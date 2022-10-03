Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
End of an era? Lanett tops LaFayette in possibly last rivalry game ever
In what may have been the final installment of the longtime rivalry, Lanett came up big. Lanett downed LaFayette 45-8 on Friday in the 52nd and possibly final meeting between the rivals. While some uncertainty looms over school consolidation, both teams treated Friday night’s meeting as a farewell to the...
WTVM
Sumter Co. High recieve athletic spirit award
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) Sumter County Highschool recently won a Cooperative Spirit Award out of eight other Georgia schools. Part of the athletic program theme is a new tradition. The goal is for athletes to learn life skills and how to develop their character. “Okay, so with all of the different...
WTVM
VIDEO: Girls Inc. of Columbus takes on ice skating at Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus took on the ice for their second day of ice-hockey practice. Take a look at the video below:. This is part of a six-week program where the girls are learning how to ice skate. Girls Inc.’s Executive Director Gail Burgos gave a...
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson topples Eufaula in big region win
EUFAULA, AL – It has been almost ten years – nine to be exact – since Charles Henderson High has fielded a football team with the talent and energy that the 2022 squad possesses, and with a resounding 34-7 manhandling of Eufaula in their own Tiger Stadium Friday night, the Trojans are gaining momentum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rick Neuheisel faces backlash during CBS broadcast of Auburn at Georgia
Rick Neuheisel and Tom McCarthy were on the call for the Auburn-Georgia game as part of the “SEC on CBS” double header with Texas A&M and Alabama being the primetime nightcap. Neuheisel was in the place SEC fans normally see Gary Danielson, where criticism is usually at a...
Twitter reacts to Auburn's blowout loss to Georgia
Twitter was not pleased with the performance, to say the least.
WTVM
CVCC student overcomes hard times to thrive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Between his sophomore and senior years of high school, Antonio Davis was homeless, now he is excelling in college and set to graduate in the Spring. He and his mom were in and out of homes and cars from November 2019 to September 2021. “We got...
Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more. The auction will be in parking lot […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany Herald
Prep Football Round-Up: No. 6-ranked Dougherty rolls past Columbus, secures playoff spot
COLUMBUS - The No.6-ranked Dougherty Trojans (7-0) scored 41 points in the first half and then held off the Columbus Blue Devils to win 54-24 Friday night in Columbus. The win assures the Trojans a spot in the state playoffs with three regular-season games remaining. Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis completed...
Five reasons Auburn football can beat Georgia
Here are five reasons why the Tigers escape the Bulldogs with a win.
WTVM
Helicopter crew named Columbus Regional’s ‘First Friday Heroes’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional name a helicopter crew with Air Methods Lifesaver as the organization’s First Friday Heroes for October. Tom Shaffer, Matt Huddleston and Nick Simons handled a call where a woman had to be intubated and flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown’s Emergency Trauma Center because of severe symptoms that were later found to be from a ruptured brain aneurysm.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn freshman to miss 3-4 weeks after knee surgery; Bruce Pearl also has procedure
Give Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl credit, he’s all-in with his team whether that means taking a trip to Israel to play in exhibition games or getting knee surgery with your freshman guard. Pearl and guard Chance Westry both had arthroscopic knee surgery Thursday. Coach Pearl was able to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebamabuzz.com
Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint will open in former Cheeburger Cheeburger space in Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint—already a Huntsville and Birmingham favorite—is coming to downtown Auburn. Keep reading for more details about the exciting new spot. Farewell to Cheeburger Cheeburger. The new burger joint will take over the former location of Cheeburger Cheeburger, a...
WTVM
Pet(s) of the Week: Woof Ave. Rescue
AUBURN, Al. (WTVM) - It’s time for Pet of the Week! This week we have four pups who are looking for the “fur”-ever homes. First, we have Lucien. He is a one and a half years old St. Bernard mix weighing in at 90 pounds! Don’t let his weight scare you off, he is a gentle giant. He is great with cats, dogs, and children. It is preferred he is with older children. Due to his size, he may knock over the little ones! He loves other dogs and would prefer to be in a home where another dog is.
Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027
Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
WTVM
11-year-old injured in shooting on Meade Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 27-year-old man faces multiple charges following a shooting that injured a juvenile on Meade Street in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Oct. 7, around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to Meade Street about a shooting. Officials arrived at the scene and found...
WTVM
Toasty this afternoon, Small changes for the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This will be our warmest day of the week ahead of a cold front that will gradually bring down the temperatures back to early fall levels over the weekend. Sunny for a majority of Friday but we do expect high clouds to roll in starting around...
WTVM
Man shot after wielding knife and bow at Columbus officers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following a early morning shooting on Saturday. Officers approached a man along 3rd Avenue just before 2a.m. following a call regarding a domestic dispute. A report from the police department states the man responded by pulling out a knife and chain. The report states the man did not respond to multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation.
WTVM
Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
WTVM
Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Topping our news tonight -- the family of a 20-year-old Phenix City graduate killed in East Columbus Friday is speaking out. In the exclusive interview with News Leader 9, Steven Daniel’s mother talks about ring camera footage captured the day her son was killed. Anchor,...
Comments / 0