Cobb County, GA)
The Cobb County Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash that claimed a life. A preliminary investigation revealed that 30-year-old [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
Fire at Tin Lizzy’s last month ruled accidental, police say
ATLANTA — A fire that heavily damaged a popular Buckhead restaurant last month has been ruled accidental. APD says it determined the cause based on “the physical evidence examined, assessment of information obtained, witness statements, and the investigation conducted by fire investigators.”. Investigators determined the ignition source was...
UPDATE: 7-year-old DeKalb County boy found safe, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Danny “Marko” Matingo, 7, has been found safe, according to DeKalb police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. ORIGINAL: DeKalb County Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing little boy. On Friday morning, police...
Man found shot to death inside Clayton County home
A man was found dead Thursday afternoon inside a Clayton County home after being shot multiple times, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested after authorities advise people to 'shelter in place' during manhunt
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Spalding County deputies said a wanted, possibly armed man was safely apprehended on Friday afternoon after a manhunt. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said deputies were searching for a Christopher Thomas McLemore, who fled from them on Moreland Road, at around 11:15 a.m. Police didn't explain...
Former bus driver rises through the ranks to become sole MARTA CEO finalist
ATLANTA — A man who started his career as a bus driver has now made his way all the way to the top. The MARTA Board of Directors has named Collie Greenwood, the current Deputy General Manager of Operations for MARTA, as their sole finalist for the next General Manager and CEO.
Comments / 1