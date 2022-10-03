ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

End of an era? Lanett tops LaFayette in possibly last rivalry game ever

In what may have been the final installment of the longtime rivalry, Lanett came up big. Lanett downed LaFayette 45-8 on Friday in the 52nd and possibly final meeting between the rivals. While some uncertainty looms over school consolidation, both teams treated Friday night’s meeting as a farewell to the...
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Sumter Co. High recieve athletic spirit award

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) Sumter County Highschool recently won a Cooperative Spirit Award out of eight other Georgia schools. Part of the athletic program theme is a new tradition. The goal is for athletes to learn life skills and how to develop their character. “Okay, so with all of the different...
AMERICUS, GA
Troy Messenger

Charles Henderson topples Eufaula in big region win

EUFAULA, AL – It has been almost ten years – nine to be exact – since Charles Henderson High has fielded a football team with the talent and energy that the 2022 squad possesses, and with a resounding 34-7 manhandling of Eufaula in their own Tiger Stadium Friday night, the Trojans are gaining momentum.
EUFAULA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Football
Columbus, GA
Sports
City
Columbus, GA
WTVM

CVCC student overcomes hard times to thrive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Between his sophomore and senior years of high school, Antonio Davis was homeless, now he is excelling in college and set to graduate in the Spring. He and his mom were in and out of homes and cars from November 2019 to September 2021. “We got...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more. The auction will be in parking lot […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football#Lions
WTVM

Helicopter crew named Columbus Regional’s ‘First Friday Heroes’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional name a helicopter crew with Air Methods Lifesaver as the organization’s First Friday Heroes for October. Tom Shaffer, Matt Huddleston and Nick Simons handled a call where a woman had to be intubated and flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown’s Emergency Trauma Center because of severe symptoms that were later found to be from a ruptured brain aneurysm.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVM

Pet(s) of the Week: Woof Ave. Rescue

AUBURN, Al. (WTVM) - It’s time for Pet of the Week! This week we have four pups who are looking for the “fur”-ever homes. First, we have Lucien. He is a one and a half years old St. Bernard mix weighing in at 90 pounds! Don’t let his weight scare you off, he is a gentle giant. He is great with cats, dogs, and children. It is preferred he is with older children. Due to his size, he may knock over the little ones! He loves other dogs and would prefer to be in a home where another dog is.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027

Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

11-year-old injured in shooting on Meade Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 27-year-old man faces multiple charges following a shooting that injured a juvenile on Meade Street in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Oct. 7, around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to Meade Street about a shooting. Officials arrived at the scene and found...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Toasty this afternoon, Small changes for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This will be our warmest day of the week ahead of a cold front that will gradually bring down the temperatures back to early fall levels over the weekend. Sunny for a majority of Friday but we do expect high clouds to roll in starting around...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man shot after wielding knife and bow at Columbus officers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following a early morning shooting on Saturday. Officers approached a man along 3rd Avenue just before 2a.m. following a call regarding a domestic dispute. A report from the police department states the man responded by pulling out a knife and chain. The report states the man did not respond to multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy