Atlanta police are searching for a 19-year-old college student who vanished while on a trip with her school this week. Atlanta Police said Rakeb Tilahun, 19, attends Talladega College in Alabama and was in Atlanta for a trip, which ends today. She was last seen at the Hilton Hotel downtown on Oct. 5 at around 3:45 p.m.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO