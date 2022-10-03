AUBURN, Al. (WTVM) - It’s time for Pet of the Week! This week we have four pups who are looking for the “fur”-ever homes. First, we have Lucien. He is a one and a half years old St. Bernard mix weighing in at 90 pounds! Don’t let his weight scare you off, he is a gentle giant. He is great with cats, dogs, and children. It is preferred he is with older children. Due to his size, he may knock over the little ones! He loves other dogs and would prefer to be in a home where another dog is.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO