Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Teenaged Female In Custody After Intentionally Crashing In To Sheriff’s Vehicle
A teenaged female is in custody after she allegedly crashed into a Sheriff’s vehicle intentionally Friday night at Canyon High School. Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, a teenaged female intentionally crashed into a Sheriff’s vehicle at Canyon High School on Nadal Street in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
Authorities seeking victim who was assaulted, kidnapped in Pasadena area
An urgent search is underway for a kidnapping victim and the men accused of assaulting him in the Pasadena area.
2 wounded following shooting in Florence-Firestone area
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened a little before 4:15 p.m. near 103rd street. They were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a person shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found a woman, in her 60s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A second victim, a male, was also reportedly nearby on Juniper and 102nd Street. He also received a non-life-threatening wound.Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. However, police were not immediately sure if the two incidents were connected, despite receiving calls to report both shootings at the same time. No suspect information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
signalscv.com
Deputies: Teenager intentionally rams into patrol car
A teenager driving a black Tesla intentionally rammed into the side of a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol car in Canyon Country on Friday night, according to Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. Shery Clark, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station, deputies first made contact with the...
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Man Arrested For Throwing Brick Into Car, Punching Woman In Face
A Canyon Country man was arrested in Canyon Country on Tuesday for punching a woman in the face and throwing multiple items, including a brick, at three separate people. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 20400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding a vandalism call for service, with reports of a Hispanic man breaking windows and throwing items, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of identity theft, drug possession
A 39-year-old man from Sylmar was detained on suspicion of identity theft in Canyon Country on Monday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man, who was detained at the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, had a prior conviction and was on...
Juvenile Shot at Apartment Complex in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A wounded male was transported to the hospital by ambulance after being shot at an apartment complex Wednesday night, Oct. 5, in the city of Pomona. The police department confirmed the victim was a juvenile. Pomona PD officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded...
Dead woman found partially in Santa Clarita donation box
A woman’s body was found partially in a donation box in Santa Clarita Thursday morning, though the circumstances surrounding her death are unknown. The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. near the 24800 block of Orchard Village Road in Newhall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The woman, believed to be in her […]
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
Woman recovering after she was attacked by homeless man in Torrance
A woman is recovering from a brutal attack in Torrance several months ago that left her with facial fractures. The woman, who has not been identified, was sexually assaulted and attacked by a homeless man while she was walking her two dogs in Torrance at night. The attack took place on July 31 at about 1:00 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street.Forty-six-year-old Darrell Waters, a homeless man, was arrested the following Monday by the Torrance Police Department.While the suspect is in custody, that hasn't accelerated the victim's healing process. According to the victim's friend Debbie Keyser, who started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $64,000, the victim has continued to seek therapy for emotional distress and effects from post traumatic stress disorder. The victim will receive reconstructive dental work on Oct. 14. However, there is a good chance that the victim will have to face the man who attacked her once again in court if the case goes to a jury trial, according to Keyser.
outlooknewspapers.com
Five Men Arrested After Police Chase
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Police Department announced Wednesday that five young men were taken into custody in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800...
foxla.com
Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
Lacey says she did not know late husband would point gun at protesters
Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey states in new court papers that she did not know her late husband planned to point a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020. The confrontation occurred when members of the group showed up at the couple’s...
Los Angeles boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing mother of 5 in front of children
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man stands accused of fatally stabbing his 45-year-old girlfriend in front of her five children because she allegedly wanted to break up with him. On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 7:55 p.m., homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the...
signalscv.com
Seventh fire in two weeks breaks out in local riverbed
A small brush fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed on Friday afternoon in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic. The original call for service came in at 5:32 p.m., citing a fire had broke out in the wash near the 27100 block of Honby Avenue. Firefighters were on the scene as of the time of this publication.
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
2urbangirls.com
Two people shot near Culver City, suspect on the loose
MAR VISTA, Calif. – Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed...
Attempted theft ends in shooting in Hollywood
The search is on for some would-be thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter, officers said. But police say those suspects then shot up an apartment building.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North St. Andrews Place near Melrose Avenue in Hollywood.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two people were trying to steal the catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius. The owner of the car came outside and yelled at the suspects. That's when the suspects jumped into a car and drove off. A few minutes later, they returned and fired multiple rounds into the home, police said. They then fled and are still on the loose. The two male suspects drove off in a 2013 or 2014 White Infinity, police said. No property was taken. Nobody was injured. Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD.
sgvcitywatch.com
Suspect Arrested, Accused of Assaulting Teen at Gunpoint After Picking Her Up in Pomona
POMONA – A suspect remains jailed Thursday, accused of forcing a 17-year-old girl to perform a sex act on him after he convinced her to accept a ride September 27. Marquise McFadden, 29, was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with one count of forced oral copulation by force or violence. The girl was waiting at a bus stop near North White Avenue and Texas Avenue when a suspect drove up, according to the Pomona Police Department.
Comments / 0