Metro News
CAMC Foundation receives over $87,000 from state Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Area Medical Center Foundation Hospitality House has received a sizable check to benefit its services courtesy of the state Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program. State Treasurer Riley Moore joined Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) President and CEO Dave Ramsey and CAMC Foundation President Bryan...
Metro News
Treasurer Moore says Hope board to meet next week to make recipients “whole”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Treasurer Riley Moore plans to call an emergency meeting of the Hope Scholarship Board for next week in light of the state Supreme Court order that revived the program. Moore, speaking to reporters Friday in Charleston, said he’ll ask the board to take action to...
Metro News
North Carolina man enters guilty plea after lying to USDA officials
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A North Carolina man has admitted to lying to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials about Nicholas County coal he offered as collateral for a loan. Michael James Peters, 42, of Concord, North Carolina, was an owner of Taylor Rose Energy; he served as the company’s president and operator. The company had obtained a $9 million loan from Georgia bank to buy out investors’ interest in around 147,000 tons of cannel coal. The firm stated it planned to convert the coal into “smokeless” coal briquettes for consumer coal-burning home heating systems.
Metro News
A fast start to the 2022 archery season for a Logan County hunter
LAKE, W.Va. — Although West Virginia bow hunters are eagerly waiting on the rut, for Jordan Hayes of Lake, West Virginia the hay is in the barn. “A dream come true,” is how he described his hunt in a September 28th post on Facebook. Hayes gripped the massive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
Man dies in fall from tree stand in Kanawha County
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Investigators with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police say a fatal accident in Kanawha County Friday wasn’t considered a hunting incident, but it was hunting related. A man, age 69, fell while in the process of building a homemade tree stand. The victim, whose name...
Metro News
Marshall looking to make most of time off before Wednesday matchup with Louisiana
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After breaking a two-game losing streak with a 28-7 win over Gardner-Webb at rain-soaked Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the Marshall football team is enjoying extended rest until its next game. The Thundering Herd has this weekend off, and is back in action Wednesday, October 12 at...
Metro News
Milton woman killed after being struck by train in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County woman died Thursday morning after being struck by a train in Huntington. Authorities said it happened on the tracks close to Route 2 and Hillview Drive at around 2 a.m. when Tamela Kay Brandow, 60, of Milton, was struck and killed. Investigators said...
Metro News
Hoops in Huntington to offer a new look at Marshall’s men’s and women’s basketball teams
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — When thinking of college basketball season-opening events, it’s easy to envision players being introduced to fans inside an arena ahead of what’s often a scrimmage, 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest. Instead of sticking to the norm, Marshall is doing things a bit differently...
Metro News
James Monroe forces 4 turnovers, shuts out Greenbrier West 27-0
LINDSIDE, W.Va. — No. 7 James Monroe coupled a sterling defensive effort with one of their best offensive performances of the year in a 27-0 win over No. 4 Greenbrier West. The Mavericks (6-0) remained one of nine undefeated teams in Class A. It was the second victory of the week for JMHS after the Mavericks defeated Pikeview on Monday.
