Charleston, WV

Metro News

North Carolina man enters guilty plea after lying to USDA officials

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A North Carolina man has admitted to lying to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials about Nicholas County coal he offered as collateral for a loan. Michael James Peters, 42, of Concord, North Carolina, was an owner of Taylor Rose Energy; he served as the company’s president and operator. The company had obtained a $9 million loan from Georgia bank to buy out investors’ interest in around 147,000 tons of cannel coal. The firm stated it planned to convert the coal into “smokeless” coal briquettes for consumer coal-burning home heating systems.
Metro News

Man dies in fall from tree stand in Kanawha County

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Investigators with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police say a fatal accident in Kanawha County Friday wasn’t considered a hunting incident, but it was hunting related. A man, age 69, fell while in the process of building a homemade tree stand. The victim, whose name...
Metro News

Milton woman killed after being struck by train in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County woman died Thursday morning after being struck by a train in Huntington. Authorities said it happened on the tracks close to Route 2 and Hillview Drive at around 2 a.m. when Tamela Kay Brandow, 60, of Milton, was struck and killed. Investigators said...
Metro News

James Monroe forces 4 turnovers, shuts out Greenbrier West 27-0

LINDSIDE, W.Va. — No. 7 James Monroe coupled a sterling defensive effort with one of their best offensive performances of the year in a 27-0 win over No. 4 Greenbrier West. The Mavericks (6-0) remained one of nine undefeated teams in Class A. It was the second victory of the week for JMHS after the Mavericks defeated Pikeview on Monday.
