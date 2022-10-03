ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Lawrenceville smoke shop target of smash-and-grab burglary

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Gwinnett County smoke shop is out thousands of dollars of merchandise after a brazen smash and grab and the whole crime was caught on camera. Armed with what looks like bricks and rocks crooks broke into "Smoke and Toke Smoke Shop" on New Hope Road in Lawrenceville Wednesday night.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

K9 deputy finds massive fentanyl tablet shipment in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Deputies say "an open-air search of packages arriving at the delivery hub" in Gainesville led them to the discovery of nearly 600 grams of fentanyl on Thursday. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the package was discovered during a routine check for narcotics by the K9 unit....
HALL COUNTY, GA
Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicles that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police say the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Fire at Tin Lizzy’s last month ruled accidental, police say

ATLANTA — A fire that heavily damaged a popular Buckhead restaurant last month has been ruled accidental. APD says it determined the cause based on “the physical evidence examined, assessment of information obtained, witness statements, and the investigation conducted by fire investigators.”. Investigators determined the ignition source was...
ATLANTA, GA

